RGS Energy - Another Round Of Massive Dilution For Equityholders Buys Just A Few Months Time

RGS Energy simply lacks the capital to successfully commercialize the POWERHOUSE System with no solution in sight. Investors should sell existing positions and move on.

New equity raise buys approximately three months of additional time for the company at the expense of massive dilution for existing shareholders.

Note:

I have previously covered RGS Energy (OTC:RGSE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Four weeks ago, I discussed RGS Energy's surprise decision to explore strategic alternatives as a clear indication that the commercialization of its POWERHOUSE Solar Shingles System ("the Powerhouse System") is running far below expectations.

Picture: Legacy POWERHOUSE System originally deployed by Dow Chemical - Source: Company Website

Since then, the company has announced its exit from the legacy residential solar business "to focus on the POWERHOUSE™ in-roof shingle market". That said, RGS Energy will retain both the small commercial business and its Hawaii-based subsidiary, Sunetric as these segments "do not require material use of our cash".

The company also delayed the filing of its annual report on form 10-K to allow additional time for completing the disclosures and financial information reflecting the above discussed changes to the business model.

On Tuesday, RGS Energy announced another capital raise for net proceeds of approximately $2.9 million and disclosed some preliminary numbers for both Q4/2018 and the first two months of Q1/2019:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings

As evidenced by the table above, the current monthly cash burn rate calculates to approximately $1 million. While the above discussed exit from the majority of its legacy business should reduce cash burn going forward, the company still has to work through its existing backlog and might very well have to ramp up POWERHOUSE System commercialization efforts going forward.

At the current burn rate, RGS Energy would have to raise more capital in Q3/2018 at the latest point.

Moreover, as evidenced by the largely unchanged backlog number, the company hasn't booked material POWERHOUSE System business in Q4. In addition, the company disclosed that "revenue for the first quarter from the new product was immaterial". Clearly, the company's POWERHOUSE System commercialization efforts are off to a very slow start.

With large parts of the legacy business soon to be abandoned, RGS Energy's fate will be mostly tied to a successful commercialization of the POWERHOUSE System which looks more questionable than ever before at this point.

The company simply lacks the capital required to make the POWERHOUSE System a commercial success and there's no solution to this issue in sight.

As for Tuesday's capital raise, the complex offering will result in the issuance of approximately 17.4 million new common shares and Series R Warrants to purchase another 17.4 million common shares at an initial exercise price of $0.20.

The Series R Warrants are particularly ugly as they not only contain anti-dilution provisions but also a so-called "cashless exercise" feature:

Further, on or after the 60th day following issuance, if the volume weighted price of the Common Stock for five consecutive trading days is less than the exercise price, the holder may thereafter, in its sole discretion and regardless of whether the shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of a Series R Warrant is not covered by a registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), elect to exercise a Series R Warrant without payment of any exercise price and receive a number of shares of Common Stock equal to the product of (NYSE:X) the aggregate number of shares that would be issuable upon exercise of a Series R Warrant if such exercise were by means of a cash exercise rather than a cashless exercise and (NYSE:Y) 0.50.

In addition, RGS Energy will be able to reduce the exercise price "to any amount and for any period of time deemed appropriate by the Company’s board of directors".

Moreover, the company will be precluded from selling more equity or equity-linked securities for a period of 90 trading days and to enter into toxic financing transactions for 12 months. In effect, the company won't be able to raise new capital before August 2018 which, depending on actual cash burn, could become quite a stretch.

Lastly, the company will likely need shareholder approval for its next capital raise:

Following this offering, we expect to have approximately 11 million shares of Common Stock available for issuance in the future of the 150 million shares of Common Stock currently authorized. If we need to raise additional capital from the sale of shares of Common Stock in the future and we have an insufficient number of shares of Common Stock authorized, we will need to receive approval from our shareholders to amend our articles of incorporation to increase the number of shares of Common Stock authorized for issuance.

Bottom Line:

RGS Energy buys another couple of months at the expense of existing equityholders to finally get some traction with its ongoing POWERHOUSE System commercialization or come up with a more sustainable solution for its capital needs.

Remember, back in November 2018, management essentially guided for ALL of the company's then reported $127 million in POWERHOUSE System reservations to turn into revenue within 12 months at an anticipated gross margin of 30% and denied the need for further capital raises.

Given the company's long-standing history of over-promise and under-deliver, I do not expect a positive outcome.

Existing shareholders should sell existing positions and move on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.