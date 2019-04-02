Cisco Systems Now Best Near Term Wealth-Builder Dow Index Stock

Here is how the DJIA stocks’ Rewards and Risks Compare Today

Figure 1 pictures how the Market-Making [MM] community currently sees the coming price prospects for Dow-Jones Index stocks held by its institutional investment clients – as revealed in the way the MMs protect themselves when called upon to put firm capital at risk while providing buyer~seller shares balance to complete multi-million-dollar block trades in these stocks.

Figure 1

In this trade-off map “good” is down and to the right. Any securities above the dotted diagonal line have more price-change risk exposure than prospect for price gain in the next 3 months.

Larger expected price gains in coming months than by Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) at location [1] are expected by market professionals only for Apple, Inc. at [4], but at greater prospective price drawdown exposures.

These strong postures by market-leader stocks are despite the market’s rapid price gains in the first calendar quarter of 2019. The action is apparent in the Figure 2 picture of the trend of CSCO likely price range prospects.

Figure 2

As CSCO’s price (the heavy dot in the vertical price range lines of daily forecast updates) grew over the past 3-4 months, its MM expectations rose very much in tandem. In recent days that outlook has become even stronger, to the point where the market quote of $55 is surrounded by a forecast price range 25% to the downside, and 75% to the upside.

That Range Index of 25 is at a low extreme, as seen in the small-picture distribution at the bottom of Figure 2.

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 2 contains both the current forecast of likely coming prices in a low to high range, and a history of how the market has reacted to prior forecasts of similar upside to downside proportions. The frequency of forecast prices reaching their upper extremes, and of profit in general, is important as a measure of the forecast’s odds for success in coming weeks and months. Here the sample of priors is smaller than might be desired, but in every prior case of a CSCO Range Index of 25 a profitable outcome was the result.

Further, the size of gains actually achieved, in comparison to the upside price change foreseen is a measure of the forecast’s credibility. Here, the average payoff of +9.6% is a respectable 0.8 of the current forecast of +12.5%. Their achievements in just 8 weeks of 5 market days represents a CAGR of +79%.

These measures are basic in the comparison of CSCO’s prospects with those of other investment alternatives. The table of other DJIA index components in Figure 3 provides an appropriate form for such comparisons.

Alternative Investment Prospects

Figure 3

The data row format of CSCO’s Figure 2 is used here, with the extension of taking columns [E] and [F] as reward and risk dimensions of Figure 1. Those dimensions are subjected to the Win Odds of [H] and its complement – 1-H – to form a measure of likely probable outcomes in columns [S], [T], and [U]. The net of those weightings is offered in [R] as a rate-of-gain measure to rank the stocks.

CSCO stands apart from the others with a basis points per day average gain of 24, while the nearest competitor has only9.4 bp/d. Many other index components, at current elevated prices and Range Indexes generate reward~risk weighted negative measures.

A comparison of these stocks with the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at the bottom blue section of Figure 3 casts many of the table in an unfortunate prospect. That is extended when the best 20 of the 2700+ forecast population is used as a contrast.

Conclusion

But even there Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stands up well to the comparison, with a bp/day of 24, equal to that of the best 20 stocks’ average. Despite the market’s current price enthusiasm, CSCO appears to be an attractive candidate for near-term wealth-building investment.

