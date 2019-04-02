Lyft - Market Share Questions

If Uber breaks down its US rideshare business in its S-1, this could impact Lyft trading because Lyft's market share could be perceived to be lower than previously reported.

Second Measure and Earnest Research, which analyze millions of anonymized credit card purchases, both come out to ~30% national share for Lyft.

In its S-1, LYFT states the following:

If we follow the Footnote 6 we see the following:

And finally if we follow the trail further we see the following:

Source: Lyft S-1

So let's summarize these images above. Lyft states its market share is 39%, a figure provided by an entity owned/affiliated with its largest shareholder, Rakuten. Furthermore, this market share gain was a key selling point to IPO investors and was reiterated again in a CNBC interview with Lyft co-founders CEO Logan Green and President John Zimmer. However, upon further investigation using third-party sources, Second Measure and Earnest Research, Lyft's market share appears to be lower than 39% and this could have serious implications on the Market's perception of Lyft, its valuation and future growth prospects, especially if Uber's S-1 has different claims and figures to support its claims.

Defining Market Share

Before I get into the evidence supporting my claims, let me be clear and lay out my definition of market share. Market share in the US rideshare industry can be defined by three main metrics in my opinion.

Gross Billings (total cost of a fare)

Net Revenue (% Uber / Lyft keep of total fare)

# of Trips

I personally believe Gross Billings will be the best measure of market share and therefore independent credit card purchase-tracking firms, such as Second Measure and Earnest Research, should provide a good insight into what the market shares are.

Second Measure

Lyft has filed its IPO, beating rival Uber to the highly anticipated milestone. While Uber dominates U.S. rideshare, its primary competitor, Lyft, is growing faster. In February, Uber accounted for 67.3 percent of U.S. rideshare spending, and Lyft captured 30.3 percent of the market, up 5 percentage points from a year ago.

Source: Second Measure

Earnest Research

Today, Uber commands a healthy 70% of the national market against Lyft, though regional dynamics between these two competitors tell a more complex story. Lyft does significantly better on the West Coast, holding 42% of the market in San Francisco and 41% in Phoenix...In 2018, Lyft held 30% of overall market share nationally against Uber. However, when we looked at consumers who had tried both Uber and Lyft at least once since 2015, Lyft’s share jumped to 43%.

Source: Earnest Research

Conclusion

While Lyft appears to have made some nice market share gains over the past year, it appears the independent market share figures from reliable third-party sources differ by ~10% vs. Lyft's S-1 disclosure of 39% share. I would keep a close eye on Uber's market share claims in its S-1 and if they differ from Lyft then you could see some negative pressure on Lyft shares as many valuation models based Lyft's future revenue growth on its market share of the total US rideshare industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.