4 Reasons Why I Would Not Invest In Renault Now

As stated in the article "Renault: Get Behind The Wheel" by the Wolf Report, Renault (OTC:RNSDF) definitely has "its fingers everywhere" as it is the world's largest car manufacturer selling more cars than Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) and Toyota (NYSE:TM). Moreover, Renault is the car manufacturer of the most successful EV in Europe: The Renault Zoe. With the know-how in this fast developing segment and its worldwide presence through its major partnerships with Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Mitsubishi Motors (OTC:MMTOY), and Samsung, the company seems poised for future growth and so does its share. Or does it?

The case for an undervaluation of Renault

From its height during the first half of 2018 of $120, Renault's stock dropped below $64, a 47% decline, while the PE ratio is 4.85. Compared to Renault's main rivals Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF) (PE of 6.33), Volkswagen (PE of 5.88), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) (PE of 5.27), and Ford (F) (PE of 17.45), the stock seems slightly undervalued and would make a good investment for any investor who believes that the company's PE ratio will approach the sector average. The average PE ratio of the stated rival companies including Renault would be 7.96, and even without the pretty expensive Ford stock, it still is 5.58. If we assume that Renault's PE will rise to 5.58 given that EPS won't change, we arrive at a stock price of $73.49. If we assume that Renault's PE will rise to 7.96 while the EPS stay the same, we arrive at a stock price of $104.83. But as the Wolf Report rightly pointed out, stock prices - or PE ratios respectively - do not move in a purely rational manner and can be distorted by market sentiment. So, there are other factors to focus on before investing in Renault - factors that make me only partially optimistic.

1. Very complex partnership structure

At the beginning of March, Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi communicated plans to start "a new era" of their partnership. Yet, while Renault is aiming at new merger talks with its long-term partners and even on acquiring Fiat Chrysler after a successful merger, Nissan and Mitsubishi do not seem so thrilled about this prospect according to an article published by the FT. (Source)

As of right now, Renault holds a 43% controlling stake in Nissan (as a result of Nissan's financial struggles several years earlier), whereas Nissan holds 15% of non-voting shares in Renault and 34% in Mitsubishi. This puts Renault in the driver seat of its Nissan-partnership while the French state owns 15% of Renault.

The most striking thing that becomes apparent following the news about the French car manufacturer is the lack of trust between Renault and its Japanese partners. There might be various reasons for this, and to me, the Ghosn arrest seems to be just the tip of the iceberg. I don't take it as very promising when a source close to Renault compares Japanese engineering to a "castle". Before these trust issues are eradicated - especially in an area crucial for any car manufacturer such as engineering - I doubt that a successful further integration of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi partnership will have a bright future ahead, even when focusing on synergies.

2. Common goals and strategy

In the last couple of years, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi outsold the car manufacturing giant Volkswagen by a small margin, selling roughly 11 million cars worldwide, whereas other large companies like GM (NYSE:GM), Ford, and Fiat Chrysler sold about 8.5 million, 6 million, and 5 million cars in 2018 respectively. Yet, I wonder where Renault's clear strategy and focus is? During the Ghosn era, the partnership focused on synergies and on producing cars more efficiently using common platforms and shared parts. But is this a real strategy or just a business model of joining forces? According to Trevor Mann, a Mitsubishi executive quoted by the Financial Times, the partnership is still "redefining what they want to do". This becomes apparent when we look at the number of executives leaving the partnership. (Source: Bloomberg, quoted from FT)

Here is a short list:

Bajaj, Arun: Human Resources, Nissan, already left Cobee, Vincent: Head of Product Mitsubishi, leaves this April Mann, Trevor: Chief Operating Officer Mitsubishi, leaves this April Munoz, José: Chief Performance Officer, Nissan, already left

All three were considered as allies to Mr. Ghosn. (Source)

Until the partnership's executive level is stable, it seems very unlikely, almost impossible, to realign the three car manufacturers behind a common goal. Right now, the main goal seems to focus on electric vehicles that brings us to the Zoe.

3. The EV market

Renault has built a certain reputation with the Zoe. Yearly sales figures of the Zoe are on the rise since its inception. Alone, in 2018, it sold 37,782 times, a 25% increase compared to 2017. This might seem impressive, but the Clio sold 50,632 units this February alone which makes it clear that the Zoe doesn't come even close to the famous Clio. And fierce competition by Peugeot is to be expected as Peugeot has chosen to transform their best-selling car, the 208, which currently rivals the Clio also into a rival to the Zoe, offering an all-electric version of the 208. During the last couple of years, the 208 was clearly outsold by the far more successful Renault Clio, but this might change.

As stated in a recent article by Auto News Europe, IHS Markit forecasts sales figures of the 208 and the Clio to get closer whereas Peugeot itself estimates that it will sell around 10% of its 208 as EVs. (Source) If we do the math, we realize that the 208 can be quite a challenge for the Zoe: Peugeot sold around 230,000 208 in 2018 and 243,000 in 2017. (Source) If we calculate a two-year average that would be 236,500, Peugeot's 10% plan would mean 23,650 e-208 that are to be sold. If we assume that sales figures of the Zoe continue to rise, the 208 would achieve about 50% of the Zoe's sales numbers. As of today, Renault seems to be well ahead of its major rivals in the EV market, but to stay a major EV-player, the company needs long-term focus and strategy.

4. The hatchback market

Renault is also a dominant force in the worldwide hatchback market. Its Clio is the most successful car of its own brand. Whereas Volkswagen still sells the most successful hatchback, the Golf, with 502,752 units sold in 2018, the Clio ranks #2 with 365,508 units sold, which makes it even more successful than the Volkswagen Polo (313,449 units sold) or the Ford Fiesta (274,455 units sold). (Source) The aforementioned 208 only ranks #8 for 2018 as sales figures dropped compared to 2017 - which is likely to reverse as stated in my previous article on the new 208.

But this success in the hatchback market has to be taken with a grain of salt considering that this market is in decline due to the preference of small SUVs. Whereas Europe's hatchback market used to be about 25% of the total car market a decade ago, it has declined to only 18%... and counting. (Source)

The decision

So, would I invest in Renault now or tomorrow morning or - if I already had an investment in Renault - would I seek to increase its size? No, I would not. I would wait for two things to happen: 1. The Ghosn arrest has sparked many articles about Renault and its complex partnership with Nissan and Mitsubishi. I would wait until this case is closed. 2. As I pointed out, we have seen an important (presumably Ghosn related) turnaround on the executive level. I would wait for a more stable and better aligned leadership with a clear strategy, less (or no) trust issues, and a full integration of all three companies with an equal distribution of power between Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.