OFS Credit: Undiscovered Closed-End Fund Offers Significant Upside

It recently completed term-preferred offering. Deployment of proceeds into CLO investments should result in increased distributions to common stock holders over the next three to six months.

The Fund came public during a turbulent time in the credit markets with a small equity offering, possibly causing the issue to go unnoticed by many investors.

OFS Credit Company (OCCI) is a newly formed closed-end investment fund created to invest in CLO equity and debt securities. The company came public in October of 2018 with a $50M IPO, followed by a $20M term preferred stock offering (ticker: OCCIP) in March 2019. OFS Credit is externally managed by OFS Capital Management, an institutional investment advisor focused on middle market corporate lending (via a business development company) and well as OFS managed CLOs and third-party CLO investments. This combination of activities (direct loan underwriting and origination and the management of OFS branded CLOs of broadly syndicated loans) should provide OFS Capital Management with a solid skill set to evaluate third party CLO investments on behalf of OFS Credit.

In a somewhat unusual arrangement, OFS Capital Management bore all of the underwriting expenses of OFS Credit, meaning that the Fund's initial $20.00 NAV equaled the $20.00 offering price. OFS Capital Management also waived its base management fee through January of 2019 while capital from the offering was being deployed - reducing drag on the portfolio. While these shareholder friendly moves may have been driven by principled management (who also own 13% of the common shares of OFS Credit), they were also likely demanded by the market - which has increasingly shunned traditional closed-end fund offerings and the immediate dilution to NAV caused by the fund bearing underwriting and offering costs.

Thesis

OFS came public just as credit markets were beginning to show the volatility that would accelerate into year-end 2018. This timing, combined with the fund's very small size and lack of coverage has likely contributed to the fund's sizable discount to its other closed-end fund peers. However, a number of levers could contribute to the narrowing of this discount over the course of 2019. From a subjective standpoint, increased awareness of the Fund and its discount to peers (which include Eagle Point Credit Company, Oxford Lane Capital and, to a lesser extent XAI Octagon Floating Rate and Alternative Income Trust) should contribute to a narrowing of its valuation spread.

From a more quantitative standpoint, deployment of the Fund's recently completed Term Preferred offering, will enable OFS Credit to lever its portfolio by approximately 36 to 38%, putting its leverage on par with Eagle Point Credit (ECC) and XAI Octagon (XFLT), but below that of Oxford Lane (OXLC). Given that OFS Credit's target portfolio and leverage closely resembles ECC's, we extrapolate that once OCCI has fully deployed the proceeds from its Term Preferred offering, management should be able to raise the distribution on its common stock to be commensurate with that of ECC.

ECC currently has an annualized distribution on NAV of 17.1%. Applying this distribution rate to that of OFS Credit would enable management to raise the distribution rate on OFS Credit common from its current $2.00 per year to a rate of approximately $3.20 per year. This possibility of a material raise in OFS Credit's distribution could be a catalyst for a narrowing of OFS Credit's current discount to NAV and peers.

Therefore, investors have a few paths towards an attractive return over the next year. OFS Credit currently yields 11.5% (on market price). Should there be no narrowing of the discount and no benefit from the deployment of the Term Preferred proceeds, this still represents an attractive return. On the other hand, should OFS Credit deploy the proceeds effectively and raise its distribution to something similar to that of ECC, we could see the distribution yield (on market price) rise to over 18%. Should this be accompanied by any narrowing of the fund's current discount of -7.0% to NAV, investors could realize a total return north of 20%.

Importantly, the above analysis is predicated on a number of important assumptions. Chief among these is that the credit markets (specifically the broadly syndicated loan market) remain relatively calm, without significant spread widening - or more importantly a significant uptick in default activity. Were we to revisit a period similar to December 2018 or more substantially, 2015/2016 we would likely see markdowns on CLO equity, which would flow through to a reduced NAV for OFS and its peer group. Whether this markdown was transitory (as December 2018 has thus far appeared to be) or result in a lasting erosion to NAV (as 2015/2016 proved to be) would depend largely on whether any spread widening was largely technical or an event that was also accompanied by actual defaults and realized losses on underlying loans.

However, in the absence of a clear sign of an imminent turn in the credit cycle, it is likely that OFS Credit will be able to fully deploy the proceeds of its Term Preferred offering and raise is distribution in-line with peers while preserving the fund's NAV - resulting in an attractive 12% to 20% total return to common shareholders over the next 12 months. We include the table below comparing OFS Credit to its peer group for reference.

Conclusion

A combination of a narrowing discount to NAV and peers, combined with a high and potentially rising dividend, should generate attractive returns to OCCI shareholders over the next six to 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.