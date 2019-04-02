A Critical Test Of Gold's Trading Range Floor

The bottom level of a 3-month trading range for gold is now being tested, and the outcome of this test will ultimately determine what we can expect for gold in the next few weeks. A failure of gold to maintain support above this trading range floor would allow the bears to gain control of gold’s immediate trend and this in turn would rob gold of some much-needed strength to rally in April. Here I’ll make the case that while gold sits on the precipice of a major reversal, the evidence still supports gold’s intermediate-term recovery remaining intact.

Recent trading sessions have sent chills down the collective spine of the gold bulls. Gold has barely been able to manage a single day’s rally in the past week and the price remains well below its high from late February. The main culprit behind the metal’s weak performance of late has been the U.S. dollar index (DXY), which has upended the optimism of gold investors. Shown here is DXY in relation to its 15-day and 50-day moving averages. This graph illustrates why gold’s currency component isn’t as strong as it was earlier this year. The fact that the dollar’s psychologically significant 50-day moving average is now trending higher for the first time since last year has also given gold bulls cause for concern.

The increase in the dollar’s value in recent weeks is arguably the biggest factor behind gold’s recent momentum reversal. Whenever the gold price has suffered a loss of forward momentum and has become mired in a lateral trading range (as is now the case), technical price levels take on increased significance. This is because the trading algorithms favored by institutions and large trading interests tend to zero in on specific price levels at past turning points for quick profits. The lower level of a trading range, in other words, can serve as a short-term turning point for the metal in a range-bound environment. With that in mind, let’s examine gold’s nearest benchmark chart support.

Below is the June 2019 gold futures price in relation to the 120-day moving average. It so happens that the 120-day MA has recently intersected the lower boundary of gold’s trading range of the last three months at the $1,280 level. This is the level that has turned back at least two major reversal attempts this year.

As previously discussed, a test of this important level will almost certainly be made this week. The results of this test will tell us how much strength is left in gold’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend and whether the bulls have enough tenacity left to keep gold’s 6-month-old recovery alive. A successful test of the 120-day MA in the next few days would reinvigorate gold and could easily spark some constructive short covering to push the gold price higher.

Yet even if the $1,280 level fails in the immediate term, gold’s intermediate-term recovery, which technically began last October, is still supported by strong safety-haven buying among individual investors as well as rising central bank demand. These two factors should allow the metal's price to remain buoyant and keep the bears from getting too much control beyond the immediate term.

Frank Holmes, chairman of U.S. Global Investors, has also pointed out that central banks have been buying record amounts of gold. He observed:

Globally, central banks have purchased a whopping 126 tons of gold so far this quarter, the fastest rate since 1971, according to Morgan Stanley. Most of this purchasing has come from China, Russia and Turkey.”

Along those lines, a market-moving investment bank has recently endorsed a bullish outlook for the yellow metal. According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, gold reserves around the world are rising while gold ETF inflows increase, two reasons why the bank expects gold prices to gradually move higher this year.

Turning our attention to my choice of gold ETF, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is still fighting maintain its immediate-term bullish position after confirming an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom on Mar. 20 (based on the rules of my technical trading system). I’ve recommended in recent reports that participants who purchased IAU for short-term trading purposes use a level slightly under $12.30 as the initial stop loss for this trade on an intraday basis. As of Apr. 1, IAU remained just barely above the $12.30 level. IAU desperately needs a quick reversal from here in order to prevent our being stopped out of this trading position.

The recovery which began last October for bullion should remain intact based on a combination of increased central bank demand and heavy safe-haven demand, as investors are still quite fearful of a global economic recession. Also, the lack of competition from higher bond yields – which was a thorn in gold’s side for much of 2018 – is no longer a mitigating factor for gold’s intermediate-term bull market. Based on this collective evidence, if gold survives its upcoming test of the pivotal $1,280 level, we should also eventually see gold moving out of its 3-month trading range and continuing its recovery by later this spring.

On a strategic note, only if the dollar breaks out to a new 52-week high and continues to rise on a sustained basis would I be forced to reevaluate my bullish intermediate-term gold outlook. While I don’t recommend initiating new long positions in gold or the gold ETFs right now, investors are justified in maintaining intermediate-term long positions in gold based on the prevailing fundamental and psychological factors discussed in this report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.