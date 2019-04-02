Growth No-Brainer: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) made its much-anticipated return to the stock market on December 28, 2018 with an initial $34 billion listing and shares trading at $46. Initially, the company’s decision to buy data storage company EMC for $67 billion and other deals prior to the listing prompted worries of the company’s high $50 billion+ in debt and deterred investors from acquiring shares. Since the initial listing, share prices have increased as much as 33% over 3 months to a 52-week high of $61.71. Prices have now slightly retreated to the $56-$58 range, and for investors looking for great value and an undervalued growth stock, it would be wise to buy into this opportunity at these prices as the stock prepares to rise again as Dell’s potential prospects continue to be realized.

Source: Reuters.

4Q and FY19 Financial Results

Dell’s full-year results for 2019 and its fiscal fourth quarter further bolstered and backed the company’s stock performance since its public listing. Summarizing 4Q results:

$23.8 billion in revenue (increase of 9% year-over-year).

$331 million in operating income (prior year reported operating loss of $69 million).

$2.4 billion in cash flow from operations.

Summarizing FY19 results:

$90.6 billion in revenue (increase of 15% year-over-year).

$191 million in operating losses.

$7 billion in cash flow from operations.

In terms of debt, investors were also enlightened to hear that the company had paid down $14.6 billion in gross debt following the close of the EMC transaction. Dell’s announcement that the tech giant finalized the private offering of $4.5 billion in notes was viewed as favorable from Wall Street analysts who were pleased that maturities were pushed back to 2024, 2026, and 2029. Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold indicated that proceeds from the sales of notes were used by Dell to pay down other debt and that these one-time costs would reduce FY2020 diluted EPS guidance $0.13-$0.15. Although Raymond James acknowledged the higher interest and reduced FY2020 guidance, the firm maintained its belief in the company and issued an outperform rating on Dell shares.

A “New” Dell (With the Added Benefit of Established Market Dominance)

Dell has established itself as a dominant player in the enterprise IT solutions market. The company has also obtained a majority stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), as well as stakes in Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL) and Secureworks. VMware specializes in cloud computing and platform virtualization software and services and has added to Dell's potential greatly thus far. Dell and VMware are driving technology integration with developments in converged infrastructure, including VxRail, as the Dell EMC-VMware integration saga continues. They are quickly separating themselves from their-hyper converged competitors by offering products and services with greater capabilities and the ability to stretch across various market segments. VMware has opened Dell to not only greater capacity in the traditional IT market, but new lucrative markets with growth in vSAN software, Workspace ONE, network virtualization, and their core software datacenter fueling growth of over $2 billion in revenue.

Source: Storage Review.

Dell’s novel enterprise business model possesses a world-class and global understanding of sales, technology differentiation, product breadth, innovation, and manufacturing that scales the organization in their quest in becoming a one-stop IT provider in its respective industry. The lack of scalability for competitors such as Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) represents a significant competitive advantage for Dell as the market continues to digitally transition from PC to cloud. Data is rapidly propelling software and infrastructure changes as the world shifts to cloud-computing. Data science has powered digital transformation by taking our economy to new heights and transforming the nature of work, IT capabilities, AI, automation, and cyber security. Companies embracing these technologies rather than fearing them are the ones poised for the most success. How do they get there and begin exploring the capabilities of these technologies? The answer is Dell.

Dell has positioned itself to capitalize on these changes by achieving both technology differentiation and product breadth at scale and possessing a monstrous 40,000+ in sales force assets and about 150,000 channel partners in over 170 countries. Chief analyst at Wikibon, David Vellante, commented, "I don’t foresee a major change in Dell’s behavior, rather, I see this as a way to simplify the corporate structure and eliminate the fuzziness of a trading stock.” Indeed, Dell’s strategy of utilizing VMware and capitalizing on digital transformation will allow the company to continue achieving revenue of $90 billion+ in the IT market.

Why Buy Now?

Dell’s strong product portfolio, its ability to continue expanding operating margins, and proven ability to win market share in a rapidly-growing IT market indicates strong potential for a rapid appreciation in share prices as analysts continue to revise fiscal guidance throughout 2019 and 2020. The company’s outstanding growth has already resulted in higher than expected posted operating margins, including its most recent increase from 26.8% to 29.8%. The cloud data business is rapidly approaching $40 billion after already increasing 19% in 2018 and will continue to rise as existing and new cloud capabilities are realized. Dell’s investments of over $20 billion in R&D over the past five years, coupled with its strong acquisitions in VMware, Pitoval Software, and Secureworks, have allowed the tech giant to establish a unique enterprise model that possesses significant competitive advantages over its competitors. The company is in prime position to continue delivering significant revenue growth and utilizing the capabilities of artificial intelligence and automation to deliver high-quality digital transformation services for customers, cloud-integration, and the modernization and security of IT. Investors should look to buy in at the $60 and below level as the stock prepares to continue outperforming investors' and analysts' expectations, successfully allowing share prices to finish the 2019 year at prices between the $75 and $80 range with further room for growth in 2020.

