Wells Fargo: A Case For Reconstructing The Role Of Boards Of Directors?

But, Wells Fargo is not the only institution today that is suffering for Board failures and this points to the fact that maybe the Board's role needs to be re-addressed.

The ultimate blame for this embarrassment rests with the Board of Directors of the Bank, for the situation never should have deteriorated this badly.

Wells Fargo has been totally embarrassed in front of Congress, forcing Congress to play a role it never, ever, should have to play.

What we have just seen the U. S. Government do to Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE: WFC), turns my stomach!

Rachel Louise Ensign and Andrew Ackerman write in the Wall Street Journal:

“Washington has claimed its second Wells Fargo. chief executive.”

“John Stumpf quit the bank 13 days after a brutal appearance before Congress. His successor, Timothy Sloan, lasted 16 days before stepping down.”

“When Mr. Stumpf went to Congress in 2016 after a sales scandal erupted at Wells Fargo, he blamed low-level employees and gave evasive responses. Eager to avoid his predecessor’s missteps, Mr. Sloan prepared for his most recent appearance before Congress by sounding out lawmakers and showcasing the bank’s efforts to regain customer trust.”

Washington, D. C. should not be playing such a big role in the affairs of a private commercial banking entity.

Supposedly, corporations are organized in a way where oversight is provided so that the investments made by investors are protected from bad management decisions.

Obviously, if the situation has gotten so far out of control that the government, and not even the regulators, but the US Congress, believes that it must get involved, then something is grossly wrong.

In this case, the blame must be put on the Wells Fargo Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has the responsibility to protect shareholders from executive mismanagement or out-right criminal behavior, and this responsibility must not be looked at lightly.

In the case of Wells Fargo, we see a situation that is way out-of-hand, one that has passed way beyond neglect. And, this example should raise the attention of all investors. Investors must have their "agents" within the corporate framework to represent their interest. It should never come as far as the Wells Fargo situation.

But, within the current environment, Wells Fargo is not the only example of Board Failure.

Furthermore, the situation at Wells Fargo, although not exactly the same as the ones at other organizations, is similar enough to cause us to question the whole role of the Board of Directors in today’s large corporation.

To me, we are seeing too many cases in recent history in which the Board of Directors has not stepped up and performed its duties. This failure has resulted in corporations getting “out of control” and moving in ways that eventually come back to haunt the organization.

This is not to say that in some of these cases the corporation did not produce outstanding results in the shorter-run.

It is just over the “longer-run” that troubles appeared as the dysfunctional aspects of the earlier actions rose to the surface.

It is easy, today, to point back to these Boards who ‘basked in the glory” of their high profile CEO when things were going so well, and everything looked invincible.

But, it is the Board of Directors who has the ultimate responsibility to the shareholders to maintain oversight of the chief executive and his or her team. In my view, a strong CEO would also like to have a strong Board of Directors to work with in order to produce the best results for the company. This is also why a strong executive should build a strong management team.

A CEO is just one person and doesn’t know everything and is not infallible. A strong CEO likes a strong board and a strong executive team to complement what the CEO brings to the position. In all cases, it is a team effort.

And, in my experience, when the “team” succeeds, there is plenty of glory to go around. The CEO does not have to worry about getting credit for building the team and producing the victories. And, a successful CEO builds their case by turning in winning seasons after winning seasons.

An investor needs to spend time examining the "culture" that is created by the current CEO before investing in a company.

A quality CEO will make this information known to the investment community. A quality CEO will make known how he or she interacts with the Board, what oversight responsibilities each member of the Board has, and must emphasize how each is performing his or her duty.

A strong CEO will take pride in the strong Board of Directors.

And, full disclosure what the Board is doing and watching is a must!

Here the long-term comes into effect.

A strong CEO wants a strong board and a strong management team to tell him "no" when it is appropriate, If they don't they are only setting the stage for problems at a later date because of a "bad" decision or because of the "unintended consequences" of a decision.

Over, the long run, as bad actions come back to haunt the company, some of the shine is removed from the “super-star” leaders of an earlier time.

May one mention, for example, Jack Welch, former CEO of General Electric (NYSE: GE), and the revision his star is going through in American management history, And, the GE Board has come under a great deal of criticism recently for its failure to exercise appropriate oversight of GE’s “star” executives. As many readers know I have written a lot about GE and its current troubles in recent years.

If oversight is not exercised, “things” can happen, and these “things” do not just go away and last, in many cases, for a long time.

Maybe, on an annual basis, the Board of Directors needs to issue its own annual report on what it has done, what it is doing, and what it is looking for.

Some other form of reporting or accountability should be put in place.

The point is, given the size of current organizations, their complexity, and their reporting requirements, some further accounting of what Boards of Directors are doing. They role has to become more transparent.

So, we see what Wells Fargo is going through now. And, to me, it is the Wells Board of Directors that should be called to task for this situation. It is a total embarrassment for Wells to be facing what it is in front of Congress. This is not the role that the government should be playing.

Investors must take action and look for more information on what the Board of Directors is doing and what they should be doing. Investors must step up and make things happen in this space, they should not "leave it to the government" to protect themselves from a failure to provide appropriate oversight on the part of the Board of Directors.

It would seem as if investors would want to do this because of the potential exposure they face in the current corporate environment.

