The Refiling Of The NDA For Celgene Is A Major Step Forward Toward 2 Potential Approvals

Celgene (CELG) had achieved a highly positive outcome because it was able to refile its NDA application for its multiple-sclerosis drug Ozanimod. This move comes a year after the biotech suffered a major setback with its first submission in 2018. This is an important milestone for the biotech because it will be able to address a market with an unmet medical need. Patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis don't have many oral treatment options. If Ozanimod is approved, this will definitely be a big help for this patient population.

FDA Resubmission Claws Its Way Back

About a year ago, things fell apart for Celgene when it received a Refusal to File Letter from the FDA for Ozanimod. The problem was that the FDA noted issues with nonclinical and clinical pharmacology sections in the NDA. The FDA just could not review the application in its current form. The hope was that those sections that the FDA had noted issues with, could be fixed quickly. Unfortunately, it has taken Celgene a year to finally resubmit the NDA application. I guess the good news out of this is that it was finally able to get the application in for review. The bad news is that despite getting the NDA application in for Ozanimod, it won't likely be approved by the FDA until 2020. That means investors will have to wait a year to get the answer they are looking for. Celgene had achieved positive results in both late-stage studies, known as SUNBEAM and RADIANCE respectively. Both these trials had achieved the primary endpoint of a reduction in the annualized relapse rate (ARR). ARR is the frequency of relapses in MS. In addition to an NDA filing, Celgene had also concurrently submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval in Europe as well.

Competition

While it is good news for Celgene that it was able to refile its submission for Ozanimod, it lost its chance to gain a big lead in treating patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis. It will still have a lead in terms of more time on the market, but it was reduced dramatically because of the setback. That's because Novartis (NVS) has its own drug known as Ofatumumab (marketed as Arzerra), which has already been approved to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). However, this drug is also being explored in two phase 3 studies treating patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) as well. These late-stage studies are known as ASCLEPIOS I and ASCLEPIOS II.

One thing to point out is the difference between Ozanimod and Ofatumumab. Ozanimod is being given to these relapsing MS patients as an oral drug. On the other hand, Ofatumumab is being given to them as a subcutaneous injection (injection under the skin). The ideal route of administration for patient compliance would be to receive an oral drug compared to an injection. Then, you have to consider the lead time that Celgene has over Novartis in this MS patient population. Celgene just refiled its NDA for Ozanimod. On the other hand, both of Novartis' late-stage studies with Ofatumumab are not expected to be completed until May of 2019. That wouldn't put a filing for this drug around either end of 2019 or early 2020. From there, a standard review could take many months. Having said all that, if Ozanimod is approved this time by the FDA, Celgene could potentially have maybe a 1-year lead in the market in this space over Novartis.

Celgene In The Midst Of A Merger

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) offered to purchase Celgene back in January of 2019 for $74 billion. This worked out for Celgene shareholders to receive one Bristol-Myers share and $50 for each Celgene share. That's a massive deal, but, for now, that deal hangs in the balance of Bristol-Myers Squibb's shareholders. That's because its shareholders have expressed concerns about the deal, which they believe was not a good move by the company. The shareholders are against the acquisition of Celgene for two reasons. The first problem is that it will add about $32 billion of debt to the balance sheet. On top of that, it will have to assume $20 billion in Celgene's debt as well. Not many Bristol-Myers Squibb investors are on board, therefore, it's possible that the deal may not even go through. That's just looking at that portion of the deal. Celgene would only be entitled to an additional $9 per share if it receives FDA approval for Ozanimod, bb2121, and JCAR017 by the end of 2020. That's not going to be an easy task for Celgene to do. In the event that Bristol-Myers Squibb does acquire Celgene, investors won't obtain that extra $9 per share in cash if one of those products don't receive FDA approval. That means investors will get less out of the deal than possible.

For now, the deal hangs in the balance of Bristol-Myers Squibb's shareholders holding a vote on April 12. That will determine whether or not the deal will go through. In my opinion, Celgene's shareholders will greatly benefit from this deal far more so than Bristol-Myers Squibb's shareholders. That's because Celgene has its Revlimid patents expiring in 2022. Celgene is attempting to gain approval for five indications which may or may not extend some of these patents for a longer period. The deal is not great for Bristol-Myers Squibb's shareholders because they are the ones taking on the massive debt and risk involved with it. If the deal does go through, Bristol-Myers Squibb will have to make sure that every risk is tackled promptly. It will have a huge burden on its shoulders because this is estimated to be one of the biggest acquisitions announced so far this year.

Conclusion

Despite the setback the prior year, Celgene is pushing its way towards FDA approval of Ozanimod to treat patients with relapsing MS. The issues associated with the CRL were based on non-clinical and clinical pharmacology sections, which I believe were quickly taken care of. The best part of the CRL last year was that the FDA did not request any new studies. The risk is that despite a refiling of the NDA for Ozanimod, there is no guarantee that the FDA will approve the drug. Then, there is another major item to keep an eye on. This involves the potential acquisition of Celgene by Bristol-Myers Squibb. However, Bristol-Myers Squibb is holding a vote on April 12. It's possible that the deal may not go through. If that happens, then it's possible Celgene's stock could trade significantly lower by 20% or more in the short term. The good news is that Celgene will still be a solid biotech, even if Bristol-Myers Squibb doesn't ultimately end up acquiring it. On top of that, an MAA was submitted for European approval of Ozanimod in relapsing MS as well. That is another potential catalyst for Celgene.

