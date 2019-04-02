CenturyLink Investors Should Learn From My Mistake

Investors betting on a turnaround might actually be better off with the underdog in this scenario.

Investors in CenturyLink are being told the dividend cut was for their benefit. The logic being used to explain the cut suggests a confusing way forward.

In the spirit of full disclosure, I used to own CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) shares. In fact, I was a staunch believer in the company and its dividend from 2013 through 2017. Even after selling my shares in 2017, at the end of 2018, I still found multiple reasons to write a positive take on the company. Unfortunately, management decided that changing its "capital allocation policy" was in the best interest of shareholders. Whether this will play out longer term is anyone's guess. Cutting a dividend by more than half and calling this a change in policy is just one reason to question the company's future. To make matters worse, some of the signs of life that CenturyLink previously showed have all but disappeared.

It's time to question everything

My losses in CenturyLink taught me never to buy shares because a company makes promises. Multiple companies have promised better growth, lower expenses, or a safe dividend, and then reversed course in the name of a change in policy or a strategic review. Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) shareholders are all too familiar with this script.

Frontier management cut its dividend significantly in 2017, only to eliminate the dividend completely later. The company said it would use the savings to improve its debt profile. CenturyLink is following a similar script in choosing to cut the dividend from $2.16 per year to $1. What is particularly troubling is the wording used to explain the dividend cut.

Last year on CenturyLink's Q3 conference call, CFO Neel Dev said, "our dividend payout ratio as a percent of free cash flow is expected to be in the mid-50s this year." He seemed to reassure investors by stating, "we are pleased with the improvement in our payout ratio compared to last year and remain comfortable with the dividend." With this as a backdrop, investors had no reason to expect a dividend cut.

CenturyLink's most recent conference call seems to offer investors little hope for clarity. On the one hand, CEO Jeff Storey said, "we believe our free cash flow could sustain the dividend at the prior level through 2019 and beyond." To be blunt, this seems to make little sense, given the company's financials. If we look at CenturyLink's core free cash flow (net income + depreciation - capex) over the last twelve months, the company generated just under $2.2 billion. By point of comparison, the company's prior dividend cost was about $2.3 billion. Suggesting that a dividend is well supported, with a previous payout ratio of more than 100%, should cause investors to question other comments as well.

David Barden an analyst from Bank of America was brave enough to openly question CenturyLink's management during the last conference call. He suggested most people probably bought the stock for the dividend. He pointed out that CenturyLink has debt of $3.6 billion coming due over the next three years, yet it all carries a yield, "several hundred basis points below where the new equity yield is going to be." His bottom-line question was, why cut the dividend when there doesn't seem to be a better use for the funds?

The company said repeatedly that it would use the savings toward improving the balance sheet. The CEO flat out said acquisitions were a reason for the change in policy, "We're doing this so we can be in a better position to do acquisitions." The company's CFO Neel Dev chimed in saying, "A stronger balance sheet in the out years will also give us more optionality in terms of additional organic and/or inorganic investments. We believe we have a good track record of creating value with acquisitions."

Unfortunately, the CEO seemed to damper any expectations of a merger by saying, "I'm not talking about anything anytime soon." In addition, the company's track record with acquisitions needs to be examined.

Date Acquisition CenturyLink Price on Acquisition Date CenturyLink Price one year later Price change Oct. 27, 2008 Embarq $25.62 $32.62 +27.3% April 22, 2010 Quest $35.01 $39.51 +12.9% July 15, 2011 Savvis $38.42 $41.05 +6.8% Oct. 31, 2016 Level 3 $26.58 $18.99 -28.6%

(Source: CenturyLink acquisitions - and from CenturyLink historical prices)

This doesn't cover all the company's acquisitions, but four of the more notable transactions. CenturyLink "good track record" depends on what time frame the investor is looking at. First, there is a clear downward slope in the level of returns one year after each acquisition.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Second, CenturyLink investors have lost 33%, even including dividends over the last three years. In the longer term, investors who bought at any point in the last 20+ years are looking at a capital loss, not including dividends. A transformative acquisition might change this trend, yet according to CenturyLink, that's not coming anytime soon.

Until this changes, nothing else matters

A core mistake I made in buying CenturyLink in the first place was I ignored the company's core business issues. In my last article, I noted that CenturyLink's performance in multiple segments was improving. In hindsight, this sounds obvious, yet lower losses aren't the same thing as growth. On the surface, investors hoping for a turnaround in CenturyLink will surely point to the company's Enterprise revenue in the most recent quarter.

(Source: CenturyLink Q4 2018 - Q3 2018 - Q2 2018 - Q1 2018 reports)

Enterprise revenue seems to have turned a corner in the last quarter, with an annual increase of nearly 1% versus a decline of 2.5% in the last quarter. The same improvement appears in the International and Global division, yet revenue still declined by 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In CenturyLink's other three main divisions, the story is less than compelling. If we look at Medium and Small Business, Wholesale and Indirect, or Consumer, each shows declining revenue year over year. In addition, these same divisions show sequential revenue declines for the last three quarters.

Though CenturyLink and Frontier classify their operations differently, it's clear that both companies have challenges. Last quarter, Frontier reported an annual decline in consumer customers of nearly 8%, and commercial customers declined by more than 9%. More specifically, broadband customers are leaving both companies. In their most recent quarters, CenturyLink broadband customers declined by 4.6%, whereas Frontier's broadband customers left at a rate of 5.2% annually.

On the surface, it seems that CenturyLink did slightly better, yet the current pricing from each company suggests this relationship may not always be the case.

Offer Price Speed CenturyLink $45 Up to 25 Mbps CenturyLink $45 (online only) Up to 40-80 Mbps CenturyLink $55 (online only) Up to 100-140 Mbps Fiber Internet $65 (online only) 1 Gig

(Source: CenturyLink home internet)

Offer Price Speed FiOS 50/50 $29.99 Up to 50 Mbps FiOS 200/200 $39.99 Up to 200 Mbps FiOS 300/300 $99.99 Up to 300 Mbps

(Source: Frontier FiOS internet offers)

There are two additional key differences between these offerings. One, CenturyLink's pricing is the "Price for Life." Frontier's prices are with a two-year contract, with the normal caveat that prices rise after that time.

This would seem to argue that Frontier may be able to turn its broadband losses around. Though customers may not like the idea of a two-year contract, aside from CenturyLink's Fiber Internet offering, Frontier's pricing in the 50 Mbps and 200 Mbps segment seems superior. Though both companies must be wary of the rise of 5G mobile and broadband options, price speaks louder than promises.

CenturyLink has an opportunity to continue improving its Enterprise business. However, until the company can turn around its other four major divisions, significant progress will be difficult if not impossible.

Linking the past and the future

Investors in CenturyLink shares are likely repeating the same thing I did when I owned shares. The stock has a significant yield, so even if the shares decline, I can still make money. This is the same theory I espoused in December when the yield was at 12%. Since this last article, the shares are down more than 24%, so a prior yield of 12% doesn't help much.

Trying to keep an open mind, could CenturyLink be a good investment today? If we look at Frontier and CenturyLink's relative valuations, it seems that CenturyLink wins this race easily.

Company 2019 P/E 2020 P/E 5 Yr EPS Growth CenturyLink 10 9.3 10.2% Frontier Negative Negative 7.3%

(Source: Yahoo Finance for CTL and FTR)

CenturyLink shares seem fairly valued without its more than 8% yield. It's difficult to get too excited about Frontier, with negative earnings expected for the next two years. However, the story isn't quite that simple. Sometimes, the company that seems the most troubled can reverse its fortunes aggressively. If we compare the highest earnings estimates for 2020 for each company, we get a somewhat different valuation argument.

Company 2020 High-P/E 5 Yr EPS Growth CenturyLink 8.1 10.2% Frontier 5.1 7.3%

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Frontier's earnings estimates vary significantly for 2020, with some analysts calling for a loss of $3.09 and others projecting a profit of $0.42. With such a broad gap between analyst opinions, if Frontier can turn its fortunes around, the stock could be a turnaround story.

If investors want to bet on a turnaround, there are three reasons to favor Frontier over CenturyLink. First, Frontier has an opportunity to cut costs and improve its earnings and cash flow. In the last quarter, CenturyLink's SG&A expenses worked out to 16.9% of revenue. By comparison, Frontier's SG&A expense last quarter was 20.8% of revenue. The company is actively working on a transformation plan to cut costs. If the company can cut its SG&A spending to equal CenturyLink, this would have saved roughly $83 million last quarter alone.

Second, when it comes to cash flow, Frontier has the upper hand relative to its peer. In the last twelve months, Frontier generated $358 million in core free cash flow, which works out to $0.17 per $1 of revenue. By comparison, CenturyLink produced almost $2.2 billion in core free cash flow, yet that works out to about $0.09 per $1 of revenue.

Third, Frontier's dividend has already been extinguished, yet CenturyLink still carries its yield. Investors can't have confidence in CenturyLink's dividend, given management's shifting priorities. The CEO Jeff Storey said, "If you look at today's closing stock price, that's a yield of nearly 15%. I still don't think that's appropriate." The gap in logic in this statement is troubling. The yield in CenturyLink's stock didn't come about from a massive dividend increase. It occurred because the share price declined significantly. Is the CEO really trying to suggest that if the stock price were higher, that the dividend would be appropriate? Certainly not.

Cutting this payout and dismissing the decision because the yield had grown too large is difficult to accept. Investors should avoid the shares until the company can show real and sustained growth. I believed the promises the company made years ago and paid for it dearly. Shareholders today should not make the same mistake.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.