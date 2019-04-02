Saipem's Drilling Unit Is On Sale, But Who's Buying?

As per a recent report, Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMF) is trying to sell its offshore drilling business. This is an interesting development and readers have asked me to provide an opinion on whether such a sale would be successful and who could be a potential buyer.

Currently, Saipem has 6 jack-ups [Jindal Pioneer (2015), Perro Negro 2 (1980), Perro Negro 4 (1977), Perro Negro 5 (1981), Perro Negro 7 (2007), and Perro Negro 8 (2010)], 2 drillships [Saipem 10000 (2000) and Saipem 12000 (2010)], and 4 semi-subs [Scarabeo 5 (1990), Scarabeo 7 (1999), Scarabeo 8 (2012) and Scarabeo 9 (2011)].

Out of these rigs, 10 are drilling and 2 are cold stacked: jack-up Perro Negro 2 and semi-sub Scarabeo 5. Due to their age, these rigs are highly unlikely to return back to the market. Put simply, they are scrap, and the real fleet consists of 10 rigs.

Bassoe Offshore values Saipem’s rig fleet at $1.1-1.2 billion. The lion’s share of the value is concentrated in two semi-subs – Scarabeo 8 ($404-444 million) and Scarabeo 9 ($217-240 million). The harsh-environment Scarabeo 8 is clearly the crown jewel of the whole fleet. Other than the two semi-subs, there’s hardly anything really exciting in the company’s fleet. One of the drillships was made in 2000 – it’s alive as long as it can get immediate follow-up work. The other drillship, Saipem 12000, is a Samsung 10000 design rig – a workhorse that you can get from various companies (Ensco (ESV) has 4 such rigs, Pacific Drilling (PACD) has 2 rigs, Transocean (RIG) also has 2 rigs, and Seadrill (SDRL)/Seadrill Partners (SDLP) have 3 rigs of this design).

Source: Saipem Q4 report

Financially, the business has been doing well due to the contract coverage. However, who now has the desire and the financial ability to buy a company for some contract backlog but with a fleet which does not contain much attractive items?

In my opinion, Saipem’s drilling unit is hardly a good fit for anyone. First of all, financials show that it is not bleeding money, so Saipem won’t sell it at a fire sale price. Without a good price, I don’t see the deal going through. Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF) ended up listing its Maersk Drilling unit on Nasdaq Copenhagen – and a similar scenario looks viable for Saipem. Maersk has previously tried to find options to sell its drilling unit, but nobody had the resources. For Saipem, the situation is similar, although its drilling unit is materially smaller than Maersk Drilling.

I think it will be really hard to find a buyer. Transocean has already done enough damage to the balance sheet. Ensco and Rowan (RDC) are merging. Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF), the company that enjoys great access to capital, has just bought another jack-up, and Saipem’s fleet is really not a good fit for Borr even if it has the ability to raise more money. Noble Corp. (NE) does not have the resources due to low cash and high debt. Seadrill has plenty of unemployed rigs, and it also has the potential problem with Seadrill Partners. Diamond Offshore (DO) has a conservative strategy. In short, it is very hard to see a potential buyer, especially in the case when the price is guaranteed to be without any material discounts and the fleet is not that inspiring.

Sometimes things don’t work out for the sale of a business segment, especially if the buyer does not have financial problems while the market wants a discount. For example, Maersk has recently stated that Maersk Supply Service, the offshore supply vessel (OSV) provider, is not on sale anymore. The OSV market remains in a challenging situation, and Maersk had little chance to receive a good bid. That’s another scenario which is possible for Saipem’s drilling unit.

In short, there are three main opportunities for Saipem: 1) demerger a la Maersk Drilling, 2) cancellation of the sale, or 3) successful sale. I believe that options 1 and 2 are more likely at this point than option 3, because I don’t see a buyer who will give a decent bid, and I also do not see Saipem selling its offshore drilling unit for peanuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.