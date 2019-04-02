Guide To Small-Cap Cannabis Stocks In Canada

Welcome to The Best of Cannabis series where we discuss some of the most important trends and topics that every cannabis investor must know.

Introduction

We are making an observation that is becoming more apparent as 2019 unfolds. We think most of the Canadian small-cap cannabis stocks will see 2019 as the first year when their business model is examined in detail by investors and weak players get punished in the public markets. We think there are three reasons why small Licensed Producers ("LPs") will struggle:

The Canadian cannabis market is small and competitive.

The beginning of legalization means that financials will matter in 2019.

They are not benefiting from investor imaginations in international markets and adjacent product categories (tobacco, beverage).

However, as we will show, there will be select promising names that could potentially outperform due to their unique positioning.

Limited Market in Canada

The medical market is very small in Canada with 342,103 registered patients across the country at the end of September 2018. For reference, Florida's medical cannabis patients already passed 180,000 and Massachusetts also has 60,000 registered patients. Furthermore, the medical cannabis market in Canada is also dominated by a very small number of companies that began operations early, well before Justin Trudeau announced his plans for full legalization during the 2015 election. Aurora (ACB) reported 73,579 medical patients and Canopy (CGC) reported 83,400 patients as well.

Meanwhile, the recreational market in Canada is estimated to be 600,000 to 650,000 kg per year, which is also very small in the grand scheme of things. To put into perspective, Aurora is building enough greenhouses to produce over 500,000 kg of cannabis around the world. The top 5 LPs alone will produce 1.7 million kg of cannabis once they reach full capacities by late 2019 or early 2020. In our mind, there is no doubt that the Canadian market will be flooded with cannabis based on the numbers below.

All this to say that the small producers in Canada will most likely get the worst of it due to their inefficiencies and confinement to the domestic market. The Canadian market is only this big and the large producers already dominated the medical market. The larger LPs also established access to most of the recreational markets (Canopy, Aphria (OTC:APHA) and Aurora have supply agreements with all Canadian provinces). We have seen that most of the small LPs have also had some degree of success with the provinces. However, it is very difficult to assess the true economics behind these provincial agreements because 99% of the time companies do not disclose volumes or pricing due to commercial reasons. A 10,000 kg per year contract does not equal another contract with only 1,000 kg per year in volume, to state the obvious.

As discussed earlier, we think the Canadian cannabis market will be dominated by a small number of large LPs by the law of natural selection. In our mind, the Canadian market will comprise the following types of customers:

The majority of the customers will look for the cheapest products with decent quality, thus favoring low-cost producers.

A small number of customers will prefer specific taste or strains, thus favoring niche craft producers with higher prices.

The first type of customers will likely dominate the market as the majority of customers are still preferring illegal producers due to better prices. Based on the government's latest survey below, we can see that a majority of customers still prefers illegal sources for their cannabis due to the significant price differentials. Illegal sources are charging C$6.51 per gram while legal cannabis cost C$9.70 per gram on average. Statistics Canada also released legal cannabis sales numbers which showed sales plateauing between November's C$54 million and December's C$55 million.

(Statistics Canada, 2018 Q4 Survey)

Health Canada has also imposed stringent rules around packaging and marketing that makes branding almost impossible in Canada as a means of differentiation among LPs. Without branding and loyalty, customers are naturally inclined to prefer cost-effective suppliers.

Small LPs to Struggle

At the end of the day, we think the current conundrum among the small-cap cannabis stocks is created by both the industry itself and investors. The market assigned the current valuations to these stocks and companies gladly accepted it and many times took advantage of it by raising capital at overheated share prices. However, we see 2019 as a pivotal year as LPs will start reporting sales from legalization which represent the entirety of their business model. Large LPs can continue pointing to the global cannabis opportunities they have and the expanding U.S. markets beginning with hemp. For the small LPs, legalization is the end game that most cannabis companies have been talking about for a few years and now is the time to deliver. If the small LPs cannot produce sales and earnings that support their current valuations, we see no reason for the market to continue supporting these price levels. However, we also keep in mind that some LPs have unique positionings that separate them from the rest of their peers. We will highlight our views on some of the most prominent small LPs in Canada:

Conclusion

Most of the small LPs in Canada have a simple business model. They built a growing facility, obtained a license from Health Canada, and tried to sell their cannabis in the medical and the recreational markets. However, as we discussed above, these companies will face increasing pressure to deliver performance, but the slow start to the legalization has made it all that more difficult to justify their valuation. As we stated in "Top 2019 Cannabis Picks", we caution investors to understand the risk inherent in investing in small LPs and believe that large LPs are better ways to gain exposure to the cannabis sector for average investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.