AVEO Acquisition Rumors Resuscitate The Stock

AVEO has been jumpstarted and the chart has been shaken up. I take a look at the charts to see what has happened and identify some key levels for investors.

This rumor triggered a 70% spike in the stock with the share price hitting above $1.00 for the first time since the company announced its decision to delay FOTIVDA’s NDA filing.

AVEO Oncology (AVEO) has had a rough 2019 as a result of their announcement that the FDA had recommended for the company to not submit their FOTIVDA (tivozanib) NDA with the preliminary overall survival (OS) results from the Phase III TIVO-3 trial for the third-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The result was a decimation of the share price to a new 52-week low. The FDA mentioned the preliminary OS results were still not mature enough for approval. AVEO is planning to "make an NDA filing decision following the availability of more mature OS results” coming in August.

After the NDA delay, the share price has been restricted to below $1.00 with only a few signs of life. However, that all changed on March 27th, when a hedge fund manager BlueLion published a Seeking Alpha blog that claimed that several investment banks believe AstraZeneca (AZN) is looking to submit a bid between $800M-$1.2B for AVEO in Q2 of 2019. This caused the share price to almost double by the end of the day and has brought the stock back to life.

Personally, I don’t find blog posts to be the most reputable source for these rumors, so I usually refrain from buying into the hype. Furthermore, that blog post has been removed, so you have to take that into consideration. However, the company and the stock do have the characteristics of a buyout target. I intend to present some details for why investors should be hopeful about a potential acquisition; while on the other hand, I stress the importance to rely upon what is known about AVEO. In addition, I take a look at the charts to identify some key levels to determine if this is just a transient event or the beginning of a resurgence in share price.

Company Overview

AVEO Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to progressing a complete portfolio of directed therapeutics for oncology. AVEO's overall strategy is to leverage its platform and obtain partnerships with other companies in order to progress the development of its clinical pipeline. The company expects to maintain its North America rights for FOTIVDA, which is intended to treat RCC. Into the bargain, AVEO is also pursuing tivozanib combination treatments with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) PD-1 inhibitor OPDIVO (nivolumab) in RCC, and AstraZeneca’s PD-L1 inhibitor IMFINZI (durvalumab) in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Rumor Details

The blog post by BlueLion claims that “several large investment banks, it is their firm belief that Astrazeneca will acquire AVEO Oncology, the maker of Fotivda (tivozanib) sometime during early Q2 2019.” In addition, “these investment banks have taken large positions in AVEO Oncology.” Furthermore, the “price of this acquisition was estimated to be somewhere between $800 million (US) and $1.2 billion (US), by the representatives of the different investment banks.” Bearing in mind, AVEO’s current market cap is about $114M (Figure 1) and we are now entering Q2, so, you can see why the market promptly reacted to this news.

Figure 1: AVEO Valuation (Source Seeking Alpha)

Rumors come and go in the biotech world; however, some of these rumors do become reality.

For example, Tesaro (TSRO) had multiple rumors before it was recently acquired by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). It seemed as if every time TSRO would have a bad earnings report the speculation for a buyout followed suit. Why? Because Tesaro had a valuable product in ZEJULA and yet the company wasn’t able to turn the corner. It was after a disappointing data read-out in November that another buyout rumor emerged and did come to light by the end of the month.

AVEO does have some of the hallmarks of a biotech acquisition target. Some of these hallmarks include:

The company’s lead product has been approved but hasn’t reached full potential.

The company has revenues, but the current numbers are not enough to support the operations for the long term.

Big pharma has taken an interest in the company in forms of collaborations and partnerships.

The stock has been beaten down and investor sentiment is abysmal.

AVEO’s flagship product FOTIVDA is already approved in Europe and Asia, but is struggling to reach its full potential clinically and commercially. A big pharma company could maximize FOTIVDA potential in both arenas. The company already has partnerships with AZN and BMY who could easily afford to buy AVEO.

Strong M&A Environment in Oncology

The oncology arena seems to always have a few M&A rumors floating around with some coming to fruition. Last year, we had Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) being acquired by Celgene (CELG)… and now this year, Celgene is a takeover target by Bristol-Myers-Squibb. Both of these are multi-billion dollar deals that are focused on oncology platforms and agents. Oncology M&A deals are often blockbusters because oncology products are typically towards the top of the list in drug revenues each year. For instance, Celgene’s Revlimid pulled in about $11B in 2018 and Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda claimed about $9B in 2018; both of these drugs have experienced strong growth since their FDA approvals and launch. In fact, Ketruda’s more than doubled from 2017 to 2018. This growth in sales is partially due to Keytruda’s rapid expansion into other indications. Merck’s plan for Keytruda is a great model for flagship oncology therapeutics because they are expanding the usage as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents. Merck has been hard at work finding and partnering with other agents that can work with Keytruda to improve outcomes for patients. These collaborations/partnerships can benefit an immunotherapy agent like Keytruda in order to expand into other indications and “lines” of therapy. In return, the partner company has exposure to a multi-billion dollar drug and could potentially move into another line of therapy for their agent.

The ideas above build a case for the AstraZeneca scenario for a few reasons. One of which is the similarity in circumstances with other acquired or potentially acquired companies. Similar to AVEO, both Juno and Celgene had experienced a rapid sell-off only a few months prior to their acquisition announcement due to misunderstood data or a regulatory set-back.

Another important note, IMFINZI is a PD-L1 inhibitor that is similar to Keytruda. However, IMFINZI was only approved back in 2018 and is just starting to establish a market in unresectable stage III NSCLC. Interesting enough, AstraZeneca is already partnering with AVEO for a combination of IMFINZI and FOTIVDA in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) (Figure 2).

Figure 2: AVEO Pipeline (Source AVEO)

I expect AstraZeneca to start looking for potential M&A options for IMFINZI in order to keep up with Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo. I see the small-cap specialty oncology companies to be like a land-grab for big pharma to dominate the immunoncology market. Some smaller biotechs have developed some notable oncology agents that can be used in combination with some the big players and also have prospects as a monotherapy. Perhaps acquiring AVEO is one of the first steps towards catching up with other immunoncology players and finally joining the 2019 M&A deal list.

Insider Buys

Tracking insider buying and selling of the company’s stock can be a useful barometer for a potential change in stock sentiment. Company officials have a better idea of how the company is performing and their action to buy or sell the company’s stock can be interpreted as a sign for things to come. However, the timing of buying and selling stock has become systematic to prevent the perception of insider trading. Still, a company with a substantial amount of insider buying and limited selling should be seen as a positive signal that the company is confident in their ability to execute. In regards to AVEO, the company has had a considerable number of insider buys in the last twelve months (Figure 3) and a limited amount of insider sells. In addition to the number of buy transactions, the total number of shares that were bought was around 43.5M vs. ~1.1M sold (Figure 4).

Figure 3: AVEO Insider Buys Last 12 months (Source NASDAQ)

Figure 4: AVEO Insider Buys # of Shares (Source NASDAQ)

Looking at the size and number of insider transactions at the end of 2018 makes me confident that the company’s officials have a bullish outlook for the stock in 2019.

Funds

AVEO does have the support of institutional investors with hefty positions. Looking at figure 5, we can some notable funds such BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street among the top holders of AVEO. Obviously, we don’t know what their positions are after the NDA delay news, but we must acknowledge these funds did commit a large financial investment into AVEO.

Figure 5: Fund Holding AVEO Year End 2018 (Source Holdings Channel)

It will be interesting to see if these position sizes have dropped since the delay news or perhaps have increased with the prospects of a buyout.

What Do The Charts Show?

I typically use the hourly chart to find entry points for long-term positions; however, I had to go down to the 30-minute chart (Figure 6) to find the answers I was looking for. The 30-minute chart has revealed the rumor was not entirely a transient event for the stock. The share price was able to hold the $0.67-0.69 area and is starting to show signs of continuation. If the share price broke down through this area, I would have expected a return to the high $0.50s to low $0.60s trading area.

Figure 6: AVEO 30 Min Chart (Source Trendspider)

What would be a successful breakout? According to the daily chart (Figure 7), if we see an enduring break above $1.15 by April 5th, then, we say it was a successful breakout. After that, we would look for a continuation to the 200-day moving average just below $2.00 by mid-April.

Figure 7: AVEO Daily (Source Trendspider)

Added Downside Risk

Although the rumor did inject some life back into the stock, it also could have set it up for failure. Now the company has an expectation attached to it with specific details. It would be a disappointment if AstraZeneca did not put in a bid during Q2 for $800M+. What happens when August rolls around and AstraZeneca or AVEO has not announced an acquisition? We could see investor fallout as investors realize the rumor was just a rumor and it isn’t going to come to fruition in the expected time frame.

Conclusion

In my previous AVEO article, I anticipated a recovery in the share price leading in the ASCO-GU, so I attempted to “Catch The Falling Knife” around the May 2017 low of $0.56 per share. My expectation was for the stock to experience a sharp reversal off the lows; however, the stock failed to recover above $1.00, so I only shaved a portion of my position. Due to this recent rumor and subsequent reaction from the market, I am looking to hold AVEO through the end of 2019. I am encouraged that a quick blog post on Seeking Alpha that was based on “well… I heard from-a-guy” level of information was able to move AVEO 70%. This makes me believe that news sourced from the company could move the share price back to its previous trading range around $2.00.

Is the rumor that big of a deal? In my opinion, this was a matter of time before an M&A speculation came back to AVEO. As for the stock, the rumor simply hastened the recovery and put the stock back in play. As I mentioned above, investors should expect an increase in volatility in the near-term. This volatility provides opportunities to the investor and I will be on the lookout for prospects to add to my position with technical buys. I suspect short-term traders are going to play AVEO both ways and their actions should provide a few chances to buy at a discount.

Overall, investors need to rely on what is factual and can be referenced. FOTIVDA still outperforms Bayer’s (OTCPK:BAYRY) Nexavar in PFS and ORR. The preliminary OS data is not complete enough for the FDA and that should be acceptable for investors. In fact, the idea the company had not really addressed the issues from the previous CRL would have prevented me from entering a position prior to the PDUFA date. The market overreacted to the NDA delay news as if it was a CRL. Yes, the company has to hold off on submitting, but the management expects to file an NDA before the end of 2019; which would put the PDUFA date in the second half of 2020.

Regardless if you believe the rumor or not, the outcome of the event has caused a chain reaction that can’t be ignored. I can't trust the rumor, but I can rely on the idea as plausible and should manage my position accordingly. I see the reasons why AstraZeneca might acquire AVEO as the same reasons why an investor should contemplate buying into AVEO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.