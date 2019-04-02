Tesla And Norway: We Hardly Knew Ya!

Yes, I know: The month is still young, but Norway is unique among countries in that it provides us with real-time data, and we take advantage of it.

Adding insult to injury for Tesla is that Audi and Jaguar are extending their lead over Tesla Model X and S in the EV luxury segment.

Therefore, cramming in three years worth of backlog into barely one month of sales, was just that: A unique phenomenon.

March Model 3 sales were 5,315 units, or 171 per day. So far in April, sales are 60 units per day. That’s a two thirds decline.

Investors are asking me: What are the earliest signs of April sales for Tesla in Norway, given the monster month of March?

The last week has seen no shortage of articles pointing out Tesla’s (TSLA) blockbuster March month in Norway. Tesla sold 5,315 Model 3 units there in the month of March - and 6,239 units cumulatively, given consumer deliveries started around the middle of February.

Delivering this batch of three years of Model 3 backlog in barely over a month led to this unsurprising spring-loaded result. Tesla was going to deliver closer to 7,000 units as soon as the ships arrived from San Francisco, and the question was only how quickly they would make it happen.

Tesla certainly exceeded my expectations for being able to deliver these 6,239 vehicles by the end of March. I had figured they would be able to deliver barely 4,000 by then, with the other almost 3,000 spilling over into April. As a result, I have adjusted my Q1 unit sales estimate to just over 65,000 units for Tesla’s global vehicle sales.

There may still be a few hundred units, perhaps close to 1,000, that Tesla will still deliver in Norway in early April. To get the earliest sense of what has been going on since the quarter ended on Sunday evening, we are blessed by the presence of Norway’s real-time vehicle registrations system that is available on the glorious Internet: Registreringer av nye elbiler i Norge.

With only two days of April under the belt, it’s an understatement to say that it's yet very early to tell where April is going in Norway. However, this still beats any data available from any other country on Earth - and with Norway being Tesla’s poster child geography for March, we must take advantage of every canary in the coal mine made available to us, the investors - long and short alike.

In case you have been living under a rock during the last week or so, here are two of numerous examples of articles that have focused on the amazing feat of Tesla selling 5,315 Model 3 units in Norway in a single month, from CNBC/Reuters and Bloomberg:

Tesla boom lifts Norway's electric car sales to record market share

Tesla Mania

For those unfamiliar, Norway has by far the highest adoption rate of electric cars because it also has the largest de-facto subsidies of electric cars. The way the Norwegian regime works is that non-electric cars are heavily taxed, sometimes doubling their price or more. In contrast, electric cars are tax exempt, making it very uneconomical for anyone to buy a non-electric car.

With that as background, let’s take a look at where we stand in Norway for the first two days of April. Here are the battery-electric vehicles sold in Norway thus far in the month:

2019-04 Norway Apr 2 1 Tesla Model 3 120 2 VW eGolf 73 3 Nissan LEAF 47 4 BMW i3 41 5 Audi eTron 30 6 Jaguar i-Pace 24 7 Hyundai Kona EV 18 8 Hyundai Ioniq EV 17 9 Kia Soul EV 13 10 Nissan e-NV200 13 11 VW eUp 10 12 Renault Zoe 8 13 Tesla Model X 5 14 Tesla Model S 5 15 Kia Niro EV 4 16 Fiat 500e 4

As you can see in the table above, we have a dramatic slowdown in Tesla’s Norway business once the quarter came to an end. First look at the Model 3: 120 units sold in two days. That’s 60 per day, or a rate of 1,800 per month.

1,800 would be a two-thirds cut compared to the 5,315 number for March. Ouch. 5,315 divided by 31 days was 171 per day in March - now down to 60 per day in April. It’s a two thirds decline alright.

Then we have the Model X and S. In those cases, we are not so much watching Tesla’s own sales numbers, but rather the direct competition from Audi and Jaguar. Isolating this luxury BEV segment consisting of four vehicles, it looks like this:

2019-04 Norway Apr 2 1 Audi eTron 30 2 Jaguar i-Pace 24 3 Tesla Model X 5 4 Tesla Model S 5

As you can see in the table above, Audi and Jaguar are extending their lead over Tesla Model S and X.

I can’t emphasize enough that I already know what the major objection will be against this analysis. I already mentioned it near the beginning of the article: It’s based on only two days, and Lord knows, that’s not a sample size to which you want to attach all the faith in the world.

But as I also said above, we cannot ignore these leading indicators. There's a world of difference between those who think - or at least suggest - that the March sales rate for the Model 3 was somehow sustainable going forward, and those who think that it was nothing but cramming in three years worth of backlog into a little over a month.

Another objection to this analysis will be this: “Tesla’s Norwegian sales will be low in April and probably also in May. However, June will be a monster month again.”

Yes, that's possible. I think it will be true directionally, at the least. However, it's simply too early to comment on that yet. We have yet to see any ships depart San Francisco with units going to Norway. We may start seeing that in about a month from now. When that happens, we can analyze that.

In the meantime, we have to play with the data we actually have, thanks to the diligent reporting by the Norwegian authorities. These numbers will surely change, one way or the other, literally every single day for the rest of this month. I expect to update these numbers accordingly.

Until then, and as of now, the data is clear, and there are two conclusions:

Norwegian Model 3 sales start off in being down two thirds compared to March. Audi and Jaguar are outselling Tesla Model X and S in Norway dramatically, even by a much greater margin than in March.

Where do you think Tesla will end the month of April in Norway, on these two points?

Finally, let me end with my updated Tesla Q1 unit sales estimates. First, the good old Model S:

Model S January February March Q1 2019 USA 875 800 2725 4400 Canada 110 115 170 395 Germany 91 87 130 308 Norway 19 84 166 269 Netherlands 14 10 8 32 France 21 33 50 104 Switzerland 23 26 50 99 Belgium 13 26 65 104 Austria 16 20 72 108 UK 81 45 100 226 Italy 6 7 18 31 Finland 7 4 15 26 Spain 16 7 7 30 Ireland 10 1 15 26 Sweden 29 52 90 171 China 300 300 300 900 Australia 70 70 70 210 TOTAL 1701 1687 4051 7439

As you can see in the table above, the month of March would be more than half of sales. U.S. sales are as always based on Insideevs: Tesla Model 3, S, X March 2019 U.S. Sales Estimates.

The other countries come from their respective DMVs. China, Canada, Germany and the UK are the major countries not to have any solid numbers yet.

With that, let’s move on to the Model X:

Model X January February March Q1 2019 USA 950 1100 2425 4475 Canada 140 140 210 490 Germany 44 46 90 180 Norway 150 141 341 632 Netherlands 9 7 6 22 France 11 11 0 22 Switzerland 15 13 20 48 Belgium 19 14 47 80 Austria 5 10 53 68 UK 62 34 80 176 Italy 12 9 19 40 Finland 7 2 10 19 Spain 16 15 11 42 Ireland 3 2 10 15 Sweden 8 7 15 30 China 400 400 400 1200 Australia 60 60 60 180 TOTAL 1911 2011 3797 7719

As you can see in the table above, the situation is extremely similar to the Model S.

Finally, the Model 3:

Model 3 January February March Q1 2019 USA 6500 5750 11000 23250 Canada 710 900 1000 2610 Germany 2 959 2600 3561 Norway 17 791 5315 6123 Netherlands 40 472 2195 2707 France 0 401 1153 1554 Switzerland 0 277 1300 1577 Belgium 1 197 564 762 Austria 2 136 627 765 Italy 0 80 232 312 Finland 1 34 128 163 Spain 3 200 396 599 Portugal 0 0 345 345 Sweden 0 0 1005 1005 Denmark 0 0 306 306 China 0 300 4000 4300 TOTAL 7276 10497 32166 49939

As you can see in the table above, the back-ended loaded nature would be even more pronounced than for the Model S and X. In any case, it all boils down to this summary of all the models combined, for all geographies combined:

TOTAL Q1 January February March Q1 2019 Model 3 7276 10497 32166 49939 Model S 1701 1687 4051 7439 Model X 1911 2011 3797 7719 TOTAL 10888 14195 40014 65097

As you can see in the table above, the bottom-line number is 65,097 units. Where could I be wrong here? I see the biggest variable to be any major fleet sale, some sort of channel stuffing coming from China. I don’t think Germany is going to be off enough to make a material difference (1,000 or so units?). No, if I’m wrong, it will be in China.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long FCAU and GM. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.