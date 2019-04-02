Walgreens: The Ship Isn't Sinking - Yet

The stock is now priced very attractively, but investors should be aware that Walgreens isn't "out of the woods" until the company adapts to new industry trends.

While the company is being slammed by a rapidly changing operating environment, the company's solid financial footing and cash flows will buy it time to adapt.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is setting new multi-year lows after "the most difficult quarter since the formation of Walgreens Boots Alliance".

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is currently tracking at multi-year lows after a horrendous second-quarter report came out that included a massive cut to the company's 2019 guidance. Despite the company being caught up in a rapidly changing operating environment, it is still on solid footing. The balance sheet is strong, and the dividend payout is well managed - despite Walgreens' 43-year dividend growth history. The current stock price now presents a bargain level valuation that optimistic investors can take advantage of. However, we caution that investors need to remain vigilant with Walgreens. Stable footing today can become treacherous territory in the future if Walgreens fails to successfully adapt its business to shifting trends.

A Horrendous Second Quarter

Make no mistake about it, the 2019 second quarter was so bad for Walgreens that CEO Stefano Pessina didn't even attempt to sugar coat anything:

"The market challenges and macro trends we have been discussing for some time accelerated, resulting in the most difficult quarter we have had since the formation of Walgreens Boots Alliance."

In other words, the company was caught off guard by how rapidly its operating environment is shifting (even though these headwinds have been known for some time), and it reflected in the company's second-quarter results.

Among some of the financial highlights:

Sales increased 4.6% Y/Y to $34.5 billion.

Despite sales growth, operating income decreased a staggering 23.3% Y/Y, a decrease of 10.4% on an adjusted basis.

Earnings per share decreased 8.3% Y/Y, a decrease of 5.4% on an adjusted basis.

Operating margin is down for first six months Y/Y across all business segments.

Full-year guidance was slashed from 7%-12% growth, all the way down to just flat on a constant currency basis.

A number of things make up these "trends and challenges" that CEO Stefano Pessina refers to when discussing the shifting competitive landscape. Consolidation in the insurance industry and changes in government programs are both increasing pricing leverage (reimbursements are going down) against retail pharmacies. It would only become worse under a single payer healthcare system in the US (if we ever get to that point). In addition, digitalization of how consumers fill scripts is taking away traffic from retail stores where higher margins are generated when consumers buy food, tobacco, merchandise, and more.

Considering that the US retail pharmacy business accounts for almost 3/4 of the company's $133 billion in total revenue, these challenges can crater the company's business model if left unchecked.

Financial Footing Will Buy Time

The good news for Walgreens is that the company is on solid enough financial footing that a short-term disruption to the business will not "sink the ship" so to speak.

While Walgreens has depleted its cash pile, the balance sheet is still in solid shape. The company is sitting on $980 million in cash against total debts of $15.99 billion. The company's current leverage ratio of 1.88X EBITDA is comfortably below the 2.5X "warning sign" threshold that we use to indicate that a company is taking on too much debt. If Walgreens was deeper in debt, the short-term circumstances would be much more dire.

In addition, Walgreens has a manageable dividend commitment despite its long 43-year history of growing that payout. Walgreens pays out $1.76 per share annually to shareholders (broken up into quarterly payments), and this consumes only 28% of cash flows.

What this means is that the dividend is safe. Management has some cash flow leeway to fuel the business if operations continue to erode as the company adapts to its challenges. Investors can likely expect buybacks to be reined in a bit until operational results improve.

A Turnaround Is Possible

Walgreens' response to these industry pressures has been to scale up and cut costs to help buoy margins. We have seen Walgreens scale up with its Rite Aid merger, and the company is in the process of a cost cutting program that can save $1.5 billion annually by 2022.

Source: Walgreens Boots Alliance

In addition to this, the unfortunate reality of civilian health in the US is that more people will continue to need prescription drugs in the coming years. For a handful of reasons from poor diet, lack of exercise, and more - Americans are generally not a healthy demographic. In the years to come, the number of retail pharmacy prescriptions filled will rise.

This is obviously a boon for Walgreens and the rest of the retail pharmacy industry. The real questions that Walgreens will need to answer in time is, do they need to shrink their brick and mortar footprint to reflect less customer traffic in stores? Do they need to (and how effectively can they) expand their digital mechanisms to attract and service customers? Cost cutting programs and such are short-term remedies, but the longer-term questions need to be addressed eventually.

Price To Reflect Short-Term Struggles

This uncertainty has shown up in the stock price. Even though the stock has been sold off due to reduced 2019 guidance, the stock has been trading below its 10-year median PE ratio for some time now. The stock's current price of approximately $56 per share is at multi-year lows. If we go by management's expectation for flat earnings growth in 2019, the earnings multiple resulting from adjusted 2018 EPS of $6.02 is 9.33X. This is 47% below Walgreens' 10-year median PE of 17.71X.

Walgreens is attractively valued based on multiple metrics. Its current dividend yield of 3.14% is at/near a decade high. Its yield on free cash flow is at a decade high at 11.43%.

Even if you adjust historical norms downward because the current operating environment of Walgreens fails to justify a 17-18X PE ratio, the stock is still an obvious bargain.

Wrapping Up

Does the obvious gap between Walgreens' historic and current valuation metrics make it a buy? It's hard to see how the bar could be set much lower, as the market has hammered the stock in response to what was a horrible quarter. There is likely to be some sort of bounce coming as Walgreens strives to recover from this new low point.

Long-term investors need to take a prudent approach because the company's cost cutting program is only going to buoy profitability in the short term. There are still long-term questions to be answered, and some of these questions need answers that Walgreens cannot provide at the moment. Whether Walgreens can adapt to a changing market, and what the future of US healthcare will look like in the years ahead are questions that could cap upside in the stock for some time.

