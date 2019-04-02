Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Continues To Successfully Hit The Target

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Timothy Sargis as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

RNA interference (RNAi) therapies have seen rough waters during the former half of this decade with little positive news. The announcement of Alnylam's (ALNY) FDA approval of an RNAi therapeutic in April 2018 (Onpattro) has changed the calculus, with Dicerna (DRNA) well positioned to push forward with its own RNAi therapy DCR-PHXC. I believe the probability of success of DCR-PHXC meeting end points without safety considerations to be high and will serve as an important catalyst for the company in 2019. The company's pipeline remains robust as it continues to develop numerous drug candidates for further preclinical investigation.

Source: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Mechanism of Action

DCR-PHXC is an investigational drug for the treatment of all forms of primary hyperoxaluria (PH) utilizing Dicerna's proprietary GalXC delivery technology to the liver. The GalXC molecule is a tetraloop of GalNAc conjugated to siRNA. This delivery system is key to ensuring the drug targets specificity as only hepatocytes express the GalNAc receptor, asialoglycoprotein receptor (ASGPR). DCR-PHXC selectively silences LDHA in the liver and subsequently blocks excess oxalate production, a hallmark of PH. LDHA is an ideal target for reducing hepatic oxalate production because it is the proposed key enzyme responsible for converting glyoxylate to oxalate, the last step of oxalate metabolism in the liver. Treatment in vivo mouse models reduced urinary oxalate levels to near-baseline levels suggesting hepatic LDHA as an effective target for the treatment of PH.

Success of GalNAc-siRNA Therapeutics in Clinical Trials

Currently there are three biotech companies performing clinical trials using GalNAc-siRNA conjugates: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam is currently underway with clinical trials for six GalNAc-siRNA conjugates, including one for the treatment of PH. Five of six RNAi therapeutics passed phase one clinical trials, with Lumasiran currently undergoing phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of PH. Alnylam performed the first GalNAc-siRNA conjugate clinical trials with Revusiran (ALN-TTRsc). Revusiran targeted the transthyretin gene to treat transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis. During phase 2 clinical trials however, an imbalance in mortality with 16 deaths in the Revusiran arm compared to 2 deaths in the placebo arm led Alnylam to discontinue the study. Revusiran utilized a less stable STC backbone that required high and frequent dosing compared to the new generation of GalNAc-siRNAs that utilize the more stable ESC platform. The ESC platform has been used in all subsequent trials since Revusiran. It's important to note that last year Onpattro was the first RNAi therapeutic to be approved, demonstrating how successful the new generation of GalNAc-siRNA conjugates have been in pushing RNAi therapy forward.

Source: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In 2016 Arrowhead's lead compound in the clinic was ARC-250 and ARC-251, which contained two siRNAs that targeted two different regions in the X gene of Hepatitis-B. The FDA halted all ongoing clinical trials of ARC-250/251 due to a non-human primate death in one of Arrowhead's preclinical studies due to toxicity concerns. Since then, Arrowhead has begun recruiting patients for phase 1/2 clinical trials for ARO-HBV, a new Hepatitis-B therapy utilizing their next generation delivery platform called Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM). Arrowhead has also begun recruitment for a phase 1 clinical trial involving ARO-AAT to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) related liver disease by knocking down the mutant AAT gene. In addition, Arrowhead has several preclinical GalNAc TRiM programs moving toward the clinics in the coming years.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals' DCR-PHXC Trial Design

The DCR-PHXC clinical trial is a randomized single ascending-dose study of DCR-PHXC in normal healthy volunteers and patients with PH. The study is divided into two groups: Group A is a placebo-controlled, single-blind, single-center Phase 1 study enrolling up to 25 healthy volunteers; Group B is an open-label, multi-center study enrolling up to 16 patients with PH. The primary objective for the trial is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of single doses of DCR-PHXC in both groups. Secondary objectives are to characterize the pharmacokinetics of single doses of DCR-PHXC in normal healthy volunteers and patients with PH, and to evaluate the pharmacodynamic effects of single doses of DCR-PHXC on biochemical markers including, but not limited to, changes in urine oxalate concentrations.

On March 29, 2019, the company presented updated data on the PHYOX 1 Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating DCR-PHXC. The data demonstrated post-dose reductions in 24-hour urinary oxalate levels in adult and adolescent study participants with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) and type 2 (PH2). They further reported that a single dose of DCR-PHXC led to normalization or near-normalization of urinary oxalate levels in a majority of participants and no subsequent toxicity issues was seen. This updated report bodes well for the company and its leading GalXC drug candidate to achieve further clinical success.

Financials

As of December 31, 2018, Dicerna had $302.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and held-to-maturity investments, and additionally received $94.5 million of net proceeds in early 2019 from the collaboration agreements. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $88.9 million in 2018.

Investor Takeaway

Primary hyperoxaluria type 1, the most common form, has an estimated prevalence of 1 to 3 cases per million population. Dicerna's race to developing a successful treatment of PH has a large potential as there is an unmet need for treatment options. As of the time of this writing, Dicerna has a market cap of around $1 billion with a net income loss of about $88.9 million in 2018. This is by no means a value investment but a play in the RNAi therapeutic space. Although Alnylam is also pursuing it's own GalNAc-siRNA for the treatment of PH with Lumasiran, it's important to point out that Lumasiran is being developed for the treatment of only PH1 while Dicerna's DCR-PHXC is being investigated in individuals with PH1 and PH2. The company is well positioned in this space to advance its drug candidate, making it a buy and hold at these prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.