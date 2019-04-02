Medical Facilities: A 6.4% Healthcare Yield With A 68% Payout Ratio

The stock still has merit for income seekers and is fair value today.

Revenue growth has been strong, but EBITDA growth has been weak due to margin compression.

Note: All amounts are in Canadian dollars

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF) owns controlling interest in multiple surgical facilities in the United States. It shares ownership of these surgical facilities with the top surgeons at these facilities and uses this co-ownership structure to drive a common vested interest in the long-term returns from these facilities. It has recently expanded via acquisitions and is far more diversified today than it was in 2017.

Interestingly, MFCSF has chosen a primary listing on the TSX, where it is listed under the symbol TSX:DR even though all its revenues are derived from the US. We have covered this stock previously and it has done rather well since our initial entry in November 2017.

Its steady revenue growth and consistent dividends made it one of the top performers for us over the last 16 months, outperforming both the TSX Composite and the S&P 500 (SPY) by a wide margin.

The price appreciation has of course dramatically compressed the yield. With its Q4 2018 numbers out, we examined this once again to see if it still fits our portfolio.

2018 results

For the fourth quarter, cash available for distribution increased by about 7% over the previous year.

This was driven by strong revenue growth, although MFCSF's margins contracted again this quarter.

The payout ratio came in at a sub 50% level, which is extremely rare for stocks with such high yields. While that ratio is extremely impressive, MFCSF's revenue and EBITDA does jump in Q4 as patients use insurance benefits that would otherwise expire for the year. For 2018 as a whole, the payout ratio was 71.4%. Over the last four years, MFCSF has consistently covered its dividend by a rather wide margin.

So, what is not to like?

The one area of concern

While MFCSF does seem like dream high yielding income stock that easily covers its massive dividends, it has struggled in one area. The company has grown revenues rapidly, but struggled to control costs. We can best see that in the relative growth of its revenues versus adjusted EBITDA.

Revenues grew 12% for the year, driven by acquisitions, while adjusted EBITDA limped along to a 4.6% growth. The fortunate aspect for MFCSF is that its dividends have always been very well covered, and hence, this problem has not become an issue yet. So far, what has happened is that MFCSF has expanded its revenues by a large margin without seeing any net benefit in cash available for distribution (CAFD). MFCSF has tried to address this by developing economies of scale and partnering with Nue Health for bulk purchasing. We have yet to see this translate into better margins, though.

Why we still like it

MFCSF has an exceptionally good payor mix with private insurance at the forefront.

This is also the reason that MFCSF has an extremely strong fourth quarter as mentioned previously. Compared to the overall healthcare system, MFCSF has a lower dependence on government payouts. This is definitely a plus in the current environment.

A key risk for any single corporation is high dependency on a single source of revenues. This is particularly true for smaller corporations. MFCSF, while not a giant, has diversified across 13 facilities in 11 different US states. While small in size, MFCSF has used a non-100% ownership structure to enable it to diversify more than it would otherwise be able to.

MFCSF also recently celebrated its 170th consecutive dividend. While it disappointed on the EBITDA growth front, its long history has certainly won many fans over.

Finally, in contrast to REITs that generate high returns through use of significant leverage, MFCSF uses very little in comparison. Net financial debt to EBITDA is close to 1.4X, something no REIT can remotely compare with.

Conclusion

Operating medical facilities has a higher level of risk than simply renting out the facilities as REITs do. MFCSF does compensate for this by using much lower leverage. MFCSF has also struggled to deliver growth in EBITDA in spite of big revenue jumps and acquisitions. MFCSF delivered $1.58 in CAFD for the year. This was below our estimates, in spite of MFCSF having a much weaker Canadian dollar helping it. When we combine these facts, we assess a fair value at about 10-12X CAFD, or a range of $16-$19.00. At $17.50, the stock is fair value. Income seeking investors could consider buying here. We think this is a hold at these levels.

Note: Medical Facilities Corporation trades on TSX and is a Canadian Corporation. Dividends in non-sheltered accounts will have taxes withheld.

