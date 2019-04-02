Rose Portfolio March Madness Upward Soaring Dividends Of 32.9% Y/Y And Q1 Report

March income was up 32.92% yoy from 2018 and was received from the 49 companies shown.

March saw 19 different transactions including 2 new buys, 9 add ons and 8 trims which will be revealed and discussed.

All 94 holdings, are reviewed alphabetically with cost/share, 52 wk hi/ lo, dividend/year, March pays, price and yield on 3/30, Rose WTB price and future possible actions and options.

The Rose portfolio is outperforming well with the market and income yield is still strongly hugging 4.7%.

The stock market is outperforming and I want to give you a little view of it.

The Market View

I don't normally compare the Rose Portfolio to the market, but for quick reference it is important to note the yield.

The S&P 500 or (^SPX) was reported up 14% for Q1 with a yield of 1.7% on March 29th. Fastgraphs chart is shown below:

Yep, the market is up, but then the yield for it is down and quite low. The same goes for bonds, and T bills but that is another chart and not my purpose here.

From NBR this last Friday the following was shown and reported for Q1 2019:

Definitely much happier news than the December downturn of about 9% for that month alone.

I also enjoy the expressions of amazement from the Wall Street traders, such as P. Tuchmann shown below when he saw:

The Rose Portfolio value is up 12.6% for Q1 with dividend yield still hugging 4.7%. Not really, as he was looking at something else, but I enjoyed his expression.

Who doesn't love up?

It took 3 months and then some for the last Q of 2018 and especially December to reverse….let us be very happy for it. However, caution is always warranted.

Portfolio Dividend Income

The 4.7% income yield keeps me happy with it being up 20.18% for Q1 on average from 2018. February was down 13.48% as last reported and March as mentioned was up 32.9%.

Income for the Rose portfolio comes from:

-dividends of common stock and preferred debt

-distributions from RICs or regulated investment companies such as MLPs, and others.

-coupon or interest payments from bond funds or CEFs, closed end funds.

Important to note: option premiums are not included here as income; I let it gather as portfolio value for right or wrong. Thus, my income and dividend increase is pure and simple the dividend income.

I do use simple options and they appear in the Rose moves action area of the chart to follow and reveal any future action I may have taken.

Dividend income estimate is revised upward for 2019 by 23.3%; a raise from 2018 last estimate of 9.32% to now 11.49% more income in 2019.

The Rose Portfolio is real and consists of 10 sectors as discussed and shown in last month's article for February here when I had 92 equities.

2 new buys give me 94, they are not common stock, and will be discussed in the March transaction section. Now, without delay, comes the alphabetical list as promised, get ready for a long list chock full of information.

Stock quotes, hi and lows are from the March 30th Google values on my sheets with abbreviations as follows:

Cost/sh = Rose accounting method of cost per share on average for all accounts.

Note: PM and MO now have a cost price as I stopped dripping and the company revealed it for the partial share sold for tax purposes.

19-Div-E = 2019 dividend amount per year as estimated by Rose from Nasdaq or "FG", Fastgraphs.

WTB Price = The price Rose would like to buy more or find it to be an attractive value

Rose moves = The yield I would like to buy, or the option I am currently using to buy or trim. You may find other comments, but they should be hopefully self explanatory.

Lh = Long hold as I want to keep on owning it if possible. Some of the calls are for trim purposes and what happens happens. They are most likely core equity positions in many cases and the plan was to trim.

Hold = wait and see what happens, buy more, sell, trim, it's on the bench for some reason.

Div Pd/Mar = Dividend paid in March, an * = a monthly payment.

Bold prices in the current price column mean probably close or at a buy point; same for 52 week low

Bold price in 52 week high means it's near or there again= overpriced perhaps

Div Yield is the yield for 3-30 price and an * after any yield means warning or caution as the yield is low, historically low, and the stock could be overpriced. It's a warning to watch and probably not buy it right now; or even trim or sell a call.

Bold ticker and dividend is for a fixed preferred equity, no dividend increase is expected.

Sector RE= real estate and Fin = financial

Price 52 week 52 week Div 3-30 Rose WTB Rose Name Ticker Sector 3-30 Low High 19-Div-E Pd/Mar Div Yield Cost/Sh Price intention AbbVie (ABBV) Healthcare 80.59 $75.77 $107.25 4.28 5.31% 68.16 $78.00 Long hold A Data Proc (ADP) Tech 159.74 $111.23 $159.91 3.16 1.98% * 20 <140 Call @165 Great Ajax (AJX) Fin-mREIT 13.74 $11.56 $13.95 1.33 0.32 9.68% 13.93 watch/hold/trim Amgen (AMGN) Fin-mREIT 189.98 $163.31 $210.19 5.8 1.45 3.05% 137.85 173 Long hold Alerian MLP Etf (AMLP) MLP Energy 10.03 $8.27 $11.41 0.78 7.78% 12.35 9 Long hold Infracap MLP (AMZA) MLP Energy 5.96 $4.71 $8.18 0.96 .08 * 16.11% 9.2 hold income Ares (ARCC) Fin-BDC 17.14 $14.50 $17.63 1.68 0.42 9.80% 15.59 16 Long hold Ares Bond Fund (ARDC) CEF-Fin 14.84 $13.07 $16.73 1.29 0.108 * 8.69% 14.9 14.5 8.90% Broadcom (AVGO) Tech 300.71 $197.46 $303.30 10.6 2.65 3.52% 209.37 265 4.00% Boeing (BA) Industrial 381.42 $292.47 $446.01 8.22 2.055 2.16% 128 290 Long hold BCE /CAD (BCE) Comm-tele 44.39 $38.75 $44.86 2.38 5.47% 40.78 40.5 5.88% B-Dickinson (BDX) Healthcare 249.73 $208.62 $265.87 3.08 0.77 1.23% * 158.8 120 Trim 255 + Brookf Infr P (BIP) Utility 41.87 $32.26 $42.54 2.01 4.80% 39.24 39 Long hold Blkstone (BXMT) Fin-mREIT 34.56 $30.14 $35.70 2.48 0.502 7.18% 30.75 31 Long hold Cardinal H (CAH) Healthcare 48.15 $42.17 $66.45 1.93 4.03% 67.41 48 4.02% CBL-Pref d (CBL-d) RE-pref 9.71 $9.34 $19.85 1.84 18.95% 18.56 hold income Celgene (CELG) Healthcare 94.34 $58.59 $95.30 0 0.00% 91.44 85 BMY acquiring TCG BDC (CGBD) Fin-BDC 14.48 $12.19 $18.41 1.68 11.60% 13.55 13.6 12.35% Cherry Hill (CHMI) Fin-BDC 17.22 $16.30 $19.35 2.11 12.25% 18.02 17 hold Chimera-pB (CIM.PB) Fin-pref 25.82 $25.05 $26.41 2 0.5 7.75% 25.47 25 Income 8%

Cummins (CMI) Industrial 157.87 $124.40 $172.08 4.64 1.14 2.94% 119.22 138 Long hold Corr Energy (CORR) RE-Misc 36.75 $32.52 $39.46 3 8.16% 34.65 35 8.57% Cisco (CSCO) Tech 53.99 $40.19 $54.23 1.38 2.56% * 28.47 hold Call @60 trim Covanta (CVA) Industrial 17.31 $12.92 $18.05 1 5.78% 13.4 14 7.14% Cenovus (CVE) Energy 8.68 $6.15 $11.47 0.15 0.0375 1.73% 8.44 7.5 Put @$8 CVS (CVS) Cons-D 53.93 $51.93 $82.15 2 3.71% 77.49 52 Put @55 Chevron (CVX) Energy 123.18 $100.22 $131.08 4.76 1.19 3.81% 79.1 106 Long hold Dominion (D) Utility 76.66 $61.53 $77.22 3.67 0.9175 4.79% 68.63 70 Long hold D bond (DCUD) Utility 49 3.37 6.88% 47.48 hold becomes D in Aug Diageo/ UK (DEO) Cons-D 163.61 $131.43 $165.53 3.6 2.2% * 70.82 hold Call @150 sell Digital Realty (DLR) RE-Data 119 $100.05 $125.10 4.25 1.08 3.57% * 22.1 94 Call @125 DNP CEF Ute (DNP) CEF-utility 11.53 0.78 .065 * 6.76% * 10 10 Old lovely income Enbridge /CAD (ENB) Energy 36.32 $28.82 $37.69 2.22 0.562 6.11% 36.41 33.5 becoming long EPR (EPR) RE-nnn 76.9 $52.80 $77.66 4.49 .375 * 5.84%* 50.41 hold Call @ 75 FS Investmt (FSK) Fin-BDC 6.05 $5.09 $8.24 0.78 12.89% 7.58 hold Watch 4 imprvmt Fortress (FTAI) Industrial 17.11 $12.84 $19.35 1.32 0.33 7.71% 18.32 16 8.25% GEO Grp (GEO) RE-Correctn 19.2 $18.18 $28.06 1.96 10.21% 18.4 19.2 10.21% Gen Mills (GIS) Cons-D 51.75 $36.42 $51.96 1.96 3.79% 53.14 hold Trim 53/ long hold Gen Parts (GPC) Cons-C 112.03 $85.80 $112.18 3.01 2.69% 65.11 91 Call @ 120 trim Home Depot (HD) Cons-C 191.89 $158.09 $215.43 5.44 1.36 2.83% 141 175 Long hold Hershey (HSY) Cons-D 114.83 $89.10 $114.94 2.89 0.722 2.52% 105.11 96 Long hold Intel (INTC) Tech 53.7 $42.36 $57.60 1.27 0.315 2.36% * 38.55 hold Call @60 trim Iron Mt (IRM) RE-storage 35.46 $30.22 $37.32 2.44 6.88% 32.93 33 7.39% Johnson & J (JNJ) Healthcare 139.79 $118.62 $148.99 3.78 0.9 2.70% 89.05 127 Long hold Kraft Heinz (KHC) Cons -D 32.65 $31.53 $64.99 1.6 0.4 4.90% na hold was a sell long ago Kimco (KIM) RE-tail sc 18.5 $13.16 $18.64 1.12 6.05% 19.01 hold Call @17.50 trim Kimberly-Clk (KMB) Cons-D 123.9 $97.10 $124.50 4.09 3.30% 97.12 110 Long hold Coca-Cola (KO) Cons-D 46.86 $41.45 $50.84 1.6 3.41% 31.98 42 Call @49 trim/LH Kite Realty (KRG) RE-tail nnn 15.99 $13.66 $17.75 1.3 0.3175 8.13% 15.57 14.75 8.81%

Lockheed M (LMT) Industrial 300.16 $241.18 $361.99 9.02 2.2 3.01% 275.11 278 3.24% Alliant (LNT) Utility 47.13 $38.22 $47.91 1.42 3.01% * 21.88 35.5 Call @45 trim Matercard (MA) Financial 235.45 $167.94 $237.08 1.32 0.56% * 82.98 hold Call @250trim McDonalds (MCD) Cons-C 189.9 $153.13 $190.88 4.64 1.16 2.44% * 78.71 hold Call @200 trim Mondelez (MDLZ) Cons-D 49.92 $37.42 $50.05 1.04 2.08% * hold improving MetLife (MET) Financial 42.57 $37.76 $48.92 1.74 0.42 4.09% hold Madison G&E (MGEE) Utility 67.97 $54.70 $68.95 1.35 0.3375 1.99% * hold Amazing hi price 3M (MMM) Industrial 207.78 $176.87 $221.69 5.76 1.44 2.77% 163.19 180 3.20% Altria (MO) Cons-D 57.43 $42.40 $66.04 3.33 5.80% 28.48 hold have enough NGL-pb (NGL-b) Energy-pref 24.02 $19.53 $24.95 2.25 9.37% 24.11 23 Hold 4 price New Res (NRZ) Fin-mREIT 16.91 $13.86 $18.75 2 11.83% 14.76 15 Hold 4 now Nu Star-pb (NS.PB) Energy-pref 21.28 $17.21 $23.87 1.91 0.4775 8.98% 20.79 20.75 9.20% NY Mort Tr (NYMTN) Fin-pref 23.67 $20.70 $24.50 2 8.45% 22.46 22.5 might add more Occidental (OXY) Energy 66.2 $56.83 $87.67 3.14 4.74% 84.03 <60 Long hold Pepsico (PEP) Cons-D 122.55 $95.94 $123.19 3.82 0.9275 3.12% na 110 Long hold Pfizer (PFE) Healthcare 42.47 $34.37 $46.47 1.44 0.36 3.39% 33.02 38 Call @47 trim/LH Pennant Pk Flt (PFLT) Fin-BDC 12.81 $11.05 $14.12 1.14 .095 * 8.90% 12.25 12.5 hold income Philip Morris (PM) Cons-D 88.39 $64.67 $103.55 4.71 5.33% 53.32 hold have enough Penny Mac (PMT-b) Fin-pref 25.24 $22.52 $25.38 2 0.5 7.92% 24.82 24.5 want below par Brkfield RA (RA) Fin-CEF 21.62 $17.95 $23.55 2.39 .199 * 11.05% 23.18 21.4 hold income Ready Capital (RC) Fin-mREIT 14.67 $13.44 $17.30 1.64 11.18% 14.82 hold watch/hold/trim RD Shell-B (RDS-B) Energy 63.95 $56.26 $76.99 3.76 0.94 5.88% 54.17 58 Long hold JM Smucker (SJM) Cons-D 116.5 $91.32 $126.86 3.4 0.85 2.92% 109.12 100 Call @120 trim Tanger (SKT) RE-tail 20.98 $19.75 $24.91 1.41 6.72% 29.38 hold Watch . Pray Southern Co (SO) Utility 51.68 $42.42 $52.65 2.46 0.6 4.76% 39.38 44 Call @50 trim/LH Simon Prop (SPG) RE-Retail 182.21 $145.78 $191.49 8.32 4.57% 163.64 165 Call @195/trim STAG (STAG) RE-Industrl 29.65 $23.21 $29.81 1.45 0.1192* 4.89% * 17.38 24 Call @30/trim ATT (T) Comm-tele 31.36 $26.80 $36.39 2.04 6.51% 30.42 hold have enough/LH Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) Tech 45.98 $31.54 $54.84 0.11 0.0033 0.24% 38.04 40 watch /LH

Blkstone-TCP (TCPC) Fin-BDC 14.18 $12.52 $14.98 1.44 0.36 10.16% 14.06 <14 Long hold Teva (TEVA) Healthcare 15.68 $14.59 $25.96 0 18.67 15 Straddle @19 Teekay (TGP-pb) Energy-pref 24.25 $20.27 $24.71 2.125 8.76% 23.61 23 no K-1 LH Target (TGT) Cons-D 80.26 $60.15 $90.39 2.65 0.64 3.30% 62.98 67 Call @82/90 trim/Lh Triple Pt (TPVG) Fin-BDC 13.76 $10.25 $14.01 1.44 0.36 10.47% 12.88 12 watch/hold/trim Union Pac (UNP) Industrial 167.2 $126.37 $172.44 3.52 0.88 2.11% 88.36 140 Long hold Visa (V) Financial 156.19 $116.71 $156.82 1 0.25 0.64% * 65.16 125 Call @160/ Lh Valero (VLO) Energy 84.83 $68.81 $126.98 3.6 0.9 4.24% 77.16 80 Put @75 Vodafone (VOD) Comm-tele 18.18 $17.05 $30.20 1.74 9.57% 17.95 17.4 Put @19/20= <17net Ventas (VTR) RE-Hcare 63.81 $46.55 $65.70 3.17 4.97% * 57.33 56 Call @65/trim Verizon (VZ) Comm-tele 59.13 $46.09 $61.58 2.44 4.13% 45.22 48 Call @60/65 trim/Lh Wec Energy (WEC) Energy 79.08 $58.48 $80.05 2.36 0.59 2.98% * 45.39 62 Call @ 75/trim WP Carey (WPC) RE-nnn-Intrl 78.33 $60.84 $79.08 4.15 5.3% * 64.24 65 Call @75/80/trim/Lh Wash Prime (WPG.ph) RE-prf 22.07 $12.59 $23.96 1.88 8.52% 18.06 18 Trim 24+ Xcel (XEL) Utility 56.21 $41.99 $57.51 1.6 2.85% * drip unk 42 Long hold/ stop drip Exxon (XOM) Energy 80.8 $64.65 $87.36 3.37 0.82 4.17% 88.78 74 Long hold Call @90/trim

Portfolio Value and Options

Portfolio value, "PV", sits at an all-time high, even more than last year when the market was at an all-time high. A full 4.4% higher in value from the highest in 2018. Up 12.59% for Q1 from the December low. I attribute the extra value to dividends, but I am sure much of it could be from options too. I haven't begun to determine that amount and should, but know it is a very helpful and welcome addition to portfolio value, and therefore it needs to be mentioned. As I admit to not being an accountant, I have no desire to figure it out. I don't do anything tricky, it is simple easy options for me and I don't lose money, ever, from at least what was the intended goal.

Options Note:

I only do the following very simple and easy types of options:

-covered calls on owned shares (they are frozen with the option, are still owned and dividends collected).

-cash secured puts using cash in the account (cash is frozen until option expiration).

A premium is collected when doing the option and is never taken away, it is to keep. I had one option called early in March for WPC of which I owned plenty and still do, so the goal was to trim, which I accomplished. The details may be found below in March Transactions.

March Transactions

March 2019 Add on Buy Stock Ticker Price/sh NY Mortgage Pref NYMTN 22.77 Vodafone VOD 17.42 Enbridge ENB 35.2 36.36 CVS Health CVS 53.44 56.18 Lockheed M LMT 297.33 not many Iron Mt IRM 34.19 Valero VLO 86.03 Cardinal Hlth CAH 48.44 Teekay-pref TGP-b 24.68 New BUYs GEO Group GEO 18.4 Ares Fund ARDC 14.9 c/sh net/sh TRIM Visa V 147.53 75.46 72.07 B Dicksn BDX 253.56 149 104.56 T Hershey HSY 110.36 107.49 2.87 T JM Smucker SJM 112.19 112.04 0.15 T EPR EPR 74.78 58.29 16.49 Gen Mills GIS 48.99 51.17 -2.18 T Broadcom AVGO 295.5 210.63 84.87 T Options WP Carey WPC 66.88 63.55 3.33

In the list above a T at the end of the net/sh means it was done in a taxable account.

Trims (8)

1-WPC

With getting some WP Carey (WPC), a large position, called early for my low $65 strike right before the ex-date was no surprise. Actually, I was wondering what took so long. I was then looking to replace that income with a like type investment. The Fortune Teller, TFT, was asked in the chat room of The Wheel of Fortune on that very day, March 28th, if he had some suggestions.

Many others also had WPC called early at various strike prices, but the fact remained we all were seeking income replacement. Suggestions were offered from the MR, monthly review by TFT, with GEO Group popping out to me. I had previously passed on it, and now was off to take a look at the price. I did hesitate with the BB- credit rating, but I put my trust in TFT as he sure knows great value, and I bought it that day for a low low price of $18.40. The $1.96 dividend gives it a 10.65% yield, nice historic high yield, and I am thankful for the suggestion.

2, 3, and 4- HSY, SJM, and GIS

The other trims were mostly just that, as the position was at or near cost for these and I had plenty to trim. I bought admittedly all of those at higher prices and had been averaging down for almost a year if not more. Now was the time to average out a bit and use the cash elsewhere. I still like them all and the plan is to hold the remainder long term.

5- BDX

Becton Dickinson is a medical devices healthcare company that is primarily overpriced and offers low yield of 1.2% at $250. I bought it years ago on the cheap and now is the time to keep trimming. I did not like the last low 2.7% dividend raise for a growth stock and will probably sell the remainder this year if it gets back up to 260 again. I am more about income now and it is just not what I want in that regard. It is a quality stock that can he held until I get the price I want.

6-Visa (V)

The PV for both V and MA shows it is doing great. I actually remain extremely pleased with it in all regards of dividend growth and price. It is just getting too big for my financial section and does not provide much income. A trim was in order and I did sell some calls, please see the list. It the price gets to the strike, that's okay too.

7-EPR

EPR is an entertainment miscellaneous eREIT and is getting up in value from my purchase price and lower in yield @ 5.78%. It probably still has room to go higher, but this actually was a pair trade suggested at The Wheel of Fortune. The idea is or was to sell equal value amounts of EPR and buy IRM which I did. I hope I executed this in the right manner, but remain happy with owning more IRM and its higher income. IRM was undervalued a bit at the time and yielded more @ 7.2%. However, it does have a lower credit rating.

8-Broadcom (AVGO)

Definitely only a trim of ~ 10% with a quick gain of ~41% on those shares. It is not over valued or priced and still has a quality yield for a tech stock. I want to keep it for the dividend yield of 3.5% for now and even more so for the nice growth it may provide. The yield is what I will watch from now on.

This was a hot tip from TFT when it was over sold down to under $200, another thank you to The WoF.

Add Ons (9)

1 and 2- Preferred shares NYMTN and TGP-b

These are just plain undervalued with par at $25. I admit to buying TGP-b before the ex-date to get the payment, at still a decent > 8% yield and does not have a K-1 tax form.

3-VOD

Vodafone was discussed in the last article. I just added some more for now at the 10% yield mark. It is a UK telecom.

4-ENB

I Added at ~6% yield and continue to build the position. Now I will watch for a better price and average down if possible. The current yield is more than respectable for an energy MLP with no K-1 tax form. It is Canadian and exchange rates may differ the dividend amounts.

5 and 6-CVS and CAH

Healthcare is getting slammed in price and these quality companies are now extremely over sold and unloved. I averaged down somewhat reluctantly, but see the long term value. I bought them years ago for too much and admit to it. They should also provide quality dividends in the years to come.

7-LMT

Lockheed Martin is just plain a quality defensive stock yielding 3% and 5yr DGR of 11%. I say no more. I wish to get it cheaper all the time, but was just rounding up my shares and bought a few to do so.

8-VLO

Valero is a refiner in energy. I has a 30% 5yr DGR and 4.2% yield. I added a few shares here and sold a put to get more at $75 strike and 4.8% yield. It had been extremely overvalued in the $100+ area and I did sell some. I have waited for it to come back down in price. I do anticipate it regaining its price in a few years if forecast earnings by analysts are true. This year earnings are rather flat and a good time to add.

New Purchases

1- GEO

GEO Group from Boca Raton, FL, is an eREIT in the corrections business and operates globally mostly in the USA, Australia, South Africa and the UK. It is extremely unloved and underpriced as yet. Other contributors on SA have recommended it at $20+ level and around 9% yield. Analysts at Yahoo Finance have a $23.50+ price target, with the low being $22.

I see lots of value here and just got minimum 0.3% PV allotment immediately, which is a strong buy for the portfolio. It still is one of 12 other eREITs I own and I try to keep them all together under 10% of PV. WPC and VTR were the largest positions and will most likely continue to be trimmed using option calls.

2- ARDC

Ares Dynamic Income Fund is a closed end mutual fund for mostly European HY bonds and pays monthly. The yield currently is ~8.6%. I do not expect a dividend raise and I generally hope to see the price to be rather low beta. It also is an idea suggested at The Wheel of Fortune service and from the monthly review.

Defense in the Portfolio

I continue to keep the defensive sectors, cash and cash equivalents in put options and fixed income to above 50% in PV and Income. That is shown in the chart below. Previous articles reveal I have ~ 75% in common stock and the remainder in RICs and Fixed Income, Cash and cash equivalents.

I now also like to include my dividend paying tech stocks as possible defense as well and show them to be included at the end of the chart below.

Number of stocks in the sector is shown in the first column.

Common Defensive PV E19 Inc 13 Cons Staple 16.70% 13.46% 8 Healthcare 10.54% 7.90% 4 Comm-tele 7.33% 8.09% 9 Utility 14.08% 11.90% Total 48.66% 41.35% 8 FIXED Fixed Pref 5.69% 10.67% Cash 1.31% 1.31% TOTAL 55.66% 53.33% 4 Tech 4.11% 2.15% w/ tech? 59.77% 55.48%

Conclusion

Note it is hard to get high income out of tech and getting AVGO is really quite exciting for me. Consumer cyclical also is the same way for income and the financial sector seems that way too. I just prefer not to own banks and have great other financial holdings in the RICs, where higher yield is common.

31% of the income comes from eREITs and miscellaneous RICs where again the financial types reside. 11% income comes from fixed preferred debt which is new for my investing over the years. That pretty much sums up my defensive goals and giving the portfolio a nice HY diversification.

I owe a huge debt of gratitude to SA and making available so many contributors that specialize in writing about RIC type investing. It is where I found The Fortune Teller and his exceedingly great understanding of the equity markets. There are others and many of them have also started services, but continue to write great quality articles on the free side, which is needed and enjoyed by many and especially myself. Investing is personal and it must suit your own needs and plan. I continue to wish you all: Happy Investing!

All lists and charts are obtained from the author's own files.

