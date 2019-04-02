Inovio: Good Times Ahead?

The curse of the two-year cash runway reminds us that more cash will soon be needed.

Inovio (INO) is a problem child with a story. It is shooting for gold with slowly developing trials for high value therapies. AstraZeneca (AZN) is helping with one group of trials leaving Inovio with the expensive task of financing the others.

This posting will probe Inovio's prospects, explaining why I have a small position but have yet to muster much enthusiasm for this name.

Inovio has been a frustrating hold these past years.

The following stock price chart shows how Inovio shares have traded since my August 2017 article, "Inovio: The Dilution Solution"; it also lists the number of issued and outstanding shares for Inovio during this period.

Just as monetary inflation destroys the value of money, so can share inflation destroy the value of shares.

Dilution has been dinging Inovio's shareholders for a long time. Inovio's 2014 1 for 4 reverse stock split temporarily arrested the process. It was a palliative only. The chart above indicates that the market is currently unconvinced on the value creation aspect of Inovio's story.

A recent Cantor analyst price target ignited shareholder optimism.

A recent (3/25/19) Seeking Alpha news item dished some good news to Inovio shareholders with the following headlined article:

Inovio +5% as Cantor signs on as new bull

The article cites a Cantor analyst who sees a bright future for Inovio touting a stock skyrocketing from its then current price of under $3.62 to $12 in 12-18 months. I decided to check it out.

It cites two Phase 3 catalysts as providing the accelerant. That's a problem because Inovio's pipeline only boasts a single therapy in a Phase 3 trial per its January 2019 investor presentation graphic below:

The article cites Inovio's longstanding lead candidate, VGX-3100 for cervical dysplasia, as one of its important Phase 3 catalysts. Inovio describes key attributes of its VGX-3100 therapy candidate as follows:

Product Information: VGX-3100 is an investigational immunotherapy designed to treat precancers and cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV). VGX-3100 includes DNA plasmids targeting the E6 and E7 proteins of HPV types 16 and 18. VGX-3100 is delivered intramuscularly using the CELLECTRA® 5PSP delivery device. Disease state: Persistent HPV infection can lead to high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL) in cervical cells. HPV types 16 and 18 cause 70% of cervical cancer cases. In the US and EU5 countries, there are approximately 3.4 million incidences of low-grade and high-grade cervical precancers.1 Development status: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial was completed in July 2015. In this trial involving 167 patients, VGX-3100 was the first therapeutic vaccine to demonstrate efficacy against cervical HSIL associated with HPV-16 and HPV-18. [Trimble 2015]

The VGX-3100 Phase 3 trial, dubbed REVEAL 1 and listed at clinicaltrials.gov as NCT03185013, began in June 2017; its estimated study completion date is April 2021. The expected enrollment is 198. Its primary outcome measure is absence of both evidence of cervical HSIL on histology and of HPV-16 and/or HPV-18 in cervical samples at Week 36.

This trial does indeed hold potential as a "major value driver" as the Cantor analyst suggests. Will it do so over the next 12-18 months? That seems highly conjectural, if not improbable. What about the second catalyst, Inovio's AstraZeneca partnership?

Inovio's AstraZeneca partnership bolsters its longer range value potential.

The second catalyst cited by the Cantor analyst checks out not to be particularly promising as a near-term catalyst. It lists MEDI0457 as in a Phase 3 trial expecting data in H2, 2019. However, on Inovio's website product pipeline page MEDI0457 appears only as a Phase 2 study; the January 2019 updates it to show the trial for HPV-16/18 cervical and rare cancers per the above graphic.

Inovio's 10/7/15 collaboration with AstraZeneca is gushing with potential for both excitement and for disappointment. The deal called for a token downpayment of $27.5 million with up to $700 million in biobucks (milestones) and up to double-digit royalties.

On clinicaltrials.gov, MedImmune's MEDI0457 trial, NCT03162224, appears as a Phase 1b/2a study with a completion date in 2020. This trial may result in milestone payments in the near term, however, it does not seem likely to produce near-term product revenues. AstraZeneca (MedImmune's parent corporation) lists (as of 2/14/19) MEDI0457 a Phase 2 trial for head and neck squamous small cell carcinoma in conjunction with its Imfinzi (durvalumab) as a partnered product.

During Inovio's Q4 2018 (3/12/19) earnings call, CEO Kim gave MEDI0457 top billing. He opened the call with an effusive report on a pair (2 of 4) of:

...head and neck cancer patients who initially were treated with MEDI0457 and subsequently received the checkpoint inhibitor when their cancers progressed; the result,2 of the 4 patients achieved a sustained complete response or full cancer remission for over two years.

He supplemented this with a report on Inovio's ongoing relationship with AstraZeneca. Likely the positive Cantor call reflects this optimism. In particular the following :

Last December we announced that AZ started a second Phase 2 study in collaboration with MD Anderson to evaluate MEDI0457 plus durva targeting broader array of HPV-related cancers. Important to Inovio was that the treatment of the first patient with cervical cancer resulted in a milestone payments from AZ to Inovio with cervical cancer as the second major cancer indication for this product. Looking forward, we expect one additional Phase 2 milestone payments from AZ for a third major cancer indication when they dose a patient in another HPV-related cancer indication in the same study being conducted at MD Anderson in 2019.

Inovio announced this second Phase 2 trial with a 12/4/18 release which did not disclose the amount of the milestone. This open label trial has a completion date of January 2020. According to Inovio's latest 10-K (p. 13) another milestone will be payable in 2019 upon dosing of the first patient with a "third distinct HPV-associated cancer[...] other than H&N or cervical."

These trials, controlled and paid for by AstraZeneca, are of significant importance to Inovio. If one or more pans out, it would support Inovio's thesis that its immunotherapy products can enhance the effectiveness of checkpoint inhibitors. As Kim enthused during the earnings CC:

...if we can expand what we saw in MEDI0457 to INO-5401, there is no ceiling for what Inovio's platform or immunotherapy platform will do in cancer, and we're very excited about what's to come.

Such potential provides an excellent patch of blue sky. It is too conditional to serve as a reliable near-term value predictor.

The curse of the two-year cash runway reminds us that more cash will soon be needed.

Dilutions have seriously bruised Inovio shareholders in the past several years. Expect this to continue. Even though AstraZeneca is carrying a big load with the MEDI0457 trials, Inovio still expects to burn through ~$75 million for 2019.

CFO Kieswith reported cash and equivalents of $81.2 million at the close of 2018, with early 2019 proceeds of ~$75.8 million from a convertible senior note offering aggregating a two-year cash runway. This sounds like an ample cash hoard. It is but a way-station for an impending cash raise.

The problem is that CEO KIM is a realist. He knows that two years provides significant protection from liquidity shocks. He also knows that longer is better. As I quoted Dr. Kim in "Inovio's At It Again," Inovio will raise cash when the opportunity presents itself:

[Q] ...you [just] closed ... [an] offering, raising a total of $63.25 million. It appears that you must have over 100 million dollars in cash. You had previously indicated you had a two-year operating runway, based on available cash. Some would consider this new cash balance a small war-chest rather than a comfortable cash balance. What do you intend to accomplish from this capital raise? Dr. Kim: Yes, we did have two years' cash, and we said that at this time we did not really need additional cash. That doesn't mean that additional cash would not be useful. While two years of cash is a comfortable position, one year of cash is not. A year goes by fast, and when the market delivers an opportunity to secure more capital, most people would consider that to be a prudent step. One of my mentors, Dr. Hubert Schoemaker, who was the founder and inspiration of Centocor, told me when I first started Inovio, 'Raise cash when you don't need it.' [emphasis added]

The simple fact is that Inovio has been opportunistic in terms of raising cash both that which dilutes and that which simply nourishes as in the case of its recurring grants from sources such as DARPA in 2015, the Wistar Institute in 2016 and CEPI in 2018 and others. In 2018, Inovio made two leadership moves designed to bolster its executive efforts to achieve non-dilutive financing through partnerships, grants and the like.

Conclusion

Inovio is slowly growing its pipeline and its potential. Its January 2019 investor presentation lists a group of "upcoming" milestones that offer no clue of any imminent price improvement as follows:

With Inovio, it is definitely a case of "all in due course." I do not see a reasonable likelihood that Inovio trade with a double-digit price point within 12-18 months.

Inovio may indeed enjoy good times ahead; however, given the current state of its pipeline, such potential seems far more probable to develop as 2020 runs into 2021 rather than any time earlier. Those interested in keeping track of late Inovio news will want to check in with its upcoming H. C Wainwright presentation on 4/8/19. Perhaps, it will have encouraging news to report on its grants and partnerships and initiatives.

