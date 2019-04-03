Washington Prime: Why I'm Short This 18% Yielder

I previously purchased shares of Washington Prime Group (WPG) in 2017 in hopes of collecting a high yield while waiting for the retail sector to turn things around. Instead, retailing has - unbelievably - accelerated its losses, and peers such as CBL & Associates (CBL) have imploded. Once CBL cut its dividend in late 2017, I realized the sector was in more trouble than I had thought. Subsequently, I used a rally in WPG stock in early 2018 to get out with a manageable 10% loss.

Since then, I've been waiting for an opportunity to join the correct side of the trade - shorting mall stocks - and that moment is here. With CBL stock collapsed and Pennsylvania Reit (PEI) - the other closest comparable - down nearly 50% since last summer, WPG stock stands out as the low-end mall peer that is overdue to catch up with gravity:

Data by YCharts

Since I think most people that own WPG stock have heard a bear thesis or two, let's go through this article with a different angle. Here are the major bullish points on WPG stock, and why I, as a short seller, am not worried about them.

WPG Stock: Bullish Misconceptions

One common misunderstanding that bulls on low-end malls hold is that the Retail Apocalypse is overblown. They claim that while yes, a lot of stores are closing, at least as many new ones are replacing them. That may be statistically true, but it's entirely irrelevant to the thesis if you own CBL or WPG stock. Why's that? Because the new stores that are opening don't locate themselves in malls.

A report from Chain Store Age last year makes this reality clear:

According to the research, grocery stores, drug stores, mass merchants/supercenters, and convenience stores are adding a net 2,694 stores in 2018. The increase is on top of 3,115 net new stores in 2017. But department stores, specialty softgoods (apparel, shoes), and specialty hardgoods (DIY, electronics, sporting goods, books, furniture) are closing a net 682 stores in 2018. This follows 2,557 net closings in 2017. Off-price retailers, dollar stores, grocery and restaurants are seeing great growth," added Buzek. "It is the apparel and department stores that continue to struggle and the C & D class malls that really need to adjust in this new market to drive traffic. The strong growth is at the high end and the low end side of retail and these are generally A-level malls and off mall locations."

What we see is that the economy is increasingly bifurcating between the wealthy and the lower-end. As a result, the A-level malls are thriving with luxury stores. Meanwhile, you have a ton of lower end grocery stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, etc. opening but they are "off mall" locations. Dollar stores aren't going to replace Charlotte Russe, The Gap (NYSE:GPS), or GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a fading mall.

The stores that are actually closing, like department stores, apparel shops, and specialty goods, were in low-end malls and aren't being replaced. Most lower-end malls were decidedly middle class and are struggling in a world where people either want luxury or deep discounts.

You could open a million new convenience stores and dollar stores and it wouldn't help low-end malls one bit. The types of malls that CBL and WPG own depended on department stores to drive traffic and in-line stores selling apparel and specialty goods to pay higher rents. That model is fundamentally not working in the age of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and dollar stores for everyday goods and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for everything else.

Yes, you can theoretically redevelop these spaces into other stuff, but most of these malls are 20+ years old and many are no longer in great locations as development patterns have shifted. I'd much rather trust a high-end mall operator with far more capital and better locations to manage this retail transformation.

Recession Risk

Another misconception is that the lower-end mall REITs will still be able to survive the next recession. The theory goes that leases are contractual and that tenants will keep paying even when the economy hits a soft spot. That's great in theory, but it won't play out in practice. For one, tons of retailers are already going bust in a great economy - the rate of bankruptcy filings would surely surge once consumer spending pulled back. Arguably, more importantly, these REITs are highly levered, and thus even small drops in performance tend to make creditors run for the hills.

GGP notably had to file bankruptcy during the financial crisis, despite having positive net asset value, as liquidity for malls was totally gone. WPG stock obviously didn't exist yet - it was still owned by Simon - but the other lower-end mall REITs, namely CBL and PEI both lost more than 90% of their value peak to trough:

Data by YCharts

To be clear, the next recession won't be anywhere near as bad as 2008 was. On the other hand, given how flimsy the shares of CBL, WPG, and PEI are now, it won't take a major economic blow to leave their common equities in tatters. A badly timed recession which lines up with a large debt maturity could be lights out for these operators.

WPG Stock: Cheap On Funds From Operations

Bulls like to argue that WPG stock is cheap because it sells at a really low multiple of its funds from operations. This is true. And it has been true for quite a long time now. At the time I bought CBL and WPG shares in 2017, CBL was selling under 3x and WPG under 5x funds from operations. Fast forward, and WPG is back under 5x funds again. How is the ratio staying steady as the share price melts away? Simply, funds from operations are heading downward in a straight line.

Here is WPG's AFFO over the past five years (hat tip to user Frontrange):

2015 1.92/per share

2016 1.80

2017 1.63

2018 1.41

2019 1.20

As you can see, during a booming economy, WPG's funds from operations are slumping at an accelerating rate. At first, its declines were a bad but tolerable single-digit rate in 2016 and 2017. By 2018, however, annual AFFO declines spiraled well into the double digits, with the company looking at something like another 15% decline this year. What good is a high dividend yield for the near term when your core assets throw off 15% less cash every year?

Dividend Is Safe For 2019

You see bulls arguing that the WPG stock is a fine pick for high yield because the dividend is covered for this year. Bears have been arguing that WPG stock will be forced to cut its dividend, and when it does, it will join CBL in trading far lower.

Both of these positions can be correct. WPG does have its dividend covered for 2019. AFFO of 1.20 per share - even down 21 cents from last year - is significantly greater than the $1.00 of dividends they currently pay out. That said, another 21 cent decline next year would take WPG's funds from operations below the current dividend. By 2021, the math starts looks downright awful if the business doesn't stabilize.

And even that math is simplistic. AFFO doesn't include all the projected redevelopment costs (something like $100 million/year) and other CAPEX. A lot of WPG bulls seem to think they can have their $1.00 annual dividend and shiny new redeveloped properties, but the math doesn't work when you consider that the company is running a huge Debt/EBITDA multiple and has close to $1 billion in debt maturities coming due through 2022. Julian Lin's recent article has an excellent detailed look at the math around the debt and cash flows going forward.

If you're a WPG stock bull, you can look at current cash flows and say the dividend is good for a few more quarters yet. And that's probably true. But you're playing a highly speculative game of hot potato, hoping to sell before the rest of the market figures out that the dividend cut is imminent.

Meanwhile, with AFFO plunging 15%/year, the share price here will keep going south, assuming the market keeps a relatively stable P/AFFO ratio on the stock, as it has in past years. There are much easier ways for most retail investors to make money than owning a high yield stock where you hope the dividend yield somewhat outpaces the rate at which your share price declines. And if you're operating out of a taxable account things get more challenging yet.

For perspective, here is WPG's stock price, and its total return (including dividends) over the past three years:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, dividends have made a huge difference. While WPG stock is down 40%, you're only down 12% counting dividends (though hopefully you didn't reinvest them or this looks a lot worse). That said, you could have bought Simon at the same time and had a small but positive total return over the same stretch. The iShares U.S. Real Estate REIT (IYR), for another point of contrast, delivered a more than 25% total return over this same stretch despite the unfavorable rising interest rate environment.

I know there's a lot of appeal in seeing a headline 18% dividend yield. But you aren't getting something for nothing. That yield is coming off of properties whose values are rapidly declining in aggregate. Yes, WPG has some better properties and some redevelopment plays that will yield more income in the future. But on the whole, there's a reason why Simon got rid of this basket of holdings while it could, and now WPG is returning them gradually back to the lenders.

Short Sellers

A common belief with beaten-down stocks is that short sellers are at fault. And when short sellers are forced to cover their positions, it will lead to a massive short squeeze. Throw in a high dividend yield, and the stock should spike. I know this thesis well, I used it myself (and lost money) buying CBL and WPG stock back in 2017.

At the time, if I recall correctly, CBL was over 30% of float shorted, and WPG stock was around 25% short. These are huge numbers; any short float percentage over ten is quite noteworthy. Between CBL's then more than 15% yield and the gargantuan short interest, a short squeeze seemed inevitable.

Alas, it never happened and I and the rest of the longs ended up losing money. Fast forward two years, and we still see bulls trotting out the same short squeeze argument. And they could be right - the conditions are still there. WPG is still at a hefty 21% of the float shorted. But look at CBL stock for a cautionary tale; shorts are still at 28% of the float two years later, even as the stock has plummeted from $7.50 to $1.50. Shorts were never forced to cover and appear intent on riding that stock all the way to zero. With the dividend suspended, that makes their effort even easier.

Why would short sellers cover WPG stock now? AFFO is continuing to plummet, and the dividend becomes unsustainable over the next year or two unless that trajectory changes dramatically. WPG stock is a great position to be short against higher-quality REITs as a pair trade, or as downside protection in the event of a recession. It would take WPG announcing major positive news, I suspect, to cause a short squeeze. Yet, with the rate of retail bankruptcies and closings accelerating even more in 2019, headline risk is clearly to the downside.

Why I'm Short WPG Stock

I anticipate that all three of the lowest-tier mall operator stocks will continue trading lower in coming quarters and years. That said, CBL stock is already under $2 and the dividend is gone. Shorting at this point seems quite late - I don't like shorting penny stocks, and there's no imminent catalyst for shares to go lower yet as there are no further dividend cuts to be made.

In the case of PEI, they have relatively higher-quality properties, which will insulate them for a while. The shares probably keep going lower in due time, but I don't see it as a compelling play at this point, though I certainly wouldn't be long the common equity either. For what it's worth though, PEI now has a 35% of float short position, far higher than WPG. If you want to play a short squeeze, PEI stock is the more compelling option.

As for WPG stock, until CBL's first dividend cut, the shares traded almost on par with each other, with much of 2017 trading almost tick for tick between CBL and WPG shares until the dividend cut in late September:

Data by YCharts

The market now has the perception that WPG's properties are much better than CBL's, but I suspect much of this belief is simply because WPG's stock price hasn't cratered yet, and they've maintained the dividend so far. AFFO and rent spreads don't lie though, WPG has the same core problem as CBL, even if its open-air properties have moderated things to some extent. Once the dividend cut comes - even if it isn't until 2020 - I expect perceptions to catch up though.

Bulls will likely say that 2020 is going to be the turnaround year, with the company guiding to positive NOI growth. Once this happens, it's supposed, the share price will stabilize and then start to take off once investors buy into the turnaround story.

But there are a few problems with this. For one, 2019 is shaping up to be the worst post-crisis year for retail yet:

In both 2017 and 2018, we heard repeatedly that the Retail Apocalypse was ending, and that the turnaround was upon us. Yet 2019 is off at a blazing pace as far as new retail bankruptcies, store closures, and employee firings. Again, this is during a good economy. If and when a recession hits, look out.

Additionally, it's worth remembering that WPG guided FFO to 1.47 for 2018, this time last year, and suggested comparable core NOI of 0% to negative 1%. As we know, reality disappointed compared to expectations. It's also noteworthy how much AFFO can drop even with NOI looking relatively okay.

With 2019 off to an even worse start for retailers, I wouldn't pin my hopes on management's slightly positive guidance for NOI in 2020. As fellow contributor Adam Levine-Weinberg noted in a recent comment, redevelopment of the Sears anchors that Seritage (SRG) owns at WPG properties is also going rather slowly. That adds another downside risk in terms of persistently empty anchor boxes and associated costs from co-tenancy clauses.

WPG common stock is a highly risky long, and for investors wanting to hedge other REIT positions, a rather attractive short position at this time. I don't have an exact near-term downside price target, as there are quite a few moving parts here. In particular, comments about the dividend will certainly move the stock, and also REITs, in general, have been on a big upswing due to the dramatic move in interest rates. WPG stock would be expected to fall farther if interest rates move back up whereas sustained lower interest rates would help keep buyers interested. That said, I am currently looking for WPG stock to at least revisit its 52-week lows around $4.60 for ~20% near-term downside, with the potential for a much sharper drop if the market starts pricing in an imminent dividend cut.

As for the preferred shares, I have no position personally, and I'd definitely steer clear of them as a yield play. If you want to play a recovery in low-end malls, the bonds of these operators offer plenty of yield and much more downside protection.

Finally, it's worth considering what would make me reconsider my bearish position on WPG stock. Here are a few things that would make me turn back to a neutral outlook on WPG stock:

Asset sales at reasonable cap rates

More digital-native retailers moving into fair to struggling malls.

Strong same-store sales from JC Penney or other weaker department stores

The Trump administration taking strong regulatory measures against Amazon

Some sort of financing arrangement on favorable terms signaling that the credit market will still lend against lower-end malls.

In addition to many more detailed reports like this, Ian's Insider Corner membership also includes an active chat room, Weekly Digests, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.