Negative Value In The Current Commitments Of Traders Report

I have been trading commodities since the early 1980s, and over the years I have developed a method where I use both fundamental and technical analysis when approaching markets. I trademarked the term "Technomental" as it reflects my thinking about what drives prices higher and lower. Fundamentals are the supply and demand characteristics of a market. I tend to base decisions on the medium to long-term path of least resistance for prices on fundamentals. Technical factors often drive my execution in markets as charts, and other technical signals provide clues about herd behavior and the strength of price trends. The most profitable positions over my career have come from identifying price points where a commodities market is at the bottom or top of a pricing cycle and when buying or selling is running out of steam. The fundamental and technical conditions can be a powerful signal that is typically at first contrarian and develops into a trend following approach as it matures.

There are many sources for fundamental and technical data in the commodities markets. While price volume, open interest, price momentum, and relative strength are technical tools that can tell us a story about the activities of market participants, each Friday the Commodities Futures Trading Commission releases the Commitments of Traders report. The COT is the gold standard for many who trade, invest, or hedge using the futures markets. I do not use the COT data because, in the current environment of fast-moving data and technology, the report each Friday is as stale as a piece of rye bread that has been sitting on the counter for three days which is a lifetime in commodities markets.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) who operate the most liquid and successful futures exchanges in the world should get together and fund a COT tool that would be useful to market participants and the regulators.

Many market participants look at the COT

For many years, the Commitments of Traders (COT) report has given analysts, traders, hedgers, and other market participants a granular look at open interest. The metric reflects the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market.

The COT began in 1924 according to the CFTC's website; the US Department of Agriculture's Grain Futures Administration published its first annual report of hedging and speculation in regulated futures markets.

Beginning in June 1962, a COT that detailed 13 agricultural commodities became available. The report listed positions as of the end of the month for publication on the 11th or 12th calendar day of the following month. In those days before modern technology, the report provided an additional level of transparency in futures markets.

In 1990, the CFTC began publishing the COT on a mid-month and end-of-month basis. In 1992, it came out every two weeks, and in 2000 the CFTC began weekly publication of the data.

The report now provides a breakdown on a detailed and summary basis of the open interest data as of the close of business each Tuesday, highlighting the reportable and nonreportable the long and short positions of commercial, non-commercial, and other market participants in futures and futures equivalents of call and put options. Each day, the open interest from each futures market is available, but the COT comes out on Fridays at 3:30 PM EST.

I believe the report is stale

Markets have changed dramatically because of technology. When I first sat on the commodities options desk at a leading Wall Street trading company in the early 1980s, computers were only starting to emerge as a tool. Over the years that followed, technology became a necessity. Operating in markets without a computer these days would be impossible. The days of open pit trading have disappeared as electronic trading eliminated mistakes, made regulation more efficient, and created an environment of price transparency in the matter of a nanosecond. Meanwhile, traders can track volume on a second-by-second basis, but the COT data remains delayed by three long days making it a dinosaur by the time it reaches the desks of market participants around the world.

People ask me if I analyze and pay attention to Friday's COT data. I always respond that the timing of COT data makes it useless in today's fast-paced environment in markets. There is no reason why COT data cannot be real-time via the same technology that makes the latest prices available to market participants. In many ways, the lack of timely COT data leads to an increased potential for market manipulation as only the dominant participants have an insider view based on their significant positions in markets.

The benefits of a real-time report in this technological world

Regulators and their keepers in Congress and legislative bodies around the world have been beating the drum about the need for transparency and a level playing field in markets. The calls became louder following the 2008 global financial crisis that led to onerous Dodd-Frank legislation that, in many cases, interfered with the flow of business and risk. The regulations that came from members of Congress without an intimate knowledge of markets tied the hands of many market participants with the unintended effect of draining rather than providing liquidity to markets. As an example, financial institutions that made bid and offer markets to their customer base found it challenging to offer a two-way market that would inevitably result in a long or short position giving rise to capital charges in commodities markets that can suffer from bouts of illiquidity. That subject is fodder for another article in the future, but the point is that in their quest for transparency and a level playing field, a real-time COT report that provides market participants with a constant picture of open interest on a granular basis slipped through the cracks.

The technology to make the report available exists. The data exists, but the only thing missing is putting the pieces together and disseminating a COT that has real value to all who participate in futures and futures markets.

A conversation with the CFTC

Last week, I sent off an email to the Chairman of the CFTC and his chief of staff. The email posed the following question:

Are there any plans for the CFTC to improve dissemination of COT data so that market participants can obtain the information on a daily or preferably real-time basis? Given today's technology, would you agree that delayed COT data is stale, and transparency requires a new and improved system of releases by the CFTC?

That day I spoke to Michael Gill, the Chief of Staff for CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo who told me that a real-time COT report is high on the list of priorities for both him and the Chairman. In a tongue-in-cheek comment, I suggested that if funding is a problem, the CFTC should extort the funds for the project from the CME and ICE as the two leading exchanges in the world are making fortunes these days as trading volume is an ever-expanding phenomenon and both exchanges charge a mint for their data. I was deadly serious when it came to my suggestion.

Mr. Gill pointed out that the Commodities Exchange Act, which is the governing statute for the CFTC, prevents the regulator from sharing trading data with exchanges. Therefore, it would be impossible for the CME and ICE to produce a daily COT report. Additionally, government agencies may not accept money or in-kind distributions from exchanges or any other market participant. Therefore, the funding for a real-time COT must come from the laborious appropriations process.

The CME and ICE or Congress should fund a real-time COT immediately

In 2019, there is no reason in the world why the dissemination of the COT report cannot be in real-time. If millions of long and short positions in the futures and options markets can be margined on a second-by-second basis, a modern-day COT is a no-brainer.

With the constant pressure from Congress for transparency and combating manipulation and abuses in markets, the lack of a level playing field when it comes to the breakdown of open interest is unforgivable. To me, it is a sign that those legislators responsible for directing and funding regulators have no idea how markets operate or what tools are necessary to create an environment where both regulators and market participants have the necessary information at their fingertips. I view open interest data as no different than prices or volume data given the advanced systems operating in the markets.

The market caps of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Intercontinental Exchange were $59.598 billion and $43.561 billion, respectively, as of the close of business on April 1, 2019. The two dominant exchanges have over $100 billion in combined capital, incredible steady earnings flow each day, and some of the most advanced systems in the world. It would be a simple task for the CME and ICE to work together with other exchanges around the globe to quickly create a COT tool that would provide the regulators and their customers with a real-time instrument that is long overdue in markets.

I call for the CME and ICE to fund this project immediately and to create an instrument that should have been in place more than a decade ago. The COT in its current form creates negative value. The exchanges in coordination with the CFTC need to generate a report that turns the negative into a positive.

With respect to Mr. Gill's comments and the challenges faced by the CFTC, those legislators who have been the greatest proponents of transparency and who have rallied against market manipulation should introduce legislation to make an exception and allow the exchanges to fund a new and improved COT process. Perhaps Senator Warren should wake up and realize that effective regulation would create more of a legacy than throwing stones at the financial sector. At the same time, Senator Sanders who has a habit of accusing speculators of manipulating markets when prices move higher and has been silent when they move lower, could support an initiative that improves the status quo. The Senators and members of Congress who grandstand while carrying the regulatory flag should bone up on the benefits of transparency and arrange for a real-time COT report that actually keeps pace with technology.

