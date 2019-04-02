Buying BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund In Our Portfolio To Take Advantage Of The Possible Alpha From Tender Offer

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 2 weeks ago.

Investment Thesis

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund's (DSU) tender offer provides a small potential alpha opportunity from now until the tender offer expires on April 15, 2019.

Offer conditions

As per the press release (March 15, 2019):

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) [NYSE: DSU] announced that it has today commenced a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”). As previously announced, the Fund will purchase for cash up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock, at a price equal to 98% of the net asset value (“NAV”) per share as determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on the first business day after the Tender Offer expires. The Tender Offer will expire on April 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, unless otherwise extended. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in the Issuer Tender Offer Statement and related Letter of Transmittal that have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The SEC filing can be found here.

No odd lot

The tender offer is notable for its absence of an odd lot provision. In DSU's tender offer last year, odd lots (99 shares or less) would be accepted without proration, meaning that odd lot holders would be guaranteed to have all of their tendered shares exchanged for cash by the fund. The relevant excerpt from last year's SEC filing is reproduced below.

F. Possible Proration. If greater than the Offer Amount of the Fund’s Shares are tendered pursuant to the Offer, the Fund would, upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer, purchase Shares tendered on a pro rata basis, provided, however, that the Fund may accept all Shares tendered by stockholders who own, beneficially or of record, an aggregate of not more than 99 Shares and who tender all of their Shares, before pro rating Shares tendered by other stockholders. This is intended to assist small account “odd lot” stockholders avoid a situation where they may be forced to hold a nominal number of Shares due to the fact that they are unable to tender all their Shares if the Offer is oversubscribed. Accordingly, stockholders cannot be assured that all of their tendered Shares will be purchased.

However, the SEC filing for this year omits the bolded portion about the odd lot offer from the above. The below are the screenshots from the filings so you can see the difference yourselves.

SEC filing (2018)

SEC filing (2019)

For more information about what an "odd lot" offer is, see this link.

Possible alpha opportunity

Obviously, participating in the tender offer becomes less lucrative without the odd lot provision for small investors (large investors wouldn't care either way). However, counteracting this is the fact the discount for DSU is wider than last year, which makes the tender relatively more attractive. DSU closed last week with a discount of -11.58% (with a 1-year z-score of -0.20). Assuming 100% of shareholders tender, you would gain around 9.5% alpha from the 5% portion of tendered shares, or +0.48% of alpha across the whole position. If only 50% of shareholders tender, then 10% of your shares would be accepted and the alpha across the whole position rises to +0.95%.

Of course, this assumes that the non-tendered portion of shares remain steady in value. Usually, upon expiration of a tender offer, the discount of the fund widens as the shares become less valuable without the tender rights attached. However, in this case, I think that that is a risk worth taking. The current discount of -11.58% is wider than the 1-, 3- and 5-year average discounts of -11.15%, -9.98% and -10.85%, respectively, so I doubt that we would get a 5-6% collapse of share price upon expiration like we have seen for other tender offers in the past.

(Source: CEFConnect)

DSU is a solid fund to own either way

Overall, I think the tender offer offers a potential for a small amount of alpha plus the potential for capital appreciation if investors bid up the fund as the expiry date nears. Moreover, DSU is a decent, if unexciting, fund to hold for the long term, much like most of BlackRock's CEFs. As seen from the table below (reproduced from our Quality CEF Report last week), DSU does perform well vs. the peer group at the NAV level over various time frames.

Note that while CEFConnect categorizes DSU as a senior loan fund, the fund's mandate includes both loans and high-yield bonds (presumably allocated using a dynamic strategy), and the current split is actually 71% in loans and most of the rest in high-yield bonds.

(Source: BlackRock)

Summary

Based on this analysis, we purchased a ~4% allocation to DSU in our proprietary Tactical Income-100 portfolio. While not having an odd lot provision, the offer is moderately attractive since the current discount of DSU is over -11%, whereas the shares will be accepted at 98% NAV (i.e., a -2% discount). However, only 5% of shares of total shares will be accepted, so the alpha potential from the tender offer itself is probably going to be limited (the exact value depends on the proportion of shareholders that submit their shares for tender).

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.