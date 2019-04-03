AT&T: That 6.4% Yield Won't Last Much Longer

2019 is a decisive year, and once AT&T makes progress regarding its three core priorities, the stock price will finally reflect that as well.

Despite substantial risk, the opportunity of grabbing AT&T at a 6.4% yield is just too enticing to ignore.

After having had to endure two disastrous years, AT&T's (NYSE:T) investors so far have little to complain in 2019. Although the stock is slightly lagging the S&P 500 with its YTD total return of 13.65% vs. 11.7% for AT&T, this is much better than anything that happened in the two preceding years.

(Source: AT&T Investor Relations)

Following the carnage that was created back then, AT&T is still boasting an eye-popping 6.4% yield despite having nicely recovered from its firesale-like low of $26.80 set in December 2018. It remains my largest portfolio position, and despite having halved my unrealized losses, it is the worst performing position. However, it has generated substantial income for me, and by reinvesting the dividends like clockwork, this will grow into an even more sizable position.

Back in 2017, I would not have imagined to be able to buy AT&T at current prices, yet two years later, AT&T is the highest-yielding mega-cap stock and trading at dirt-cheap valuations.

Data by YCharts

With the Time Warner integration now gaining full traction and the company having reiterated its 2019 guidance multiple times, I believe that the current 6.4% yield won't last for much longer.

What Is Going On At AT&T?

Financially, the company recorded but missed Q4 sales of $48.55B (up 15.16% Y/Y) and beat EPS by $0.01. It is guiding for adjusted EPS growth in the low single digits and Free Cash Flow in the $26B range.

AT&T's latest earnings result was disappointing and mostly driven by unexpectedly high subscriber losses in the Entertainment Group segment.

For Q4/2018 in total, AT&T lost around 650,000 video subscribers - 267,0000 from DirectTV Now and 391,0000 traditional video subscribers - driven by expiring discounted introductory offers.

This is very similar to what had already happened in Q3/2018, when the company lost almost 300,000 video subscribers as promotions phased out. Now that we have seen two quarters of record subscriber losses, it's time to shed light on how that is impacting the bottom line.

Compared to a year ago, the Entertainment Group saw revenue decline by $0.4 billion in Q4/2018 and by $0.7 billion in Q3/2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin, meanwhile, fell by 2.5pp in Q4 and by 2.7pp in Q3. We can at least read a slight improvement on the EBITDA impact from these numbers, but the much better thing to consider is that by the end of Q4/2018, there are no more subscribers remaining on discounted promotional price offerings. DirectTV Now got slightly more profitable in Q4 overall, but excluding those "low-value, high-churn customers" from the data, DirectTV Now was able to improve its ARPU by almost $10 sequentially.

With less subscribers left in the pool that are much more profitable, AT&T remains confident that it can hit its goal of stabilizing EBITDA for the segment in 2019 and is eyeing "real improvement in year-over-year EBITDA results starting in the first quarter."

Apart from stabilizing and turning around the Entertainment Group the other key challenges for 2019 are debt repayment and full integration of Time Warner.

Dozens of articles have been written on "debt repayment", "dividend safety" and the "Time Warner integration", and in a nutshell, the following can be concluded:

1) The dividend is safe.

2) The dividend is safe despite AT&T substantially deleveraging thanks to its $26B annual free cash flow it generates.

3) Unless a major calamity strikes, AT&T can rather comfortably handle its massive debt load and be able to reduce net debt-to-EBITDA ratio down to 2.5-2.6x by year-end 2019 and to even lower multiples in the following years.

4) The full integration of Time Warner is a huge challenge, but now that the deal can no longer be appealed, AT&T can fully focus on it. Early moves can already be seen considering the announcement to launch new "slimmer Live TV Packages with HBO included". Moreover, AT&T has very recently launched voluntary buyout for long-term Time Warner employees. The goal of this is to reduce headcount in an employee-friendly way as a result of a large-scale restructuring initiative to save costs and reduce overhead. A fallout of that process is also that members of top management are leaving the company. For instance, HBO president and chief revenue officer Simon Sutton will leave the company and join Bernadette Aulestia and HBO chief Richard Plepler. It remains to be seen whether the new management AT&T will install at Turner, HBO and WarnerMedia can do a better job or not, but at least, the company is getting rid of redundant positions.

So, instead of focusing on the business side of things by discussing risk and opportunities in great depth, we'll instead put major focus on an income strategy session.

AT&T: An Income Strategy Session For The Patient Investor

Now that AT&T's stock is still trading at a 6.4% yield as of its close, long-term oriented investors should really welcome that opportunity to add to their position. In essence, if you are a long-term investor, this is exactly the kind of market sentiment you would like to see. It allows you to lower your cost basis, while the business is making the necessary transformation steps towards the future. The day-to-day noise with heavily followed stocks like AT&T is tough to ignore, and it may be one of the most difficult challenges to have the conviction to hold and add to your position in these times.

To help cope with these unrealized losses, investors should take a step back and concentrate on the bigger picture. Long-term investors know how powerful dividend reinvesting really is, but in the heat of the moment, it is only natural to temporarily blend this out. If we project the 5-year returns with reinvested dividends of an initial $5,000 investment in AT&T at $32.00 in April 2019, we end up with the following metrics:

Initial investment: $5,000 @6.4% yield assuming 2% dividend growth, 15% tax rate, quarterly reinvestment, 0% stock price appreciation, purchases of full shares only

Investment value after 5 years: $8,025 or an almost 61% gain with the respective yearly net dividends depicted below

Investment value after 10 years: $12,703 or an almost 154% gain with the respective yearly net dividends depicted below

Now, if we leave all parameters as above but factor in a modest 4% stock price appreciation (about half the long-term S&P 500 average), we get the following results:

Investment value after 5 years: $9,208 or an almost 84% gain with the respective yearly net dividends depicted below

Investment value after 10 years: $15,560 or an almost 211% gain with the respective yearly net dividends depicted below

So, while overall YoC metrics are slightly lower, as the dividend proceeds are invested at higher prices, overall investment value is much higher. In total, after 10 years with reinvested dividends, the compound annual growth rate hits a very attractive 13.4%. And on top of that, the initial position we have started out with is producing estimated net dividends of around $511. That income can either be reinvested back into the stock to purchase even more shares or be channeled towards other stocks.

All this could be achieved without contributing a single dollar in fresh capital over the years and instead just benefit from the tremendous power of dividend growth investing. If we contribute new capital alongside the shares we receive from reinvested dividends, we will get substantially higher dividend income. Here is the scenario:

Initial investment: $5,000 @6.4% yield assuming 2% dividend growth, 15% tax rate, quarterly reinvestment, 0% stock price appreciation, purchases of full shares only, additional quarterly investment of $300

Investment value after 5 years: $15,707 or a 214% gain compared to the initial investment of $5,000

Investment value after 10 years: $35,007 or an almost 600% gain compared to the initial investment of $5,000

Unsurprisingly, with quarterly contributions YoC declines further, but on the other hand, overall net dividends received after 10 years have tripled amounting to almost $1,600. A quarterly contribution of $300 means that essentially by only contributing an additional $100 every month over the next 10 years, i.e. a total of $12,000 will substantially boost dividend income with very little capital requirements.

Things look even better if we also factor in modest stock price appreciation of 4% over the years:

Investment value after 5 years: $17,379 or a 247% gain compared to the initial investment of $5,000

Investment value after 10 years: $39,781 or an almost 700% gain compared to the initial investment of $5,000

Total return is much higher in this scenario, but due to the stock price appreciation over the years, overall dividend income after 10 years is around $150 lower.

Regardless of whether an investor chooses to add fresh capital to the holdings or just reinvest the dividends, in both cases, it will generate substantial dividend income thanks to AT&T's enormously high starting yield. However, in case dividend reinvestment and fresh capital contributions are ruled out or not available for some reason, total return metrics will seriously deteriorate.

Factoring in 0% stock price appreciation investment value after 5 years will only amount to $6,337 and to $7,886 after 10 years, which is substantially below the $8,025 and $12,703 if dividends are reinvested.

Despite knowing the power of dividend growth (re)investing, it never stops to amaze me how much impact it can actually have after 5 or 10 years already. Things would look even more dramatic with a higher dividend growth rate than the 2% used for AT&T.

Investor Takeaway

AT&T has now been yielding above 6% for the best part of almost one year. Although this is not that massively above its 4-year average yield of 5.84%, it is very attractive for a long-term investment. The stock is valued at only 9 times earnings and features a projected 2019 dividend payout ratio in the high 50s. The stock price still reflects a lot of negative sentiment, but with the overall markets closing in on setting new highs, the times where AT&T was yielding above 6% should not last much longer.

If AT&T really shows us that its key initiatives in 2019 will respectively be accomplished and debt will be substantially reduced, the markets will reward that.

Investors who believe AT&T will still be there in 10 years and in 20 years, that weak sentiment still poses a great opportunity. This is the time to accumulate stock as we are presented with an attractive buying opportunity. The next ex-dividend date has just been declared and been set for April 9. This has the potential to create an even better buying opportunity, and I am closely eyeing if the stock drops more than expected here.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend and payment dates, I use the Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions). The screenshot below shows expected gross dividend payments for May 2019 for my portfolio as AT&T will pay on May 1. Based on current prices, this will result in two additional shares being purchased with reinvested dividends.

Do you consider AT&T to present an attractive buying opportunity, or do you have little faith in T finally bucking its downward trend of dismal stock performance?

If you enjoyed this article, the only favor I ask for is to click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article. This allows me to develop my readership so that I can offer my opinion and experiences to interested readers who may not have received them otherwise. Happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.