3 Reasons Why Lyft Is Not A Good Investment

But below the surface there are some worrying signs that make Lyft an unconvincing investment:

Lyft looks like an interesting investment on the surface: The promises of a huge market, a founder-led company taking market share from its prime rival, great growth and improving profitability metrics.

Lyft (LYFT) looks like a great investment idea if you look at it for the first time:

Their platform business model, which is about bringing together drivers and riders and taking a cut from every transaction, looks very enticing because of its low capital intensity and presumably easy scalability.

They are profiting from a shift in people's behavior away from owning a car to using transportation as a service, have an unbelievably big addressable market (estimated at $1.2 trillion in the U.S. alone), are growing their top-line at ultra-high levels, have seen vast improvements in their profitability metrics, and have taken considerable market share from market leader and main competitor Uber (UBER) in recent years.

Taking 17% market share in two years from an 80% market share leader is not an easy feat. While Lyft profited from some well-documented controversies around Uber in recent years, that's not the whole story of their market share gain.

Lyft's business really started taking off when they had a strong enough network of drivers to ensure that a customer would be picked up in around 3 minutes after ordering a ride. That was an incredibly important milestone to reach.

Since then, Lyft has simply been executing exceptionally. They have more than quintupled the number of active riders, more than doubled the revenue per active rider since Q1 2016, and reached a network of 1.9 million drivers.

Management has clearly shown great ability to execute which should give investors confidence in the business. The company is also led by their founders Logan Green (NYSE:CEO) and John Zimmer (President) who hold considerable stakes in the company. CEO Logan Green gets an 89% approval rating on Glassdoors, 78% would recommend working for Lyft to a friend.

This all sounds great. So why do I think Lyft is not worth my investment dollars?

There are three main reasons:

Low gross margins which make (high) profitability in the future doubtful. A seemingly weak competitive moat. Autonomous driving will undeniably change the industry in the long-term but is entirely unsure who will benefit from this shift. It is most likely that companies providing autonomous driving technology will benefit most from the shift, ultimately replacing or squeezing ridesharing platforms.

Apart From Growth, Numbers Don't Look Favorable

When a company shows a potential future like Lyft that has investors excited it is very important to stay level-headed and take a critical look at the numbers.

In Lyft's case, there are two factors that the company wants you to focus on:

ultra-high revenue growth, and

rapidly improving profitability metrics.

Both things are true: Revenue increased 209% in 2017 and 103% in 2018, while the Contribution Margin went from 24% to 43%, and Operating Margin improved from -202% to -45%.

If you were overly critical, you could already lament that the company is seeing considerable revenue growth deceleration while also seeing key business metrics like Riders growth start stalling:

Source: Author's table, S-1 Statement.

You could also say, that Lyft basically increased its profitability profile from "oh my god, how can this even be called a business"-bad (-202% operating margin in 2016!!!) to very bad (still -45% operating margin in 2018).

But that's not my point.

The problem is that Lyft reportedly promised to achieve 20% adjusted EBITDA margins in the future, but looking at margins – especially gross margins – this doesn't sound realistic at all:

Source: Author's table, S-1 Statement.

As you can see, operations and support expenses are reported separately from the cost of revenue. This heavily skews the picture of actual gross margins.

According to the S-1 "Operations and support expenses primarily consist of personnel-related compensation costs of local operations teams and teams who provide phone, email and chat support to users, Express Drive program support costs, fees paid to third parties providing operations support and driver background checks and onboarding costs."

If that is not a cost of revenue, what is? In the introduction, I noted that management's ability to execute should increase investor's confidence in this business. This discovery should do the exact opposite! Breaking out operations and support costs as a separate cost class to push up gross margins (or Contribution Margin) looks like an attempt by management to make the business look better than it actually is. This is not a practice that should be condoned by investors.

If you consider operations and support as part of the cost of revenue, you are looking at gross margins of only 27%. That is a big improvement from negative gross margins in 2016 but it would be overly optimistic to expect similar improvements going forward.

The increase of gross margins basically comes from the company taking a larger share of bookings (bookings reflect the total dollar value of transportation spend facilitated through Lyft's platform):

Source: S-1 Statement.

In other words, the company has been squeezing its drivers, taking in almost a third of a drivers' gross revenue as fees. It is doubtful that the company can increase its take-rate meaningfully in the future from today's levels, which also means that Lyft's (real) gross margins don't have as much upside as bulls might wish.

You can already see a considerable slowdown in gross margin improvements from 2017, where gross margins improved by an incredible 30 percentage points, to 2018, where gross margins only improved by 7 percentage points.

One major item that keeps a lid on gross margins is insurance (a term mentioned 136 times in the S-1 Statements). The problem is that insurance cost is a fixed cost for every ride that is not really scalable. In the wake of the IPO, there have been commentaries by investors of Lyft "solving the insurance riddle" but it is unclear of how this should be done.

Even if the company somehow manages to achieve 40%-50% real gross margins (including operations and support expenses), which seems unlikely today, they would still probably have around 10%-15% G&A expenses, 10%-15% R&D expenses, and around 20% S&M expenses to account for.

That would leave the company at an operating margin of 10%. But that's under rather optimistic assumptions. Of course, this calculation excludes the potential margin increases through autonomous driving, but as will be argued later, counting on margin expansion from autonomous driving seems like an uncertain bet. It's more likely that the company will stay unprofitable for a very long time.

Weak Moat and Local Network Effect Lead to High Cost And Competitive Risks

Looking at Lyft's business, I was constantly asking myself what their durable competitive advantages are. To use Buffett terminology: Do they have a moat?

Why was Lyft able to increase its market share by 17 percentage points versus Uber in only two years?

While you could attribute this strong improvement to superior execution and some operational missteps by Uber, this shift in market share raises serious questions about the competitive moat within the industry.

The fact that Lyft was able to increase its market share so quickly must mean that Uber didn't have a very strong competitive moat to begin with and, reversely, that Lyft, if they don't do anything special, doesn't have one either.

The problem is that Lyft doesn't seem to do anything substantially different than Uber. Yes, they have the image of the smaller, more friendly brand. They also have the advantage of being led by their founders still and have a much more focused strategy. For example, famous investor Ben Horowitz picked Lyft over Uber because he liked the character and culture of Lyft.

Those things could be perceived as competitive advantages, but they don't really translate into a moat. In the end, the difference between Lyft and Uber appears to be more like Coke versus Pepsi than anything else.

While quality standards like safety, cleanliness, friendliness, ease of usage and speed of service are important to taxi/rideshare customers, they are basically interested in one thing above all: Getting from A to B as cheap as possible.

Having to keep prices low will keep Lyft and Uber from achieving high margins in competitive markets in the foreseeable future.

Also, building out a network of drivers and riders creates a chicken and egg problem. The more drivers, the more riders and vice versa. But you have to get this cycle starting somehow. This problem can only be solved by offering low prices and spending big on marketing.

Adding insult to the injury, having built a network of drivers and riders in New York doesn't increase the value of the network in Texas. The beauty of the network effect is that adding members to the network makes the network automatically more valuable. That's what made social media companies like Facebook (FB) so successful and has helped them to easily scale out globally.

In ridesharing, the network effect is largely isolated to local markets. That has some negative consequences:

It's much harder to scale out the business globally. It's much more expensive to go to new markets. That's especially true for Lyft, who will always have to compete with an already established Uber in new markets, which will mean more discounts and even more sales & marketing spend – not to mention regulatory headwinds that are always included for ridesharing companies.)

In Lyft's case, trying to grab share in the U.S. market meant spending 127% of revenues in sales & marketing and selling their rides at a negative 10% gross margin in 2016.

It's no wonder that Lyft doesn't seem to be rushed to expand internationally. In a recent Bloomberg interview, CEO Logan Green called international expansion "a great call option" – I couldn't help but feel like he was avoiding the question.

Autonomous Driving For The Rescue?

Let's not kid ourselves: The reason why people want to invest in Lyft is that it is the first public pure-play ridesharing company and when autonomous driving becomes a reality, Lyft has the chance to become one of the big profiteers of the technology.

If there are no drivers needed anymore, companies like Lyft should be able to dramatically increase their profitability, right?

The problem here, to cut it very short, is twofold:

First of all, fully autonomous driving in all kinds of environments – meaning level five autonomy, no drivers needed – is not exactly right around the corner. Even Lyft CEO Logan Green thinks that full autonomy is still far away. He believes that first-generation autonomous vehicles, which are a number of years away from adoption, will initially be able to facilitate around 10% of total rides; it will take a decade or two until a car can make every single ride autonomously.

Secondly, who is to say that ridesharing platforms like Lyft and Uber will be the profiteers of autonomous driving technology? Shouldn't autonomous technology providers like Tesla (TSLA), Waymo (GOOGL) and/or GM (GM) take the lion's share of revenue and profits from autonomous driving?

This is not to say that ridesharing platforms will become moot once the big tech companies make autonomous driving a reality.

But to believe that Lyft has great margin expansion potential because of the advent of driverless cars is a thesis resting on very shaky foundations at best.

Concluding Thoughts

As I've said in my introduction, there are a lot of traits to like about Lyft as an investment: a huge market opportunity, a capital-light platform business model, founders that are still running the business, great growth, rapidly improving profitability metrics, and strong past execution that led to grabbing considerable market share from the overwhelming market leader.

These are all strong indications for a winning investment but at the end of the day, they couldn't lyft me over my main concerns. (Oh god, so close to the end. I really thought I would make it through the article without a cheap Lyft-pun. I'm so sorry!)

In a recent Motley Fool podcast, analyst Aaron Bush summed up his lack of excitement for a Lyft-investment quite well. He said: "I think I like it more than I don't."

Well, after going through the numbers and the key risk factors I presented in the article, I would put it the other way around: I think I like it less than I do. That sounds completely wrong grammatically but I hope you get the gist.

From the points presented in the article, the most worrying, and for me shocking one, was the low gross margin profile of the company. I was really surprised to see a capital-light technology platform business like Lyft having gross margins below 30% – despite already squeezing drivers considerably. Without going into further details on the business, this metric alone should show investors that this business is quite complicated. A clear pathway to growth is simply not visible at the moment.

In that vein, it is almost comical to hear investors compare Lyft to Amazon (AMZN) because of their shared lack of profitability at the time of the IPO. Forget for a moment the fact that Amazon is a once in a generation business story; one of the main reasons of Amazon's success was its ability to create a negative cash conversion cycle, i.e. their suppliers financed their growth because Amazon paid suppliers after they received cash from their customers. There is nothing remotely similar going on with Lyft. They haven't been financed by anything else than deep-pocketed venture capitalists who hoped to make the next Facebook-like investment.

You could say that they already succeeded. But that doesn't make Lyft a good investment for the general public today. As of this writing, Lyft is trading around 11 times sales. That sounds almost reasonable considering the trailing revenue growth rate of over 100%. However, when you question a business's profitability outlook and long-term staying power, is there a valuation low enough to justify an investment? I think not.

It will be interesting to see this story unfold. I am fully aware that this article might not age well. Lyft could become a very successful business and investment. I just don't like the odds. For now, I'm sitting comfortably on the sidelines on this one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOGL.. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.