Frontier's Journey Forward Looks Good For Q1

The CEO indicated Q1 top line would be great 2/3 through Q1, so I'm betting he's right.

Frontier "established a transformation program with the objective of improving revenues, profitability, and cash flows by enhancing our operations and customer service and support processes."

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) is a provider of communications services in the United States, with approximately 4.5 million customers, 3.7 million broadband subscribers and 21,200 employees, operating in 29 states. Frontier Communications came out with Q4 results that beat every analyst's EBITDA expectations, the stock went up and basically came back down to where it started. Short interest remains at 50%. Long story short, the stock is in the trash bin. The company's 2018 annual report really says it all at the top of its executive summary:

This has cost the executive team a lot of money causing executive team turnover because the executive team is required to hold lots of stock:

Things don't get much uglier than this, but the purpose of this article is to point out that it appears that the bulk of the problems are water under the bridge and capital markets should figure this out eventually. Even though the equity is at a standstill, the credit/debt is already trading meaningfully higher since the annual results were announced but still trades at a fraction of par meaning that the stock market is still pricing in bankruptcy.

The company has debt coming due in 2022 that will likely have to be refinanced. The story here is that the company has a $500M EBITDA transformation initiative (aka. Journey Forward) underway that should lead to their ability to refinance in the high-yield market.

Investment Thesis: At $2, the equity value of this company is $210M. The company guided for $575-675M of leverage free cash flow (LFCF) for 2019E. The math here is compelling if you believe, as I do, that the company is going to deliver on its plan. The premise here in short is that the entire sector has taken a beating. Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ), Centurylink (NYSE:CTL), Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL), Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), etc. all are trading poorly with high earnings yields. Frontier took an impairment because of lower industry valuations:

During the fourth quarter, the impairment was largely driven by a lower enterprise valuation resulting from a reduction in utilized market multiple from 5.8x to 5.5x reflecting the lower outlook for our industry as a whole.

Windstream actually just got forced into bankruptcy because of their financial gymnastics a few years ago violating a contract. The tide has gone out on all of these companies. Frontier is the one I like the most and I think the risk/reward is so asymmetric. One of these days, the market is going to figure this out and we won't see a dead cat bounce, but some actual lift that sticks around. I think Frontier is worth over $10 today and over $20 by EOY as the company executes against its plan. By 2025, I could see Frontier trading at $100 if they are able to grow revenue and EBITDA, refinance at lower rates and pay down debt. Fiber capex is lower than copper capex. $100 is really just a $10B equity valuation which is within shooting distance on $3.5B of EBITDA. The point is, the stock market values things on a confidence basis and right now there is basically none, which is great as a buyer if you ask me.

Gross Activations Set To Beat In Q1

McCarthy continues to battle analyst questions about declines. He thinks the company is in a different place:

I'm pretty excited about Q1, especially considering how Q4 blew all analysts' EBITDA projections out of the water. This time I think we're going to see churn rates really put the floor in on the stock:

Being two-thirds done with the quarter and guiding for significant benefits on activations is huge. How's $2.15B in Q1 revenue sound as an estimate?

After Q1, base management is the name of the game:

We define base management as taking advantage of pricing opportunities, recovering content costs, really dealing with customers moving from promotional pricing to steady state pricing and then offering different opportunities for customers both from a speed and package perspective to move them to their desired point on the product curve.

It may take a few quarters from here for the stock market to care, but maybe in Q2 they are able to take advantage and do some bigger discount subpar debt repurchases.

Sandbagging Guidance

After years of providing guidance and falling short, it seems like the company has decided to sandbag guidance this year so they have something to beat:

If you recall, they are forecasting $50-$100M of benefit during 2019 and I guess that they weighted that mostly in Q4:

This agile method where they do split testing is straight out of the Bain playbook. This is all good stuff and the company is doing the right thing. The company should continue to make Capital Expenditures as they have been and as they plan to.

Annual Report Commentary

Below is a map of where Frontier provides service:

The CEO in the annual report gave some commentary about the transformation plan that he calls the Journey Forward:

The biggest part of the Journey Forward in my opinion is the revenue side:

I look forward to seeing how Frontier talks about SD-Wan going forward. There's a lot of low-hanging fruit here at Frontier based on the sounds of it all and the market still seems to be in full-blown bankruptcy mode. You're crazy Mr. Market.

Summary And Conclusion

The company has $3.5B of EBITDA and $17.4B of debt. In their 10-k they say that the market has valued wireline telecommunications companies between 4.4 and 6.5x:

That arguably puts the stock value here between $0 and $50. Currently, it's at the lower end of historical valuations.

It looks like Q1 is going to beat on revenue based on CEO Q4 commentary. The company just did a huge debt refi that should help them do subpar debt repurchases in Q2. This stock is being thrown away into the trash and I think it's a great time to be an investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.