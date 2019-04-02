Bri-Chem Corp. (BRYFF) CEO Don Caron on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bri-Chem Corp. (OTC:BRYFF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Don Caron - Chief Executive Officer

Jason Theiss - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darren McCammon - Cash Flow Kingdom

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Bri-Chem Corp.'s 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Representing Bri-Chem today, we have Don Caron, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Theiss, Chief Financial Officer. Please be advised that statements made on this call other than statements of historical facts may contain forward-looking information. I refer you to the forward-looking information statements disclaimer included in Bri-Chem's Q4 press release, annual report, and Annual Information Form. Bri-Chem also cautions you that this disclaimer also applies to and expressly qualifies any forward-looking information disclosed in today's call.

It is my pleasure to introduce Don Caron, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Don Caron

Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome everyone to Bri-Chem's 2018 fourth quarter and year end results conference call. I will start today with a general overview of our 2018 Q4 consolidated operations; and Jason Theiss, our CFO, will provide a detailed financial results overview; and following that I will discuss the outlook for 2019, and we will end with a question-and-answer session.

Bri-Chem reported $27.7 million and a $121.4 million in revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $0.58 million and $3.5 million respectively during the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2018. The company incurred an adjusted net loss of $700,000 and $500,000 for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2018.

In 2018, the company recognized $8.8 million of one-time asset impairment and restructuring charges consisting of the revaluation of inventory, deferred taxes and capital assets, and costs related to the closure of US warehouses and blending facilities. As a result of these one-time charges, Bri-Chem incurred an annual net loss of $9.4 million.

Performance for the Canadian Fluids Distribution and Blending and Packaging divisions during the three months ended December 31 2018 were negatively impacted due to persistently weak Canadian oil and gas prices and corresponding lower drilling activity levels. Canadian sales and gross margin fell 35% and 53% respectively compared to the same quarter last year.

Bri-Chem partially mitigated the Canadian sales decline due to the increase in sales from its USA operations, Fluids Blending and Packaging sales in the US increased 55% and 54% respectively for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2018, while gross margins increased 26% and 32% respectively during the same periods.

US Fluids Distribution sales was also strong as sales for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2018 were $3 million and $17.7 million higher, respectively, compared to the same periods last year, mainly due to a higher average US rig count.

I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Jason Theiss, our CFO, and he will provide his detailed financial results overview.

Jason Theiss

Thank you, Don. I would like to welcome everybody to the call today. Bri-Chem reported adjusted EBITDA per share of $0.02 and $0.15 for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2018. The company experienced strong performance from its US divisions during the quarter, while the Canadian divisions saw weaker demand for products during the quarter as the company -- as our customers were more cautious purchasing product due to the anticipated slowdown heading into winter of 2019.

Bri-Chem’s North American Oil and Gas, Drilling, Fluids Distribution and Blending divisions recorded sales of $27.7 million and $121.4 million for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2018, representing a decrease of 1% quarter-over-quarter and 4% year-over-year. The Canadian Drilling Fluids Distribution division generated sales of $6.7 million and $30.9 million for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2018, compared to sales of $10.3 million and $45.4 million for the same comparable periods of 2017.

The start of the winter drilling program in Western Canada was relatively flat compared to that of 2017 with approximately 1,669 wells drilled in Q4 2018, compared to 1,710 wells drilled in Q4 of 2017. This 2% decrease resulted in lower sales for the division during the quarter. Many customers carried a certain amount of product themselves. And given slower activity level, the Canadian market has an oversupply of inventory given current activity levels. In addition, many customers were anticipating a slower winter drilling season and as a result became more cautious about purchasing product.

The US Drilling Fluids Distribution Division reported sales of $15.7 million and $69.2 million for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2018 compared to sales of $12.7 million and $51.4 million for the same comparable periods in 2017, representing increases of 24% and 34% respectively.

The average number of rigs running in the US during the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 151 rigs to 1,072. With the increase in US rig activity, the division was able to obtain work from our customers who acquired more work during the quarter. Growth came from the Northeast and the Oklahoma marketplace.

The Canadian Fluids Blending and Packaging division recorded sales of $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, a decrease of 8% when compared to the prior year quarter, while the division had sales of $14.8 million for the year of 2018, which was consistent to that of 2017. With a decrease in activity levels in the fourth quarter, total Blending and Packaging demand decreased as a result.

The US Fluids Blending and Packaging division generated sales of $1.9 million and $6.9 million for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2018, increases of 55% and 54% respectively compared to the same periods in 2017. These increases were a result of increased well abandonment work being completed in the State of California throughout 2018.

Our consolidated gross margins were 14% for the fourth quarter of 2018, down 4% as a percentage of sales when compared to Q4 of 2017. With weaker activity levels, the company decided to record an impairment on certain commodity products. Adjusting gross margins for impairment charges, gross margins would have averaged 17% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Margins in our Canadian Fluids business were significantly lower in the fourth quarter as the division recorded a $700,000 impairment on excess barite in effort to sell down the inventory to normal levels. If we adjust margins for impairment, gross margins would have been 10% for the quarter compared to 14% for the same quarter of 2017. Margins do have a tendency to fluctuate depending on the product mix and there were lower margin product sales that were sold in Q4 2018, which had a negative impact on overall margins during the quarter.

Adjusted gross margins for the year were consistent to that of 2017 at approximately 14% of sales. We do anticipate that margins in 2019 to be consistent to those experienced in 2018. Margins in the US Fluids Distribution division were down slightly during the fourth quarter to 16% of divisional sales, as product mix slightly impacted those margins. For 2018, gross margins were 12% compared to 19% for the year of fiscal 2017.

During the second quarter of 2018, the company had shut down two warehouses in the highly competitive region of West Texas, which resulted in one-time sales below cost of approximately $2.3 million.

If we adjust out those sales, adjusted gross margins would have been 15% for 2018. Similar to Canada, we anticipate that gross margins should be similar to our yearly gross margins of between 15% to 16% for 2019.

The Canadian Blending division recorded margins of 24% and 22% for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2018. These margins were consistent to comparable periods in 2017. Margins in our US Blending division improved to 34% for the fourth quarter as the division experienced some market share growth and overall improved activity increases for well abandonments in California.

We continue to monitor and adjust our purchasing patterns as it relates to products purchased in foreign currencies and adjust our selling prices accordingly. However, we're uncertain as to potential impact on gross margins in relation to foreign purchases of product.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the company commenced its inventory right-sizing program whereby inventory in every division was evaluated to determine the correct product mix in an effort to reduce inventory across the company. This includes moving inventory from less active warehouses to more active warehouses, eliminating low margin products in highly competitive markets and seeking alternative suppliers with better pricing. This initiative will continue throughout 2019 and we aim to reduce inventory levels given current market demand levels, whilst ensuring that we have sufficient product availability to service our customers with their inventory needs.

The company currently employed 82 staff as compared to 76 employees at the end of 2017. Wages and benefits increased during the quarter as a result of the additional personnel along with higher commissions paid to sales staff due to increased product sales in the US and some increased overtime pay at certain warehouses in the US were busier during the quarter.

We continue to remain focused on our infrastructure and we'll be looking at making changes to streamline certain operations due to weaker demand levels.

Selling and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter were lower by approximately $700,000 and $350,000 year-over-year when compared to 2017. Selling costs remained consistent in Q4 2018 compared to Q4 of 2017. Professional fees decreased for the quarter and for the year as the company had extended -- had expended one-time legal costs in fiscal 2017 to successfully enforce a lawsuit against former employees. Occupancy costs increased during the fourth quarter due to some reclassification of utilities, which were recorded in general and administrative costs in 2017.

During the year, the company shut down two warehouses in Texas that were in a competitive market and required a significant amount of capital. As a result, the company had recorded impairment charges of approximately $962,000 for 2018.

In addition, for the year, the company took impairment charges of property, plant and equipment and wrote-off deferred tax assets. Given the current market environment in Canada and the marginal slowdown of drilling in the United States, management is implementing a right-sizing plan whereby infrastructure costs amongst all divisions will be examined, and cost cutting measures will be implemented in effort to adjust the company's infrastructure given the current market demand for fluid products.

The company has maintained a stable working capital position throughout 2018. As at the year end, working capital was $18 million with a current ratio of 1.42 to 1 compared to 1.56 at December 31, 2017. Through the restructuring and inventory reduction initiatives, the company anticipates to maintain a stable working capital position.

At the end of the fourth quarter, we were in compliance of all of our financial covenants. We modified our covenants with our lenders in the fourth quarter given economic conditions, and we're currently in discussions with our lenders to extend certain financial covenants for the remainder of 2019.

That concludes my overview of the financial summary. I'll turn the call back over to Don.

Don Caron

Thank you, Jason. The Canadian oil and gas industry continues to be confronted by political, regulatory and market access issues. These issues, along with the Alberta Government’s mandated production curtailments have resulted in reduced 2019 Canadian customer capital spending budgets compared to last year.

In January of this year, the Petroleum Services Association of Canada revised their 2019 Western Canadian Sedimentary Based Drilling forecast to reflect a 25% decrease in the number of wells to be drilled compared to 2018 and estimated an average of 180 to 190 drilling rigs will operate in Canada, which is well below the historical range. With lower industry activity, it remains a challenge for Bri-Chem to balance its Canadian infrastructure with erratic activity.

Management is cautiously optimistic in its outlook for Bri-Chem’s US operations for 2019. While WTI prices is expected to be fluctuating at US$52 to US$60 per barrel, the US rig count so far in 2019 has been lower compared to Q4 2018. These mixed signals suggest US sales and gross margins could be flat compared to 2018.

To date, Bri-Chem has experienced lower overall activity in the first quarter of 2019, and as a result, revenue is below the same period in 2018 last year. Activity for Canadian spring break-up period is expected to be slow and forecasting drilling activity levels beyond the first half of 2019 is difficult given the current industry headwinds.

Bri-Chem will remain focused on cost management and allocating free cash flow to reduce debt. Since the fourth quarter of 2018, Bri-Chem has initiated several right-sizing measures to reduce inventory levels, restructure overhead expenses and prudently manage its working capital until more favorable North American industry activity levels return.

I would like now to open the call to a question-and-answer session. Operator, please provide instructions to the listeners.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] .We will go first to Darren McCammon with Cash Flow Kingdom.

Darren McCammon

So, on the $4.9 million write-down, I saw $1.7 million was deferred taxes which I understand. Can you go over the $1.6 million in PP&E a little bit, specifically the discount rates being used and any other major write-downs and rough amounts and the reasons why?

Jason Theiss

Sure, Darren. I'll just run through kind of the full $8.8 million for you. The deferred tax impairment was actually CAD2.1 million. We also had a $4.1 million inventory impairment which includes one-time sales below costs for getting out of our West Texas warehouses as well as there's an overstock of inventory on barite in Canada. So we felt it’d be prudent that we take an impairment charge on the barite inventory in an attempt to move that inventory quicker. $1.7 million on property plant and equipment impairment, which is evaluation that is done typically at the end of the year in conjunction with our audit, and not to get into the -- all the technicalities, but they look at future cash flow projections and the valuation of the carrying amount of what's on your books versus a discounted future cash flow model. And we felt that it was necessary to take an impairment this year. And then there was another just under $1 million of restructuring costs that again related to the shutdown of one of our blending facilities in Pennsylvania, and the two warehouses in Texas.

Darren McCammon

Okay. So specific to the PP&E, the discount rate, to me that seems quite a high discount rate, mid 20s. Is there any further comment you'd like to give on that?

Jason Theiss

Discount rates were determined by valuators based on other [market] companies and then there's premiums that get added on to Bri-Chem given certain circumstances i.e., risk -- market risk premiums with the fact that the company is a smaller cap company. So they look -- there's a formula as to how we've determined the discount rate. So it's a little bit higher based on some of the additional risk factors.

Darren McCammon

Okay. So I guess what you're saying is that the auditors are kind of guiding you on what risk factor to use and the going concern language and your market cap are affecting that?

Jason Theiss

Correct.

Darren McCammon

Is that what I understand?

Jason Theiss

Correct.

Darren McCammon

Okay, okay, thanks. And then I think I read somewhere that that takes it down to like -- I don't know, what selling price would be for some of these assets or something like that, in your quarter or …?

Jason Theiss

They get impaired, Darren, down to basically what their recoverable amount is. So the impairment would be on what you would be able to sell them in the open marketplace for.

Darren McCammon

Okay. So unlikely to be any further write-down there is what I'm getting.

Jason Theiss

Correct.

Darren McCammon

I was also a bit surprised by the going concern language, given you got 1.4 current ratio, as far as I can tell you didn’t reach any debt covenants. And you look to be operating cash flow positive. Can you confirm that I'm right with those observations and maybe give me an update on your debt situation and where you currently stand with covenants and borrowing costs?

Jason Theiss

Yes, absolutely. So yes, again, this is a function; we fall under international financial reporting standards. And under those standards, they take a look at a number of factors, which again, you’ve kind of outlined, given the fact that activity levels and the industry conditions have weakened over the last year. We did make certain amendments to our covenants in December that run until May. And then, there most likely will be further amendments that are required. As a result of that, the IFRS is very strict in terms of what you need to disclose. And being on the conservative side, we felt that it was prudent for us to put in some language that says that there's a bit of uncertainty on a go forward basis in relation to not necessarily operations of the company but just the -- given the uncertainty from a covenant perspective on a go forward basis.

Darren McCammon

So what kind further adjustments to covenants are you guys asking for or needing?

Don Caron

Darren, just to follow-up on that, just -- I believe it was 2015, 2016 that we have the same emphasis of matter note. Previously, it was virtually identical language pursuant to the market at that time. So, this isn't the first time that we've had to incorporate this type of language in there. And with respect to the -- with respect to the covenants, again, we're running an ABL and an ABL generally speaking runs off of a balance sheet type of covenant. And because of the risk component that we've seen over the last few years, they did add some income statement covenants in there with respect to trailing 12 month EBITDA numbers. And so, the requests that we made previously was to go back to a balance sheet covenant and eliminate the trailing 12 month EBITDA covenant that we also had previously back in 2015, 2016 that worked our way through.

Darren McCammon

Okay. So it's -- the problem is the trailing 12 month EBITDA. Okay. So along those lines, what options do you have as far as assets that could be sold, other sources of capital et cetera?

Jason Theiss

Yes, I'll start. First and foremost there the easiest asset for the sale is obviously our inventory. And as Don mentioned, we've been through this cycle before back in 2015 and 2016, where we significantly reduced our inventory and turned it into cash. And that goes to pay down the operating facility. So we're looking at a similar inventory reduction program for 2019. We started it in Q4 of 2018, we’ll continue through 2019 in selling down inventory to keep up with the current drilling activity levels. But as we turn that inventory into cash and collect that money, it goes to pay down the line of credit. So today it’s sitting at just under $27 million on the line that can easily be pounded down lower. Again, given spring breakup in Western Canada, we won't necessarily sell a lot of inventory but we will collect on a lot of our receivables and then we're also not purchasing a lot of products.

The second thing would be the infrastructure costs and initiatives that we're looking at from a right-sizing perspective. When we look at across the board at all of our divisions, there's things that we can do to improve some efficiencies and to get rid of some of our operating overheads that again will preserve cash flow and save on outflows of cash and we're currently evaluating those on a on a weekly basis.

Darren McCammon

Okay. Do you have any hard assets like warehouses that you own or other capital that you can further mortgage or do leasebacks on or something like that, or sell I guess?

Don Caron

Well we do own a lot of our property and we have ownership of warehouses in Canada and some in the United States, Darren. And again, this comes down to looking at what we deem as the activity level on a go forward basis. For example, the Canadian infrastructure, which we've been chasing for quite some time in terms of the erratic activity, has been a difficult challenge for us because we have infrastructure that is geared up to do over a $100 million in revenue, when the drilling rigs are available and the activity levels are there. When we're down this year to $45 million, well clearly we're going to review and analyze if we need to consolidate our operations with the anticipation that we're not going to see the rig activity jumping back up to get us back up to those levels.

So if we continue down this path where we see that the rig activity is going to hover on an average basis below 200 and certainly we're going to continue to look at maybe consolidating some of our infrastructure, which would then free up some cash flow, because we've got some very, very strong land and building assets that again may need to be consolidated, if the rig activity doesn't change.

Darren McCammon

And those land and building assets, they're not already fully mortgaged. Is equity value there?

Don Caron

Oh! Yes. I mean, like, again, there's -- of course through the lenders, through our ABL and our secondary term debt, there is general security agreements against all our land and buildings. However, I mean if we were to sell some of them then clearly we would use that cash to pound down the debt even further.

Darren McCammon

So, I mean I guess I'm just going to open up a general question here. And that's I guess, I know Canada continues to be challenged and that you've got logistical issues coming out of there. I'm just going to open up that, can you give us more color or on update on that ongoing effect on Bri-Chem?

Don Caron

Yes. I mean I think we try to kind of give a good overview of it throughout our earlier presentation. But like I say, with the rig count, where it's at in Canada and of course, the constraints that we're dealing with, everybody has put the brakes on here in terms of the customer base, the drilling activity, and the political and constraint issues that we're facing. So there's not a lot of optimism right now that the rig count is suddenly going to jump up and we're going to see a new drilling activity spurn on, even if a rig -- a pipeline does get announced that it's on a go forward basis, simply because it's not going to be in play for a few more years. And hence why we are so nimble and able to reduce our inventory very quickly and get back to right-sizing it and then having to wait it out again until the activity levels return.

In the US, again, we've right-sized our operations there. We feel very comfortable with what we have going on in the US. We're working on increasing our margins, getting -- we shed all of our low margin, highly competitive warehouses that have low margin activity.

And so going into 2019 we feel that we're well positioned in the US to garner some good some good cash flow from the US operations. And then on the flip side of that, like I said, we have to really button down the hatches here in Canada, possibly look at some consolidation with respect to the infrastructure, which is geared for much higher sales and see where it falls in the second half.

Darren McCammon

Okay. So, Canada, I guess, artificially pull back on the oil being produced which helps prices bit. But that doesn't -- am I correct in thinking that doesn't really help you at all because you're more concerned about volumes being drilled?

Don Caron

That is correct, yes. Like in terms of the conventional drilling activity, it really doesn't help -- it doesn't help us here. No matter how the price of oil is, we’ve only got so much capacity to move that oil and so many customers to sell that oil to and that's our main problem.

Darren McCammon

Yes, so it’s volume related. So along those lines let’s talk about something really more positive. The Permian, my personal -- I -- what do you think about the logistics that is now going in there, the timing, the need for completion mode and what that might do for your demand?

Don Caron

Well, again, the Permian is an animal on its own and like lots of companies and lots of news out there about the issues that they've been facing, and of course, that they've had to develop new infrastructure to support all the activity levels that are going on there. We found that for us that, that market is flooded, flooded with pretty much anybody and anybody that has a truck and a cellphone. So, we're not focused on going in there and trying to compete at the low margin levels. We believe that there's bigger opportunities for us, higher margin opportunity for us on the peripheral of that area. And hence why we made the decision back in, gosh, it was mid last year, where we just found that being a low margin business already, we couldn't go into a marketplace where the margins were yet cut in half because of the competition. So we're not planning on putting a whole heck of a lot of emphasis back into that Permian simply because the margins are just not there for our type of operation.

Darren McCammon

Okay, thank you. That was helpful, fair enough. I think I know the answer to this, but any M&A considerations you would like to discuss?

Don Caron

Yes, no M&A considerations at this time. Again, we've seen this kind of story unfold in 2015, 2016. We have fluid inventory where we can bring it down, rapidly reduce our debt, and get in a position to wait out the storm, particularly here in Canada and maybe put more emphasis on our US operations until such time as we see Canada returning to some reasonable activity levels.

Darren McCammon

Okay, fair enough. That's what I expected as an answer. But I want to have to ask guys. So last question from me, and then I'll let you get anybody else's. Are any plans for attending any investor conferences or making new presentations, anything like that?

Don Caron

Yes, I wish that was the case, Darren, where we -- the good news that we have here is that we do -- our book value -- our shareholder equity book value still is in the north of $20 million. So we got solid assets with our property, land and building, inventory and AR that runs us at about between $0.80 to $0.90 a share. So from that perspective, we're comfortable that we have a -- from a book value perspective, we're strong there. Where we need to get to match that on an earnings per share is obviously we need the volume to get our EBITDA and our earnings up. And that's what really attracts the investment component from there.

We thought we were on track coming out of 2017 where things turned for us, particularly Canada. And when we do have all cylinders running, this company gets the volume and it can make money, it drops to the bottom-line because we do have low infrastructure and headcount. So clearly spending management's time right now to go out and promote something that everybody knows where Canada lies. And the US is what it is. I don't see the value in that at this particular time.

Operator

[Operator instructions]. And we have no further questions in queue at this time. So I hand the call back over to Don Caron for any additional or closing remarks.

Don Caron

Well, thank you, everybody, again for joining us for our Q4 and year end 2018 results conference call. And we look forward to speaking to everybody again for our Q1 in May. Thank you.

Operator

That does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation.