Natural Gas: April Outlook Just Got A Lot Colder

Welcome to the April got colder edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

We expect a +18 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended March 29. A storage report of +18 Bcf would be higher than last year's -29 Bcf and -28 Bcf for the five-year average.

Trading Position

On our trading position, we are currently long UGAZ. Our view is that with April turning colder than normal and prices already approaching the bottom of the technical channel, we think prices could rebound from here.

April Turns Colder

ECMWF-EPS turned colder than normal for the middle of April. From what we are seeing, the earlier forecasts calling for an early spring are being thrown out of the window.

The weather volatility over the last two weeks has been considerable with bullish and bearish flips back and forth. We were fortunate to have sold our DGAZ position last Friday just as the weather outlook turned more bullish for April.

Now? The market is ignoring the more bullish set up as ECMWF-EPS turns into the most bullish weather model out there.

From what we are seeing, the Northeast demand region is expected to see another cold blast before the spring arrival. While this won't spike prices by any means since winter is largely over, it should at least keep prices supported above $2.7.

In addition, given the risk/reward shows that the downside is limited due to the more favorable weather outlook, we think being long here makes logical sense. Of course, the weather always could turn and our position could lose money, but that's the risk of trading based on our system. So far, it has worked well with our trades, making ~33% YTD.

One bearish caveat that's working against us at the moment is the bearish lower 48 production reading which hit an all-time high just as March finished. Permian gas prices are getting more discounted as the issue of takeaway capacity proliferates. Once gas takeaway capacity comes online for the Permian, associated gas production would propel lower 48 production higher. So even though Northeast gas production has stalled, Permian gas production could still push total production higher, which would be bearish on natural gas prices.

Our view is that this shouldn't impact our short-term trade, but for the fundamental supply and demand model over the summer, this could keep a lid on prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.