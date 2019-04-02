Mace Security International, Inc. (MACE) CEO Gary Medved on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Medved - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Barrus - SVP & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Shapiro - Landale Capital Management

Operator

Thank you. Mr. Mark Barrus, you may begin your conference.

Mark Barrus

Thank you, Julie, and good morning everyone. With me this morning is Gary Medved, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mace. Please visit www.mace.com, Investor Relations/Transcripts and Presentations, where we've loaded materials for this call.

Before proceeding, I'd like to point out that certain statements and information during this conference call will constitute forward-looking statements and are based on Management's expectation and information currently in the possession of Management. When used during our conference call, the words or phrases, will likely result, are expected to, will continue, is anticipated, estimate, projected, and intended to or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subjected to certain risks, known and unknown and uncertainties including, but not limited to, economic conditions, limit of capital resources and the ability of Management to effectively manage the business and integrate acquired businesses.

Such factors could materially adversely affect Mace' financial performance. It could cause Mace' actual results for the future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed during this call.

I'll now turn the call over to Gary, to comment on his summary of the fourth quarter.

Gary Medved

Thank you, Mark, and welcome everyone. This is our first earnings call as a new Management team here at Mace. I'm thrilled to be part of a Company that has such an iconic brand and is the market leader in the consumer, law enforcement, and tactical markets. When the Board asked me to step into this role, I looked forward to the challenge of possibly growing this Company by better understanding our customers and their needs.

In a short time since January of this year that I have been CEO, we have refocused on understanding our customers, their needs and how we can create better products to fill those needs. With that being said, our financial performance of 2018 was not acceptable, and our team is committed to understanding and fixing the causes underlying these results.

I will now turn the call over to Mark, to discuss details behind the financial performance.

Mark Barrus

Thank you, Gary. As to the financial highlights themselves, fourth quarter net sales were $2,836,000 compared to $2,935,000 of last year, a decrease of $99,000 or approximately 3%. This is also a sequential decline of 18% or $610,000 from the third quarter sales of 3,446,000. The modest decrease in quarter-over-quarter sales was due to a combination of factors, primarily softness in our international sales and some softness in consumer sales, partially offset by strong performance in our custom business.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $655,000 with a 23 percentage point gross margin compared to $1,423,000 and 48% gross margin in 2017, and a gross margin of $1,497,000 or 43% in Q3 of 2018. This represents a year-over-year quarterly decrease of $769,000 or 25 margin points. This is primarily due to inventory write-downs in the Q4 of 2018 of just over $400,000, as well as a shift in sales mix from higher margin businesses to lower margin channels.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter were $1,306,000 compared to $1,348,000 in the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of $43,000 or 3%. Most of this decrease was attributable to lower salary expense in the fourth quarter, partially offset by an increase in advertising expense and our e-commerce related channels.

As a result of the above, the Company reported a net loss after tax of $1,859,000 for the quarter compared to a $30,000 loss in 2017, a $1,829,000 decline. EBITDA for the quarter was $1,749,000 loss, compared to an EBITDA, a positive EBITDA of $74,000 in 2017, which amounts to a [1,823,000] decline.

Turning to the full year 2018, net sales for the year were $11,490,000 compared to $9,983,000 last year, an increase of $1,507,000 or 15%. The increase was due to increased sales in our e-commerce channels, particularly on Amazon sales and reflective of full year of sales from the Vigilant acquisition on October of 2017, and Washington Labs in March 2017, partially offset by softness in International and Tactical.

Gross profit for 2018 totaled $4,356,000 and 38% gross margin compared to $4,403,000 and 44% gross margin in 2017, a decrease of approximately $47,000 to six margin points. Gross margin was impacted by the $406,000 inventory write-down in the fourth quarter and the sales mix of increased sales on our lower margin custom business, partially offset by increased e-commerce sales in 2018, which carry a higher gross margin.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the year were $4,754,000 or approximately 41% of sales compared to $4,160,000 or 41% of sales in 2017, which was an increase of approximately $632,000.

Higher advertising in Amazon fulfillment expenses were the chief contributor to the overall increase but SG&A as a percentage of sales was flat part due to increased sales. Net loss for 2018 was a loss of $1,946,000 compared to the net loss of $65,000 in 2017.

On a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA in 2018 was a loss of $1,523,000 compared to income of $248,000 in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was 172,000 in 2018 compared to $377,000 in 2017 after considering the adjustments, primarily for impairments and non-receivable, slow moving and obsolete inventory adjustments, and other non-cash asset write-downs and non-cash compensation expense.

I'll now turn the call back over to Gary, who'll discuss outlook and priorities for 2019.

Gary Medved

Thank you, Mark. We stated previously, we are not satisfied by the financial performance in 2018. But we are encouraged that we have recognized many of the issues on our balance sheet and have a good starting point in 2019.

Unfortunately, in Q1 of 2019, we expect to recognize additional expenses – our performance due to contractual severance arrangements and related legal fees relating to our CEO transition of about $300,000. We do not proceed any further financial impact from this transition.

On a more positive note, we believe that we have now close the book on our successful acquisitions of Washington Lab and vigilant and that those accusations have help grow the top line as previously discussed. The Washington Lab acquisition will serve as a platform to help us grow our custom business, which allows us to serve customers that we would not otherwise would be reaching.

Vigilant has also helped us grow our e-commerce channel which is increasingly important as the traditional retail industry continues to evolve in the face of the e-commerce and online shopping. We intend to focus on better understanding our customers and their product needs as well as to invest in promoting and our industry leader leading Mace brand in 2019.

We have engaged outside branding and content marketing experts to help us engage and understand our customers as well as better tell our brand story. We expect these actions will result in immediate paybacks through increased sales, better traffic through our e-commerce sites and increased traction with customers.

In addition to the management changes announced in January, we have also recently strengthened our internal management team and capabilities by adding a talented Vice President, Julie Koenig, who will bring strong retail sales leadership to Mace. We have also improved our operations team by rededicating Carl Smith, who previously led both finance and operations into a pure operations role.

Carl is rebuilding our -- is building our operations teams and we are currently working on shops for an operational improvements using both in-house and outside resources. We expect this result in measurable cost improvements in 2019.

Regarding our 2019 outlook, we completed a small previously announced Tornado acquisition in Q1, which we have largely integrated and are now working on expanding and growing customer relations with Tornado customers. I expect we will pause any significant new acquisitions while the new management team continues to work on our customer focus, brand and our personal initiatives. We also expect to return to a positive EBITDA position in 2019, although we will not be providing any specific guidance at this time.

At this time I will stop and open the line for questions. I would ask each caller to limit themselves to one question with one follow on to allow everyone a chance to participate. If we have additional time, we will try to get you back into the queue. Julie, please open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of [Thurman Willis], private investor. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Mark and Gary, thank you for taking my call. My question is with the vast experience that you two gentlemen have in your [indiscernible] in the past, why did you choose to come to Mace and what do you see going forward?

Gary Medved

The number one thing that stood out for me, first and foremost was the brand. This is a brand that you know we all know has been around for decades. It was the original. It's the authentic pepper spray. It has a history of innovation. And when I was first reached out to about this opportunity you know, my initial homework told me very quickly that it was under leverage.

I thought the company could be doing a lot more in a lot more channels.

The brand just look like it needed lifted and my history has been Thurman, one is taking on challenges and really digging down to dead rock and starting to build from that point. And it's been everything, as I expected since I come in here and not a moment goes by that I'm not happy you know that I took this role. It's an exciting challenge and a powerful brand to be working with. Mark?

Mark Barrus

And I would just -- I would just add to that Thurman that I was attracted by the same things that Gary saw. I was also attracted I think the business fundamentals here are very strong. This is a conservative balance sheet. There's not a lot of debt on the balance sheet. It is shown, the company has shown the ability to increase sales and the core businesses once its pared back to the core businesses that we now have over the last several years the -- I think there's both a tremendous undervaluing of the company as well as a tremendous opportunity to increase financial performance. And I think our -- for example, our top line growth year-over-year has shown that this is a business that's very capable of stronger, increased financial performance in the coming years.

Unidentified Analyst

I know that both you gentlemen with your backgrounds have done this turnaround before. 99% of the public in my opinion view Mace as a spray on a key chain and have no idea of the vast array of products that Mace has. What are your plans to educate and promote our products to increase those sales?

Gary Medved

There are basically six parts to the sales cycle. And the first two are awareness and education followed by get around the shelf and hopefully somebody buys it. I think Mace over the years, the recent history has been the step three and four, if you will, with not a large focus on the first two steps with that process.

And since we're now working with an external marketing group. That is their primary role is to establish awareness of the brand and educate the public through multiple channels, okay, not just online but you know, through advertising, podcasts whatever it may be, that as time goes forward you're going to see and hear more about the Mace brand and it's going to be primarily focused on the awareness and the education side.

We have a huge opportunity out there, when you think of the generation that is out the Mace brand versus the generation that's out there today more after purchase of product. There is huge opportunity for us to create that awareness, educate them on the different products we have and ultimately driving sales either online through one of our e-commerce channels or brick and mortar. And I think it's all going to start with the awareness and education process.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Shapiro from Landale Capital Management. Your line is open.

Andrew Shapiro

So, on prior calls since Roll-Craft became the lead investor and Chuck and Sanjay headed up the board. It was discussed that a long-term strategic plan was in process of development. It's been a full year since their purchase from Ancora and the Board leadership change, and we've now had a hiring of a new CEO and CFO and certainly interviewed you guys extensively.

And then you've been inside and formulated your own views along with the vision they've shared with you. I had asked this several quarters ago, this time it's come by now, I'm hopeful there is not a long period if there even has to be any period. But can someone provide us some insight into the strategic plan or at least what products and/or segments or channels are to greater resource allocation and lesser resource allocation?

There was a lot of emphasis on delayed or missed opportunities regarding Mace Tactical. I don't really think in your script there was much mention of it, so I'm going to specifically ask about Mace Tactical. But can you guys provide us some insight on the strategic plan or the focus that you're formulating in carrying out the vision that I'm sure the Board has shared with you when they interviewed and screened you guys and decided you were the leadership team to run with going forward?

Gary Medved

First and foremost from a strategic standpoint, okay, as I mentioned earlier, product was getting on the shelf in certain channels if you want to just look at brick and mortar retail whether its consumer sporting goods, there's a difference between just getting product on the shelf and truly engaging with your customers, okay. And I'm talking about potential customers, customers that never thought they would need or want your product and so forth.

And I think, first, brick and mortar retail offers us a huge opportunity for placement out there, that we got to step back and actually develop a strategy on why would a consumer need or want this product. And I think once that's developed and working with our marketing group and again creating awareness and the education out there, the two really go hand-in-hand.

I can tell you after the first 10 weeks on the job or whatever it's been, I'm even more excited about our opportunities out there and we do have a lot in the chamber so to speak that we're developing.

And there's a full slate of projects. We're not short on projects in terms of pure retail. We look at e-commerce whether it's one of the big marketplace that's out there or our own website mace.com. And the opportunity and the growth that we've experienced there and as time goes forward, more and more people are shopping online. And we're setting ourselves up to be ready for that. And again, it's going to get back to the awareness and education and we'll be able to do more of that on mace.com then we would on other marketplace sites out there.

To touch on the Tactical side; first and foremost, the law enforcement LLM market to us, it remains a valuable part of our portfolio. I'm continuing to evaluate it. We do have some pieces in place and as time goes on we're working closely with Tactical folks on the outside of the Company. We are developing a strategy that for the most part right now it's being implemented, okay, as we speak.

I realized the program itself has had stop and go over the last few years. There were reasons for that and just when we really got in saddle and started kicking it into gear this year then we had the government shutdown which impacted ATF and paperwork and so forth. But now we have the right people in the right seats on the right track going in the right direction.

I'm not going to say we're done with the evolution of that program, but we are continuing - we're going forward with it. Like I said, it's important. I see some growth opportunity there and we're just in the beginning phase of get this thing rolling.

Mark Barrus

And I'll add to that, Andrew, the Board was in the few names that we've been part of early on has been extremely clear and extremely focused on their expectations to improve financial performance.

So, one of the first things that I wanted to do was to take a very hard look at our balance sheet to ensure that where we need to be and that we're not going to have a lot of noise impacting performance further on down the road and that's why for the fourth quarter of 2018, we did an extremely detailed review, operationally, of our inventory all the way down to things on deposit across the world. Announced that we had capitalized in prior periods and really took a hard look and said, what is the benefit for those, are those still good assets, and is it still good inventory?

So as a result of that review, you saw that we took a fairly significant inventory charge that was not only related to inventory, but also some of those other deposits that resulted in a non-cash charge.

By the same token, we took a hard look at two of the bigger assets on our balance sheet which were notes from two of the businesses that were divested several years ago. And unfortunately both of these particular notes were called into question really in the fourth quarter. I don't want to go too much into the details about what has transpired, but rest assured we're going to actively pursue the obligations under these notes.

From an accounting perspective, we felt there was enough significant doubt on our flexibility that we reserve not quite in the entirety but the vast majority of that amount. So our starting point is, we think we have a clean balance sheet going into the second quarter of 2019.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay, so it sounds like those things now still remain as it – we call it highly contingent assets, but with the write-off of those note receivables and other earlier license deals, what are your views regarding monetization and licensing of the Mace brand? This seems like a huge high margin opportunity that's not been effectively exploited. And also kind of over the next three years, and no one is asking forward near-term guidance, what do you see as a realistic EBITDA margin target for the reenergized Mace that you both envision?

Gary Medved

Andrew, I'll tackle a little bit of that. So on the licensing, I think we all fully realize what the performance that – financial performance that could happen in the business specifically from licensing. You're absolutely right. If we're able to bring in royalties or other arrangements that would result in, call it, relatively quick returns on the income statement that would have the advantage of not only helping financial performance and adding resources but also absorb some of the tax net operating loss.

Having said that, we have to be very careful with the value of our brand which is our biggest asset and be cautious with licensing transactions. We have some experience in the past with licensing transactions and you know we want to continue to learn from the past, so I think it's fair to say we're going to be pretty selective. We certainly see that licensing is attractive, call it additional revenue stream or additional channel if you will but I think at this point, we're going to be fairly cautious on that.

In terms of sort of projecting where we go, we're still new here you know, the division is certainly that there will be a compounded increase in EBITDA year-over-year, which will come not only from top line but also performance in the expense category and pretty much all throughout -- all throughout the company.

I think it's really too early to say, I can say that we do know early on it's the end of the first quarter, we are in the process of wrapping up the first quarter but we were pleased to see that we had a very nice top line performance in the first quarter that the percentage increase year-over-year from 2019 to 2018 is very much in line with the 50% growth that resulted annually between 2018 and 2017, so we're continuing to see that that increase in top line performance here in the first quarter of 2019. I think beyond that in terms of EBITDA, it's very hard to say where things will go year-over-year and we will continue to keep an eye on that.

Andrew Shapiro

Back I have some other detailed questions but you addressed the tax NOL. Can we just quickly ask what the level of the tax level NOL is and how much is expiring in the coming year or two and then I have other questions but I will back out.

Mark Barrus

Okay, sure, I'll cover that real quickly. So the cash operating loss coming into 2019 is just around 60 million gross, which obviously, we wrote off on our balance sheet, so you won't see it there but you know, if you consider a 20%, 25% tax rate that gets you in the mid $20 million value of that asset.

Exploration beginning 2019 and there are couple of million bucks a year and the actual -- there's actually a schedule back on page 27 of our financials that shows the specific NOL year-by-year. So we have to figure out where we are in 2018 tax wise, and hopefully, we won't be adding to that, although we're not 100% sure on that. If we do, it probably won't be significantly.

The real as you know Andrew, the real key to the tax net operating loss is to monitor, can anything happen to it? New NOLs don't have expiration dates but these old guys do. So we keep a very close eye on ownership changes that could potentially limit the use of this and we do have a little bit in the bag of tricks to play with near term expirations.

Unfortunately, there's not a ton of things that you can do with probably the size of ours. So really we look at it like the most important things are you know, make money as sooner and as quickly as possible to help absorb that and then keep an eye on the -- keep an eye on the ownership changes.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Thurman Willis, private investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

I had two other questions. You talked about branding and the nice brand alone to me appears to be worth the market cap but the company which is around $20 million, so I'm saying that the stock to me is highly undervalued. What are your specific plans to give more fans in the stands, in other words what are your plans to get new investors involved with Mace, because with limited investors now have been around for a long time and we just seemingly don't have any attempts in the past to bring new investors in the fold, so what are your plans for doing that, please.

Mark Barrus

I'll cover the investor one then I'll now flip it to Gary to talk about strategy little more specifically. So the events are one of the tough one. Given the size of our company and given the OTC trading market, it's very difficult to attract institutional investors to a company of our size and so the traditional bigger company approaches of investor relations don't work too well here.

So what -- the main thing that we're going to do is to increase our performance so that over time the company becomes more valuable and that the bumping around in the stock price that you know you and others have lived through for quite some time can be overcome and that would increase the moments. That will attract more investors but in terms of concrete things, we're not at this point going to go out and have a big heavy duty third party funded investor relations bonanza in terms of hiring parties or trying to make a big splash. We just don't have a great story to tell.

We have a great company and a great brand name and great assets, but you know they haven't frankly been capitalized on to the degree that the performance is there. So to – our plan is to prepare ourselves to be ready for when our performance increases and we'll do that through potentially things like selective road shows, participation in selected OTC conferences.

We'll do it very cost effectively. We don't – again, we don't want to spend a lot of money on that, given all those handicaps but we want to be ready for one performance in those term that we can capitalize on that so. Gary I have some more thoughts on that.

Gary Medved

To kind of piggyback on what Mark was saying in kind of flip it a little bit to more on the strategic side. You heard about our plans already and you know what we're doing for just pure retail, whether it's brick and mortar, sporting goods, whatever consumer.

And I touched a little bit on the tactical side of the business. But other growth opportunities that we have here include our international segment, which I am 100% fully dedicated to growing this segment going forward.

We continue to add new distributors in select markets. I don't want to wind up with 50 distributors in one market. We're being selective on who we're going to keep as they so call map the distributor if you will and opening up in new markets where we don't have a distributor at all.

And the one thing I know for sure is this brand has a worldwide recognition. We were shot in late January right after I came on board. I know – a large number of international distributors that are current distributors as well as one of the distributors. And it didn't matter which part of the globe they were from, the Mace brand is well recognized.

And in addition to the international side, we touched earlier on the e-commerce side. Whether it's one of the large -- very large marketplace sites that you can go and find our products or Mace.com, this is being headed up. The e-commerce plan has been headed up by David Happe, who's been with the company since the vigilant purchase. He continues to drive e-commerce and this whole segment its going to be marry very nicely with the marketing program that we've recently kicked off working with an outside firm.

And. I think the last piece of business that has largely gone unnoticed has been the private label side from the Washington Labs acquisitions. This application provides a huge opportunity for us to get into other areas where we might not get in with the Mace brands to serve customers that have their own brand that don't have ceiling or assembly, packaging production. It goes – it helps us in the international audiences. It do have their own brand and they just they just want to purchase steel products from us.

And I think since the acquisition is largely gone unnoticed in terms of just having a good growth strategy of its own. And we're currently working on that as we speak also. So when I look at all these channels, whether its retail, international or e-commerce, private label or the tactical side, we really have some strong rocket boosters here for this company.

And as I mentioned earlier, it's about getting the right people in the right seats on the right track and everybody going in the right direction, and that comes with focus and discipline and we're bringing a fair amount of both of those to the Mace brand. So, although it may appear that we're doing to the -- outside audience that we're doing a resets of sorts. We are in different areas because it required us to do so if we wanted to grow.

In channels, we got a couple of products out there. I'm not happy with having a couple of products out there when we could have more products and I spent a fair amount of the last 2.5 months digging down and trying to uncover the issues prohibiting us from having more than a couple of products in any channel out there. And we're in the probable solution mode at this point.

And like I said earlier, we you know I pretty much dug down the bed rock and I feel that I have something firm that I can start building on now. And with these latest talent acquisitions if you will, we have the right people in the right seats to help us with that. So I hope that give some clarity on the overall strategy as well as Mark's comments on the investor side.

Unidentified Analyst

It does. If I could just briefly be a little more specific, fully understand that were too small for institutional ownership or the even though there are micro institutions that purchase stock, but what about I'm willing to do a non-deal road show in Atlanta with individual investors and I think many individual investors, if we have weekly conferences with potential individual investors, they like to pick up stock before the revenues increase and on the hoops and the talent that you bring to the table that it will happen. So I see that there are many people out there that if knew about Mace, individually would buy the stock. Can both of you just briefly comment on that?

Gary Medved

I think that we are open to non-deal road shows that are cost effective where we can reach out to people. I guess I will comment that you know, we do have a fair amount of inbound interest at this time. We have been fielding enquiries from you know, more than one from people that are interested. So I don't want to make it seem like there's – we're ignoring that.

We have, certainly there's a network of investors that are interested in the company and as you said, I think a lot of them perceive you know the time is right. The challenge that comes up from that obviously, with the trading volume that we have you know, it's very difficult to add any significant stakes through the market is really more efficient and pretty much needs to be done through private transactions.

So we're always happy to help to the extent we can connect people that maybe interested in our company. But I do want to make it clear that you know, we receive enquiries fairly regularly from people that are interested in significant stakes that do enquiry about becoming investors.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Shapiro from Lawndale Capital Management. Your line is open.

Andrew Shapiro

To drill down into a few of these items, Gary you just kind of answered either mine or Thurman's questions on. Can you guys discuss, a little bit more color, the recent acquisition of a Tornado Security, past relationship, if there are still customer, you know what are the benefits now of acquiring a still customer in terms of customer, their customers acquired, any unique products acquired, I think Gary you talked about looking for products to put into different channels. Can you tell us a little bit more about that acquisition and I guess where it would be is more personal defense on the consumer side?

Gary Medved

Thank you, Andrew. To the extent that I can speak specifically, what I can tell you is Tornado first of all, so far, it's been successful. It's been integrated into our operations here. I guess I can qualified as a small but strategic acquisition.

It - first and foremost gave us another brand that was recognized out here in some markets around the country maybe not nationally or globally but there are some pockets of opportunity out there.

The number two, we did open us up – it got us in to a couple channels if you will that we run in prior to the acquisition. And then if I look at the nature of the business going forward, there is opportunity to grow that brand with the products that they had and the channels that they were in and complementing it kind of leading it -- using it as a lead in to get even more product into those channels.

So I think when I look at it overall, it wasn't a huge acquisition. But again, it was small and strategic. We have plans going forward for Tornado that I can't get into details right now, as we're speaking. But you'll see those evolved as we go forward. I think the Tornado brand is going to play a pretty solid role going forward.

Now that being said on the brand and the channel side there. There were a couple of products that came over that they were being developed. We're kind of like in the middle researching those and really doing an in depth analysis of what we have and what we can do with it going forward.

There are products that they had on the drawing board so to speak and you know they weren't finished and we're delving into those as well. That's about all I can say about Tornado at this point. Other than it just summarize once more small but strategic.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. And sticking on kind of consumer side but segueing over to the internet. With your new website, it was activated at the end of June. At the November call, which was Q3, we didn't have all that much visibility on it but the visibility that was reported was some really nice growth in metrics and things. Did the growth in metrics in Q3 continue and so that you have some pretty decent growth numbers to report for or what the website did like year-over-year in Q4, the average unit price, was it continued to either stay at that higher level or even grow further and what do you need to do to expand on increase online sales further?

Gary Medved

So first let me say that you know, the website, as we look at it, we realized that the improvement that was made mid last year and I think we have some ideas and thoughts on how we can make it even better going forward with minimal amount of deferred and cost that there's some things would like to do differently.

That being said, you're right, the growth did step up an online revenue. It's a third quarter market last year. What I can tell you without getting into specific is fourth quarter continued that trend. And the first quarter of this year working with the outside marketing group, because their efforts have been kind of like in place since late last year if you will, we've seen even a higher increase in the first quarter of this year than we were experiencing last year, a notable improvement.

In addition, the average ticket price has increased substantially also. So I'm not one for sharing detailed numbers, I don't like to do that. But suffice it to say we've continued to grow in both traffic, click through, user conversion, average monthly users, average ticket price. The trends are really nice and I think it's only going to be better across all e-commerce site as more and more of the marketing program kicks in.

Mark Barrus

And I think to follow-on to what Gary said, I think that - and we track 1 million statistics around our website, but it's important to think of the e-commerce channel in general. So e-commerce we don't break it out, it's in our consumer customer types and our disclosure. So it’s lumped in there with many of our other channels, but it's important to think we sell on Amazon, we sell on Walmart, we sell on Dick's, we sell on a number very well known e-commerce channels.

Our website is very, very small piece of that. What’s important to the website is not so much, although direct sales are nice but what's important, it's a front door to the company, it educates about products, it tells people where things are available and it really tells the story of the Mace brand. And then they may choose to click through and purchase from Mace, they may choose to go on Amazon because they're more comfortable with Amazon.

So it's a piece of the strategy that's important, but at this time it's not a significant contributor. As Gary said, it is growing in terms of actual sales revenue, but it's much more important to us on an overall e-commerce basis.

Gary Medved

Keep in mind - just one final comment to wrap that up is, the mace.com site is where we have the most control in content. And as time goes forward, that's really going to be the portal for educating our audience out there. We can do a lot more with that site and we're excited about some of the programs that the marketing folks are coming to us with. And just stay tuned, okay. But I think it's going to keep growing nicely and get even stronger legs as we go forward.

Andrew Shapiro

Thank you guys both for that articulation. It's something that I've been waiting for a long time in terms of articulating the strategy. Moving over in the Mace Tactical, where is the Company on the ability to store and sell in expanded line of less-lethal munitions and other consumables? Can you discuss the barriers, approvals, and the milestones that are still in front of the Company or are they now done and did that happen in time to get rolled out for the SHOT show or is this something that where there'll be some other shows, we're going to have to wait for Mace to roll that out and when might that be?

Gary Medved

In terms of storage and rules and regulations, ATF involvement, that's all completed, okay. We have a government regulated storage facility that is online, manned with Mace brand employees and with a product line. We just recently updated our catalog. The print version we're going wait to come out with it at the end of this year for 2020, but the digital version is finalized.

Our price sheets have been finalized, our product line has been finalized, the website is going through some changes. Those are kind of like ongoing. We have our selling organization in place and SHOT back in the third week of January was kind of like the relaunch of the initial relaunch which was the relaunch of the initial launch bid. We're probably 70 days into a hard launch with people in place, product in place, facility in place, regulatory environment, all the boxes have been checked and we are actively out there now.

So there may be other products we add down the road, I mean, it's like every product line that we have. It's going to get constantly reviewed going forward. But I think we have a nice stable product line right now to give us a start out there. And for the audiences that we're focusing in on, I think we have the right mix of products for that audience.

Andrew Shapiro

Excellent, and its longer sell through, but is there any initial feedback and now that you can offer the full menu that was said to have been the impediment before?

Gary Medved

First, you're correct. It's a longer sell-through, this isn't an impulse buy. And as you know whenever you're working with any government agency whether its city hall, police force whatever, there's a process that you have to go through. We've been at it long enough that I can tell you we've narrowed it down to how long our selling cycle is. We know what our average order is and we know what our potential market size is.

And that's what we're going after and the feedback I can tell you has been positive, okay. One of the folks involved made a comment a couple weeks ago that since you've been involved with this the last two or three years that this is absolutely the most traction that she's seen, the most conversation going on, the most enquiries coming in.

So whatever we're doing, it's working or starting to work, okay. And I can't go into too much more detail than that. But once more I think we have the right people in the right seat, going in the right direction at the right time.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay, the Mace Alert 911 was a product that had - it seems to have a bunch of potential. I'm trying to get a feel with Chuck and Sanjay or the Roll-Craft and the Board. And now you guys feel as to where it fits in and to what extent do you see take up that it'll be worthwhile to deploy marketing and other sales resources to move that product, or is that one of the products that – were there any products that you decided to excise with the inventory flushing?

Gary Medved

First, the product has not been flushed, okay. There are couple of different issues here. One is the current technology right now for the Mace 911 use of the 3G network. And as we know that that's an old network, LTE is the thing now, 5G is coming spotty around the country. But that's going to just cover the earth and Wi-Fi when it's fully implemented. As far as the current Mace 911 that we have, we continue to sell at a modest pace okay.

Technology being what technology is, as it goes on it just keeps getting better, faster and so forth not only in the transmission but in the product itself. And if any of you out there have the newer iPhones like the iPhone 8 or whatever, just hold the two side buttons one on either side for a few seconds and your 911 comes up on your phone. So cell phones go, keep getting better and faster and the Company is recognizing that there is a need for everybody to have access to 911 in a matter of a couple seconds.

That's going to start curbing the appetite for a peer product like Mace 911. Also the cost that comes with the Mace 911 is not a cheap item. And I think there's a hurdle for that. So the product is out there, I'll be honest with you, it's not getting a huge amount of attention right now from us. But it is out there. I think we have a much greater opportunities in other areas and other products and other channels and where technology plays this out as time goes forward.

Andrew Shapiro

Well, I appreciate that rational response that we entered in the past, so that's good to know. Mace launched a safety kit and other products for schools, homes, businesses and included your pepper gel job product, which is something that's effective from 25 to 30 feet. So you start getting to a distance that you know, there's some standoff capabilities, can you talk more about the inroads that your Pepper Spray and other products in particular and what you're doing to address a large in sizeable market need for school and business safety security I guess?

Gary Medved

This is one of the areas that’s high on my radar, okay and if you give me a few months, I can talk about it more okay. We do have a product, we do have a technology. I love the pepper gel. As most of you know out there, invented by Mace. The trademark was trademarked by Mace back in 05.

And the thing I can tell -- concerning pepper gel, we're looking at all aspects of it. How we stack up to competition or more so how they stack up to us. We're looking at the branding of it. We’re looking at the trade marking of it and I technically have a powerful story there. And I think it also has its place in different markets out there, whether it's school or business or whatever. So this is something that's going to get more attention going forward. But we're just in the very early stages right now of brainstorm strategy at that point – at this point.

Andrew Shapiro

So I mean, I'm glad you're able to articulate. This is what I was getting at early on, the questions, where is the focus? Where is it moving forward? Where is it you know, I understand 911 that might not get resources versus it sounds like you're excited about the pepper gel and in the school and business or site security type of opportunity, so that's good to get a color on. On International, and then I'll back out in the queue.

Can you discuss International kind of I guess what is working or what is not working and if the International numbers you had talked about which were flattish you kind of in Q4 or maybe down, it wasn’t clear. What was the currency impact on the international if any and if there was some, what was your year-over-year local currency revenue experience?

Mark Barrus

We sell in U.S. dollars, so there is very minimal from international direct sales impact on currency and year-over-year, it's about a 3% growth, so it's irrelatively flat in terms of what we see. But again, this is -- I think it's early days in some of the reorganizations in the sales network that Gary talked about and international orders are starting off pretty good in 2019. So more to come on International.

Gary Medved

And just more detail on that the overall market. What is working, I can tell you what is working is number one, the thirst for the Mace brand in the international arena is working. I think Mace over the last couple of years have had some hiccups in terms of deliveries or shipping or whatever we want to categorize it as.

My approach, the International is similar to what I've done in the past in previous companies and it started with an analysis of the distributors that we have on the books for a while and their performance engaged against with their performance could have been given their say country size, state of politics, you know so forth and so on.

And I think as we go forward, we're going to wind up with dealers that are -- distributors that are large, have done a great job with Mace and are doing a great job in terms of building a brand in their market. I think what hasn’t worked in the past is just for whatever reason lining up every distributor that ever wanted to sell product without doing a fair amount of due diligence on their company.

And we kind of go through that screening process now. When they first contact us a lot of the information gets set up in my office. I strike up a one-on-one, communicate with the principals of that company and we go through and I'm looking at their, what is your strategy for growing, how are you going to reach out to the far corners of your country, talk about your marketing support, tradeshow support and so forth and so on.

And as Mark said, 2019 has started off strong on the International side. We've got a number of new distributors starting off and these guys, their feet is going to help to fire in terms of initial minimum orders, subsequent orders and annual targets. I'm not a big fan of one and done, okay. So, on the international side I'm just taking it longer-term strategic look at the markets that they serve and coupled with the due diligence information that we have from them and their strategies and they are making determinations from there.

So, I think like a few of the other programs we have, these things need to ramp up, they need time to get legs, they need time to catch on. That we are bullied by the initial results, okay. So I'm going to file that under the category. In future calls we can share more information and hopefully it will be satisfactory. But I think we're on the right track right now for International.

Andrew Shapiro

Now, International seems to have had a kick off or was doing some work in Europe, but also there was press coverage of India that may have had enough quarters to have any legs or it may be that that was an example of not having the, that will call it the thoroughness and the backup wins to it back that you are looking for in future distribution arrangements. Has India continued to grow or is it gone flat?

Gary Medved

India, right now, India wouldn't have met my criteria. It would require a lot more work and all I can - let me end the call with this comment that India is on hold right now.

Andrew Shapiro

I know you're going through everything that you inherited here and so I'm just trying to find out what's a keeper and what's not?

Gary Medved

Absolutely, it's a very fair question because I know it was out there over the past year. And I think strategically we just need to take a harder look at it right now and see where we're going to go with that one. But for the time being, the market is on hold.

Andrew Shapiro

I'm looking forward to hearing the initiatives that cross through and pass your criteria and then get the appropriate support and legs.

A - Gary Medved

Julie, I think at this point we're pretty much out of our time.

Operator

Gary Medved

Thank you, Julie. So at this point, that wraps up our call. Thank you all very much for you participation and have a good day.

Operator

