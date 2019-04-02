I'm Not Buying Carnival Corporation's Recent Weakness

Shares appear to be cheap in the present, but CCL's dubious dividend growth history is more than enough reason for me to stay away.

Anytime I see one of the DGI companies that I follow sell off double digits in a single trading session, my ears perk up. When these big dips move the stock back down towards 52-week lows, I get even more excited. Big swings like this reek of fear, especially when you're looking at a large-cap company. It takes a whole lot to justify such a move of a large, mature name. More often than not, I've found that moves like these are irrational and can represent great buying opportunities. I witnessed such an event earlier in the week, and today, I wanted to do a write up on Carnival Corporation (CCL) to see if that company's shares should be bought on their recent pullback.

I wasn't surprised to see CCL shares trade in the red on Tuesday after their first quarter results were announced before the opening bell. At first glance, the results appeared to be fine. CCL beat on the top and bottom lines, posting revenue growth of 10.4% y/y. That's great performance for a name like that. However, upon second glance, I realized that forward guidance was fairly disappointing and if there's one thing the market hates, it's disappointing guidance.

CCL's management team started off the quarterly press release highlighting the fact that revenues were higher due to increased capacity and higher onboard spending. Demand appeared to be strong for Carnival and this sentiment was echoed by CEO Arnold Donald, who had this to say regarding the company's near-term outlook:

Booking trends achieved during wave season rivaled last years' historical highs and were consistent with the demand trends we experienced going into the year, building further confidence in our full year guidance."

Furthermore, the booking demand for CCL ships appears to be strong across all of the company's major markets. Donald added:

For our North America and Australia brands, our booked position is ahead of the prior year at higher prices while our Europe and Asia brands are well ahead of the prior year at lower prices. Our brands are strong and growing, including Continental Europe, where we continue to expect revenue growth driven by double-digit capacity increases."

However, it's also worth noting that while the company beat on the top line, its Q1 diluted EPS was actually down ~11% and adjusted EPS was down nearly 6%. The company posted $0.48 in diluted EPS in Q1FY19 whereas the Q1FY18 diluted figure came in at $0.54. The company posted adjusted EPS of $0.49 in Q1 FY19 and $0.52/share in Q1FY18.

Management is guiding for negative y/y EPS growth in Q2FY19 as well, calling for $0.56-0.60 in EPS compared to a $0.68/share print last year. With this in mind, I find it curious that management is still calling for the 2019 full-year outlook to come in somewhere in the $4.35-4.55 range. EPS, in 2018, was $4.26. They must be very confident about the second half to be predicting full-year EPS growth for the year when Q1's result was negative and the Q2 guide is negative as well.

Regarding this confidence, Donald did close his opening statements by saying:

We believe we are on a path that includes delivering, over time, double-digit earnings growth and improving return on invested capital through a consistent strategy of creating demand in excess of measured capacity growth while leveraging our industry leading scale."

The updated $4.35-4.55 adjusted EPS guidance is down from the previous $4.50 to $4.80 range that management gave in the December quarter. The mid-point of the updated guidance is 4.3% lower than the prior guidance. However, since Donald gave the market this news, CCL shares have fallen ~$6.00 or 10.6%. The divergence in these two moves points towards a nervous market.

Honestly, I think it is this disconnect between short-term guidance and more long-term guidance that has the market worried. It's rare that you see a high-quality DGI name post double-digit top-line growth and negative double-digit bottom-line growth in the same quarter. Heck, if anything, it's usually the other way around with management teams using financial engineering to bolster the bottom line in the face of falling sales. In this case, the lower margins appear to be due to increased spending, no fuel, and forex issues. It's hard to blame a CEO for risings costs like this that are largely out of their control. However, equities are priced upon forward sales and earnings growth, and when the outlook becomes cloudy, a lower premium is warranted.

The most difficult part of buying a beaten-down name like this is deciphering whether or not the issues that CCL is having in the present are isolated or more secular in nature. I love buying shares of high-quality companies right after they've hit short-term speed bumps. And, being that CCL's main issues appear to be related to oil prices and forex, I'm inclined to believe that the company can move past them in relatively short order (I don't see oil spiking anytime soon and while a variety of geopolitical issues are leading to a stronger dollar as of late, I can easily imagine a future where the strength of the dollar weakens a bit).

Carnival's capacity and occupancy figures make it clear that there is strong demand for its products/services. What's more, this management team shows faith in this bullish outlook, not just with hopeful words during conference calls but also by putting their money where their mouth is via stock buybacks (CCL bought back ~$250m worth of shares during Q1, which means that they've spent ~$5b on buybacks since 2015).

During the last 5 years, CCL has retired ~7.5% of its outstanding share count. This is great for long-term shareholders (the rules of supply and demand mean that every share retired makes the ones you own ever slightly more valuable). And furthermore, CCL's debt has remained in check over that 5-year period (increasing from $7.36b to $9.13b), meaning that it doesn't appear that this management team has ruined its balance sheet for the sake of buybacks.

And it's not only their shares that CCL's C-suite has been investing in. Carnival is investing heavily in their fleet, increasing the quality of their product and their overall capacity as well. This played a role in the company's nearly 4-fold increase of capex that we saw in Q1. Yet, assuming that Carnival (and the cruise industry as a whole) doesn't get ahead of itself in terms of building out too much capacity too quickly, these investments should pay off handsomely in the long run.

Speaking about the new ships on order during the conference call, Donald said:

Not only are our new builds on average roughly 15% to 25% more cost efficient and approximately 25% to 30% more fuel efficient, they also help to create further demand for cruising."

The company launched a new ship in Q1 and expects deliveries of 3 more throughout 2019. CCL continues to invest in its fleet, noting significant restoration of certain ships during dry dock periods and a large pipeline of new ships (17 in all) which should allow the company to meets its 5% CAGR target for capacity growth looking out to 2022.

Management continues to believe that the cruise industry is under-penetrated worldwide and continued booking demand can support the capacity increases that we're seeing at Carnival and its peers. In recent years, we've seen cruise names sell off due to announcements resulting in increased capacity. There are fears that cruise cabins are being commoditized and that in periods of rough economic times, margins will have to be slashed to the bone to keep occupancy rates at an acceptable level.

This gets to my main concern with buying shares of a company like CCL. While I agree with management that the cruise industry is likely going to be a growth industry long term, it remains highly sensitive to macroeconomics. During recessions, the excess funds that families have to spend on cruise ships are likely to dry up. Furthermore, while Carnival is working on its more premium cruise lines, this company is still known as more of a budget option in the cruise space and I fear that booking demand for its products will dry up even faster than other cruise companies, which are generally targeting a wealthier clientele.

Because of this economic sensitivity, I view Carnival in a similar light as I do the big banks. These can be great dividend growth investments. Shares of these companies can generate strong capital gains for their shareholders. These companies have the potential to make you rich; however, they also carry much more risk than many of the more defensive DGI companies that I typically write about.

Carnival was forced to cut its dividend in response to the Great Recession. The company stopped paying dividends altogether in 2009 and when they began paying them again in 2010, the quarterly payments were cut significantly (this is shown clearly by the white line in the F.A.S.T. Graph below, which represents CCL's dividend payments).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Sure, CCL has been generous with its cash flows (which have been steady in the ~$2b range since 2015) and rewarded investors with double-digit dividend growth during each of the last 4 years. However, it took until 2017 for the annual dividend to match their prior 2008 totals and I'm definitely not interested in owning shares of any company that pays what amounted to a stagnant dividend over a decade long period.

The fact that this company hasn't been able to grow its dividend during the last two recessions means that it's not a company I'm willing to own. Granted, I have fairly strict rules in my personal portfolio regarding dividend cuts and I'm sure that others aren't so stringent. I admit that one of the problems with looking at dividend growth histories is that you're looking backwards when making investor decisions instead of focusing on the future. The past does not predict the future, though when it comes to dividend growth investments, I'd rather be safe than sorry.

Right now, I think that CCL does look appealing from a valuation perspective. Shares are trading for less than 12x earnings after having spent much of the last decade in the 20x+ range. CCL has a strong, A- Standard & Poor's credit rating. The company's debt/cap ratio is relatively conservative at 25%. And, after the recent sell-off, shares are trading much closer to their 52-week lows than they are to their 52-week highs. On top of all of this, CCL is now yielding nearly 4%.

I can certainly understand why a dividend growth investor might be interested in owning these shares. Truth be told, assuming they don't enter into a recession in the next 12-18 months, I could easily see CCL shares generating double-digit returns in the short term from these low levels. However, as an investor who prioritizes a reliably increasing stream of passive income, I'll be staying away.

To me, while CCL appears to have the characteristics of an attractive investment opportunity in the short term, over the longer-term, it doesn't meet my basic quality thresholds. If I were to buy shares of CCL, it would be a trade and not an investment. But, we're more than a decade into this economic expansion period and while I love the idea of being paid 4% to wait for a turnaround to occur, I don't think that right now is the time to be placing speculative bets on highly cyclical companies.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

If you enjoyed this content and want to see more like it, please check out my Marketplace service: The Dividend Growth Club. DGC members have access to sample portfolios spanning different dividend yield thresholds, weekly Nick's Picks articles, highlighting the best DGI values I see in the market, real-time access to Nick's Portfolio and trade updates, and a vibrant chat room where an income-oriented community has come together to share ideas. DGC members also receive early access to all other content that I post on Seeking Alpha Feel free to take advantage of a free trial offer!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.