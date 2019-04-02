Autonomous Vehicles: Not Much Of An Impact On Micron Technology's Memory Shipments

Despite preconceptions of strong growth, memory demand will be less than four percent of DRAM and six percent of NAND of Microns total bit shipments in 20206.

Based on the growth of autonomous vehicles and their levels of automation, I present an analysis of memory demand for Micron Technology.

Next-generation technologies such as autonomous vehicles, 5G, and AI are perceived as sectors demanding large volumes of DRAM and NAND memory chips.

The buzz words reverberating on the street or on blog forums – AI, 5G, IoT, autonomous vehicles - are perceived to be the savior of a battered memory market. But no references to these buzz words are ever given an empirical perspective.

This article will focus on autonomous vehicles, the use of DRAM and NAND used in each vehicle, and the implications of this application on Micron Technology’s (NASDAQ:MU) memory output.

Autonomous Vehicles

We’re familiar with autonomous or self-driving vehicles. On the road to self-driving, autonomous cars, there are six levels of automation, according to SAE International, a professional association that often sets industry guidelines. Each level has a specific set of requirements that a vehicle must meet before it can be considered to operate at that level.

Level 0 uses no automation, relying solely on humans to dictate driving actions. Each successive level incorporates more automation to Level 5 whereby a vehicle is capable of complete hands-off, driverless operation under all circumstances.

There's no hard date when each level is reached, and depends on the technological advances by car makers, camera makers, sensor manufacturers, and specialized chip manufacturers, including memory.

Chart 1 shows the evolution of autonomy levels through 2026, according to The Information Network’s report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips.”

Currently, 58% of the vehicles sold in 2018 are a Level 0, and just 13% at Level 2. Level 3 automation will be achieved beginning in 2020 and Level 4 in 2022. Level 5 will be reached toward the end of the next decade.

Chart 1

DRAM and NAND at Different Levels of Autonomy

Micron Technology has a more ambitious outlook when Level 5 will be reached, expecting the transition in 2025. The company has provided an estimate of the amount of DRAMs and NAND per vehicle based on different levels of autonomy, noting:

“In 2017 for L1/2 types of vehicles DRAM and NAND occupied only 8GB of data per vehicle. By 2021 vehicles are expected to evolve to the L3 level, containing 16GB of DRAM and 256GB of NAND data per vehicle. By 2025 vehicles will evolve to the L5 level, containing 74GB of DRAM and 1TB of NAND data per vehicle. NAND is the high-resolution content, maps, and data from sensors regarding events.”

MU’s data are detailed in Chart 2, which is extracted from their 2018 Investor and Analyst Event presentation.

Chart 2

Based on these estimates, I’ve calculated the amount of DRAMs and NAND (in bits) at different levels based on the number of autonomous vehicles detailed in Chart 1 and presented in Table 1.

Table 1 – Micron Technology’s DRAM and NAND Shipments Historical and Forecast Actual/Forecast FY 2016 FY 2018 FY 2020 FY 2022 FY 2024 FY 2026 4Gb Eq Units DRAM mn 3,261 5,943 7,518 9,942 13,149 17,389 64Gb Eq Units NAND mn 2,981 7,100 12,461 21,058 35,588 60,144 Source: The Information Network

The bit shipment forecast assumes a growth of 15% per year for DRAMs and 30% for NAND.

Table 2 is the Total Available Market or DRAMs and NAND based on the number of autonomous vehicles by level of autonomy (Chart 1) and amount of memory per vehicle per level (Chart 2).

Table 2 – Total Available Market for DRAM and NAND for Autonomous Vehicles TAM FY 2016 FY 2018 FY 2020 FY 2022 FY 2024 FY 2026 4Gb Eq Units DRAM mn 656 840 992 1,194 1,523 1,773 64Gb Eq Units NAND mn 1,890 2,457 3,540 5,119 8,246 10,996 Source: The Information Network

Table 3 calculates MU’s share of the TAM based on MU’s DRAM market share of 22% and NAND market share of 12%. These shares are based on 2018 actual shares and assumed constant through 2026.

Table 3 – MU’s Bit Shipments for Autonomous Vehicles FY 2016 FY 2018 FY 2020 FY 2022 FY 2024 FY 2026 4Gb Eq Units DRAM mn 144 185 218 263 335 390 64Gb Eq Units NAND mn 227 295 425 614 990 1,319 Source: The Information Network

Table 4 calculates MU’s DRAM and NAND bit shipments for autonomous vehicles as a percentage of total bit shipments.

Table 4 – MU’s Bit Shipments for Autonomous Vehicles as Percentage of Total Output FY 2016 FY 2018 FY 2020 FY 2022 FY 2024 FY 2026 % DRAM 4.4% 3.1% 2.9% 2.6% 2.5% 2.2% % NAND 4.8% 2.6% 1.8% 1.2% 0.9% 0.6% Source: The Information Network

Investor Takeaway

Bit shipments of DRAMs for autonomous vehicles represented just 4.4% of MU’s total DRAM shipments in 2016 and 3.1% in 2018. In 2026, even with the introduction of Level 4 automation, DRAMs will represent only 2.2% of MU’s DRAM shipments.

NAND output is similar. Bit shipments of NAND chips for autonomous vehicles represented just 4.8% of MU’s total NAND shipments in 2016 and 2.6% in 2018. In 2026, even with the introduction of Level 4 automation, NAND chips will represent only 0.6% of MU’s NAND shipments.

These figures are based on numerous assumptions, including DRAMs and NAND per autonomous vehicle per level, bit shipment growth per year of DRAMs and NAND, and number of autonomous vehicles.

Under the assumption that bit shipment output is half that projected in Table 1 between 2018 and 2026, i.e., 7.5% per year for DRAMs and 15% for NAND instead of 15% per year for DRAMs and 30% for NAND, I present modified bit shipment growth in Table 5.

Table 5 – MU’s DRAM and NAND Shipments at ½ the Growth Rate of Table 1 Actual/Forecast FY 2016 FY 2018 FY 2020 FY 2022 FY 2024 FY 2026 4Gb Eq Units DRAM mn 3,261 5,943 6,745 7,825 9,076 10,529 64Gb Eq Units NAND mn 2,981 7,100 9,798 13,178 17,725 23,840 Source: The Information Network

Based on this modified growth, MU’s bit shipments for autonomous vehicles as a percentage of total bit shipments is shown in Table 6.

Table 6 – MU’s Bit Shipments for Autonomous Vehicles Based on Table 5 FY 2016 FY 2018 FY 2020 FY 2022 FY 2024 FY 2026 % DRAM 4.4% 3.1% 3.2% 3.4% 3.7% 3.7% % NAND 7.6% 4.2% 4.3% 4.7% 5.6% 5.5% Source: The Information Network

Even with modifying bit shipment growth, the autonomous vehicle market for MU will represent just a small portion of total shipments. According to this analysis, although this sector is often cited as a strong growth area for MU, in fact it is not.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.