Hercules Capital: A Safe Way To Play The Start-Up Boom

The recent IPO of Lyft and the upcoming IPOs of other tech unicorns have had a lot of investors wondering how they can get the returns available in early-stage capital.

Without a doubt, the biggest news in the market today was the IPO of ride-sharing company Lyft, Inc. (LYFT), which shot upwards in an exuberance of trading activity. This was somewhat expected, despite the company's relatively poor finances. The real winners here though were the founders and other early investors that got into the company at far lower valuations. This is often the case with highly-valued tech unicorns, in which the IPO serves mostly as a way for the early investors to cash out with their massive returns. This prompted me to start thinking of ways for ordinary retail investors to profit off of these large early stage returns. One way is by owning a business development company focusing on the venture debt market like Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC).

Hercules Capital is the largest business development company focusing on venture lending and the venture debt market. Venture debt is a type of debt-based financing provided to companies that are backed by venture capital firms. In other words, Hercules Capital makes loans to start-up companies that have managed to get venture capitalists to provide them with money and venture capitalists, like all other investors, tend to do a very extensive amount of due diligence before agreeing to back a firm.

In many cases, they have to do even more diligence than other investors would because of the high number of failures in the start-up world. This likely adds a bit of security to the company making the venture loan (such as Hercules Capital) as these firms have already been highly vetted as having a workable business plan that has a chance of success and will thus be able to pay back the loan. In addition, the fact that a venture capital firm is backing the borrower could give it access to resources that an ordinary start-up would not have, which may also somewhat reduce the risk of the venture loan.

Another common measure that venture debt lenders use to reduce their risks is spreading their capital around to many different start-up companies. This is a technique that other types of lenders, including retail bond investors, do as the strategy essentially ensures that if only a small number of borrowers fail to repay the money then the profits made on the performing loans will still allow the lender to make money overall. Hercules Capital uses this model itself and to date has financed more than 450 companies and assisted venture capital and private equity firms in more than 1,000 joint deals.

In the fourth quarter of 2018 alone, Hercules Capital provided a total of $249.4 million in new venture funding, which represents 16.74% of the company's $1.49 billion in assets under management. Clearly, we can see that despite focusing on the potentially risky venture lending markets, Hercules Capital appears to be large and diverse enough to ensure that a relatively small number of loan defaults would not bring down the company as a whole.

Overall, the company has proven to be very good at ensuring that its loans do not go bad through underwriting as it only suffers an annualized loss rate of about 0.03%. On a cumulative basis since its inception in December 2003, the company has lost $40.1 million to unpaid loans.

Source: Hercules Capital

The company also uses other strategies to keep its default rate low. One of these is the insistence of collateral. The company is generally the only lender on its deals, meaning that it has first claim to the assets of any company that it lends money to in the event of a bankruptcy, and in 85.3% of cases it has a lien against one of the borrowing company's assets that it can claim in the event of a default. As Hercules should be able to sell this asset to at least get back some of its money, this would also help reduce the potential losses that the company would otherwise eat.

In the introduction, I stated that Hercules Capital could be a way for investors to take advantage of the potentially huge returns that we see in venture capital off of companies like Lyft going public. However, Hercules Capital is a venture debt provider and debt does not typically have the same tremendous upside potential that equity does. The solution to this is that Hercules Capital also receives warrants in exchange for making the loan.

The company notes that this is the case with essentially all of the loans that it makes. These warrants allow Hercules Capital to participate in the potential upside from being an equity investor despite not actually providing equity-level funding. This is because warrants allow the company to purchase stock at a fixed price so it can exercise these warrants to purchase the stock and then turn around and sell these shares for the higher price, thus boosting its returns. Currently, Hercules Capital owns warrants in 129 companies with a fair value of $146.9 million.

The companies that many investors likely think of when thinking about venture companies are firms like Uber (UBER), Lyft, and possibly even Facebook (FB) as these are all very well-known companies that have either gone public over the past ten years or are in the process of doing so. However, technology companies like these are not the only companies that can deliver high returns to early investors and they are not the only type of company that Hercules Capital provides financing to. As we can see here, Hercules provides funding to firms in a few different industries:

Source: Hercules Capital

The fact that Hercules Capital provides funding to companies in a few different industries also provides a certain degree of protection to its investors. This is due largely to the fact that each of these industries has its own fundamentals and thus a problem that causes companies in one of the industries to become financially stressed will not necessarily bleed over to other industries in which Hercules Capital invests. This should prevent such an event from devastating the entire loan portfolio (although it would certainly have a very noticeable impact).

Hercules Capital has invested in some of the most familiar names in these industries. A few of the companies that Hercules Capital has invested in include Facebook, Buzz Media, Edge Therapeutics, InfoLogix, and many more. A complete list can be found here. The company is one of the few business development companies that has no exposure to the oil and gas or metals and minerals exposure, which are two industries that have caused a lot of problems for business development companies in recent years.

The company also does not invest in any exotic forms of debt like CLOs, CMBS, or RMBS issuances. This likewise allows it to avoid some of the potential risks of these securities and focus solely on its own area of competence. Investors can rest assured then that by buying shares of Hercules Capital, they are not exposing themselves to anything except for innovative start-up companies.

Hercules Capital's strategy appears to be paying off. As we can see here, the company has consistently beaten its peer group in terms of both return on assets and return on equity.

Source: Hercules Capital

Of the two, return on equity is the most important. This is because it takes the effects of leverage into account and essentially tells us the return that its operations are generating with respect to the money that it has brought in via the sale of stock over the years. I generally like to see a return at least in the 10-12% range here, although I certainly prefer to see numbers in the mid-teens. As we can see, Hercules Capital has generally managed to achieve this goal. The fact that it is consistently beating its peer group is also nice to see as this gives us some indication that the company's investment strategy may be better than that of its peers.

This may be why Hercules Capital consistently trades at a premium to its net asset value. This was also true of many of its peers prior to 2013, although that has changed in more recent years.

Source: Hercules Capital

Admittedly, I generally dislike paying a premium for any asset. This is because doing so means that you are paying more for the company's assets than they are actually worth. In some cases though, it can be acceptable to pay a price above net asset value if you are getting superior performance as a result. This may be the case with Hercules Capital as indicated by its above average ROE and ROA. However, we still do not want to pay too much for this performance. At the end of the fourth quarter 2018, Hercules Capital had a net asset value of $9.90 per share and trades at $12.66 per share as of the time of writing. This is a 27.9% premium to net asset value, which is certainly more than I really want to pay but it is reasonable compared to the company's historical premiums.

One of the primary reasons why investors buy shares in business development companies like Hercules Capital is because of the high distribution yield that such companies tend to pay out. Hercules Capital is no slouch here as the company pays out $1.24 per year, which gives it a 9.73% distribution yield at the current price of $12.74 per share. Hercules Capital has a long history of paying out dividends, although it has not managed to increase its distribution every year like some companies do. Instead, the distribution has varied somewhat over time:

Source: Hercules Capital

The variance that we see from year to year is largely due to the company's operating results. As is often the case in this industry, Hercules Capital will see its cash flows vary due to interest rates and the overall market environment, which will somewhat affect its ability to generate surplus returns using its warrants. Nonetheless, the company's distribution has played a vital part of its total return over the years and to date Hercules Capital has paid out a total of $15.26 per share to its stockholders.

Source: Hercules Capital

This is actually more than the current price of the stock. This shows us that investors that buy the company and hold it for less than even a twenty-year period will end up receiving all of their initial capital back and then some. This is something that is always nice to think about.

In conclusion, Hercules Capital looks like a good way for investors looking to benefit from the potentially enormous returns available in early-stage capital. However, it does this in a much safer way than just plain equity investing, which many may appreciate. The company has proven its strategy to be a very sound one and consistently beats the returns offered by its peers. It is also trading at a historically reasonable premium to net asset value. Overall, this company looks worthy of additional research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.