Nvidia: Shorts Are Missing

Nvidia has plenty of catalysts that can drive its growth over the coming quarters, which is probably why market participants don't want to short the stock.

There have been several bearish reports on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) over the last couple of months. The general thesis is that Nvidia isn't a sound investment option anymore due to crypto demand drying up and competition intensifying this year. But it seems like market participants aren't worried about this bearish speculation. Latest short interest data suggests that Nvidia's short interest figure remains at miniscule levels, which should come across as an encouraging for long-side investors. Let's take a closer look to have a better understanding.

The Data

Let me start by saying that the short interest data helps us in gauging market sentiment relating to any particular stock. It's essentially the number of aggregate short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. Generally, a sharp rise in the metric points to a rapid accumulation of short positions. Conversely, a sudden reduction in the figure suggests that a major short unwinding is underway. So, tracking the metric and its trends can sometimes provide us with leading insights about how bullish or bearish market participants are relating to any particular stock.

Coming back to Nvidia, its short interest figure spiked by about 26% over the last reporting cycle. While that may seem like an alarming increase, it really is not. Its short interest figure is still minuscule to induce any kind of panic amongst long-side traders and investors. The chart attached below would indicate that its short interest and short interest as a percentage of its overall floating stock are nowhere near their 2017 levels. It only goes to suggest that a broad swath of market participants isn't as bearish on Nvidia as they were till about a couple of years ago. This should come as a relief for investors.

But besides that, I'd like to emphasize on my previous statement that short interest in Nvidia is minuscule. Semiconductor stocks are usually volatile, and they present solid shorting opportunities if anything goes awry in the company's financial, operational or competitive positioning. However, an industry-wide comparison reveals very quickly that Nvidia's short interest levels are vastly lower than other volatile stocks in the sector; Nvidia actually has one of the lowest short interest figures out of them all.

Its short interest figure is so low that we can't reliably pin point its composition. It could be comprised of a few misplaced trades, some ambitious short-side gambling or the usual hedging related activities to mitigate risks caused by volatility. But the point that I'm trying to make here is that investors shouldn't be worried about Nvidia's prospects. There may be bearish narratives being peddled of late, but clearly, a broad swath of market participants is ignoring unnecessary noise and refraining from initiating short side positions in the scrip - something that should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side investors.

Why Aren't Shorts Piling?

One of the reasons why market participants probably aren't shorting Nvidia is that its shares have already plunged by a substantial 33% over the past 6 months alone. It would be a very bold and risky move to put money against the stock at the current levels after the security has declined so much in value. Rather, I believe market participants would be best served if they initiated short-side bets elsewhere, in other scrips, that offer far more favorable trading setups with relatively better risk-reward ratios.

Also, Nvidia's management has proven to be quite effective at identifying high-growth areas within the semiconductor space, making strategic investments at the apt time and then capitalizing on those growth areas over the subsequent quarters. Some examples would be its investments geared towards building AI/ML development environments, identifying growth trends within the crypto-space at early stages or rolling out accelerated GPUs to cater to datacenter customers. This competence and agility of Nvidia's think tank makes it difficult for market participants to short the scrip with absolute conviction.

Another such bet would be Nvidia's acquisition of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) which was announced merely a few weeks ago. The Israeli firm is a full-blown networking hardware provider with an extremely diverse product portfolio. I'll discuss the benefits of the acquisition in more detail in a subsequent article, but for now, I'd like to point to readers that Mellanox had dabbled in the field of silicon photonics, but it had to shut down the division about a year ago due to limited response from its enterprise customers.

Now, fast forward to 2019 and Silicon photonics is starting to replace optoelectronics transceivers in a meaningful way, in large quantities, and the market is expected to grow rapidly over the coming years. I've discussed in my prior articles how growth of Silicon photonics is hurting Applied Optoelectronics' prospects, which is an optoelectronics transceiver manufacturer. But coming back to the topic, I suspect that with Nvidia's deep pockets, Mellanox team would look to relaunch its silicon photonics development. Who knows, Nvidia might have actually bought its way into another high-growth area that can potentially be a disruptive play?

Besides, Nvidia released two budget-friendly Turing SKUs in mid-March, and the chipmaker is expected to release another mid-range SKU on April 22. We're starting to see that these mid-range cards perform rather well, these new launches might actually generate consumer interest over the coming months, tackle competition better, and bolster the company's revenues along the way. So, it wouldn't make much sense to bet against Nvidia's stock right as when the chipmaker is gearing up for another spurt of sales growth.

The Takeaway

Granted that Nvidia stock hasn't performed well over the recent months, but that doesn't make it uninvestable. If Nvidia was uninvestable and its prospects were in jeopardy, then we would have seen a dramatic buildup of short interest in the scrip, but that clearly hasn't happened. So, I would recommend investors to remain patient, ignore the noise, and stay long. Nvidia still has several catalysts that can meaningfully drive its growth going forward. Good Luck!

