Natural Gas Trading: What Do The Indicators Show?

In order to cut through the noise and gain confidence, we look at three key indicators.

Conflicting Signals

Today is a good day to write about contradictory signals in the natural gas market. Take the weather, for example. Over the past 24 hours, the short-range weather models have been giving some clear bullish signals. Yesterday, GFS 12z Ensemble added 18 bcf of potential natural gas consumption over the next 15 days (vs. 24h ago), while ECMWF 12z Ensemble added 9 bcf over the same period. Earlier today, GFS 00z Ensemble added another 15 bcf of potential natural gas consumption (compared to yesterday's 12z results), while ECMWF 00z Ensemble was mostly neutral (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Improved consumption outlook should support the prices. Right? Wrong! At the time of writing, the natural gas price is down 1.22%.

Projected Total Degree Days

Despite higher projected heating-degree-days (HDDs) and higher projected consumption, the number of total degree days (TDDs) remained rather miserable. Indeed, as of this morning, projected TDDs were still 28.9% below last year's level and 9.2% below the norm (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This chart on TDDs is one of the first indicators we look at each day. It was this indicator that gave us the confidence to remain on the short side of the trade over the past month. We have been selling the rallies - essentially since March 8 when projected TDDs first dropped below last year's level. It is an important indicator but not the most important one.

Total Supply Vs. Total Demand Vs. 5-Year Average

Another indicator that we are looking at each day is the supply-demand balance. First thing we do is we calculate by how much total demand and total supply deviate from their respective 5-year averages and by how much they will deviate in the future. We then create two separate curves - one for total demand and one for total supply and then plot them together on a single chart (see below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Demand (av. fw.) = 5-day average demand brought forward by five days.

Notice that consumption is very volatile, while production is relatively stable. The bulls want total demand to trend up and remain above the norm as well as above total supply curve. The bears want total demand to trend down and remain below the norm as well as below the total supply curve.

However, it is important to put supply-demand balance into historical perspective. That is why we additionally look at the 5-week supply-demand outlook (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations;

The differences between BGR projection and historical figures are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. Red = bearish. Green = bullish. 24h ch. is the change from previous BGR forecast. On Sundays and Mondays, 24h change is the change from Friday's forecast.

As you can see, total balance is projected to be bearish (vs. 2018) in week 1-week 5 (Apr. 5 - May 3). However, the price was still above last year's level - particularly for week 1 and week 2.

Storage

Storage should also be viewed in a historical perspective. We like to look at the annual change in storage vs. annual change in price (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

As you can see, the annual change in storage is projected to get progressively bearish - the blue curve is trending down (left axis is intentionally inverted).

Overall, these three indicators are biased to the bearish side. Hence, we decided to continue focusing on selling the rallies in natural gas May and June contracts.

But please remember that no indicator is 100% reliable. Natural gas is a very challenging arena in which to operate. You should continuously exercise proper risk management through stop losses, profit objectives, and reasonable position sizing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.