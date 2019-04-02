Netflix: Rapid Margin Expansion Being Masked By Marketing Investments

Over time, domestic incremental gross margins should be 70%+ and incremental marketing should be 5%-10% or lower, so incremental contribution margins should be 60%-65%+.

Netflix's domestic contribution margins have been flat for four years, but surging underlying gross margins have been offset by surging marketing spending.

Netflix's current contribution margins in its domestic segment have been stagnant for four years around 33%-34%. Yet in my 20-year scenario analysis I assume incremental contribution margins of 65% over the long term.

You might be thinking, "How on earth do you justify that?" Great question.

Exhibit 1 shows the last four years of domestic contribution profit and the associated margins.

As you can see, contribution profit margin has been about 33%-34% for four years. But when you look under the surface, there are two drivers of that--gross profit and marketing.

Gross profit has surged 670 basis points from 40.5% in 2015 to 47.2% in 2018. Incremental gross profit margins have been 48.2% 51.8%, and 62.0% over the last three years, respectively. That means of the incremental $2.6 billion of revenue growth in 2018, 62% of it dropped to gross profit. That drives overall gross margin up over time.

What's offsetting that gross margin expansion is huge increases in marketing spending. Marketing as a percent of revenue was 7.6% in 2015 and grew to 13.4% of revenue last year. You can see the incremental marketing margins have surged to 28.2% last year.

What's important here is that the gross margin is showing very strong underlying profitability. Netflix's domestic segment is showing that its incremental gross margin can be in the 60%+ range. Importantly, Netflix is still in investment mode domestically. It's not yet fully optimizing for profitability. And I don't even think it's close yet.

First, Netflix's service to the consumer is very underpriced. Average revenue per paying membership in the domestic streaming segment was $11.41/month last year. That's a bargain given the amount of content on the service, no commercials, and the number of hours the average member views. I think Netflix could easily charge $15-$20 per month today without seeing a meaningful increase in member churn.

Second, original content is more profitable than licensed content, and there's a long-term mix shift towards original content. So between those two long-term drivers, I think incremental gross margin can quite easily be 70%+ over the long term. It was already 62.0% last year, so this isn't even a stretch.

As for marketing, Netflix, again, is in investment mode. They are investing heavily in marketing to grow domestic subscribers. But when Netflix reaches maturity in the U.S., it's not going to need to invest as much in marketing. Some "maintenance" level of marketing spending will be required, but I would expect that to be closer to 5%-10% of domestic revenue. Frankly, I don't maintain my Netflix subscription because of any of their marketing that I see, although I acknowledge that some might.

So if Netflix has at least 70% incremental gross margins and 5%-10% incremental marketing margins, that gets me to at least 60%-65% incremental contribution margins. Frankly, I think it can be higher, but that's what I'm modeling.

Of course, that doesn't mean overall contribution margins will get there anytime soon. But as Netflix continues to grow subscribers and raise prices over the long term, it should approach those contribution margins. My Base case has the domestic segment's contribution margins gradually getting to 59% by 2038.

As for the international streaming segment, I expect the same sort of progress over the long term, but with a lag because it got a later start. The same underlying gross margin expansion has been happening internationally as well.

Bargain-Priced Compounders If you think my approach makes sense, check out my marketplace service, Bargain-Priced Compounders. I manage a concentrated, long-only investment partnership, and I share my research with members. The goal is to identify businesses that will almost inevitably be far larger and more profitable in 5 or 10+ years, value them with scenario analysis, and wait for their stocks to trade at prices that will allow us to compound at a high rate. Bargain-Priced Compounders has been in business for 530 days. Our low turnover portfolio has returned 19.3% over this period, which is a 12.9% annualized rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.