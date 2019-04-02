How Deere Plans To Feed The World With Robotics

The global population will reach 10B people by 2050 and this will require growing 50% more food than we grow right now.

In episode 2 of Tech Lightning Rounds, Beth Kindig goes directly to the source of robotics expertise and hosts discussions with technologists who specialize in the field. Interviews are held in “lightning round” format, which are rapid interviews with tech experts for immediate depth on each topic.

In episode 2, Zach Bonefas from John Deere (DE) discusses why it is crucial for the agriculture industry to adopt robotics. The global population will reach 10 billion people by 2050 and this will require growing fifty percent more food than we are growing right now. Meanwhile, the number of farmable acres is decreasing and farm laborers are becoming more difficult to recruit due to the demands and location of the job.

John Deere is working on ways to solve this crucial issue by adding intelligence to their farming equipment, which will help to automate operations and keep remote acres in production. By connecting the machines to 4G LTE modems, John Deere is able to collect data on the machines they operate, upload the data to the cloud, and offer tools for customers to access the data. The data drives a lot of economic decisions, such as when to plant, what to plant, and what nutrients to apply to the fields.

John Deere has been pushing into data-driven analytical tools and automation. In an industry where small improvements produce crucial results by supplying food for Americans and people around the globe, John Deere has made serious advancements recently. John Deere’s farming equipment now uses GPS systems, 4G LTE modems, satellite imagery, unmanned aerial equipment/drones, plus sends data to the cloud as a leader in agricultural artificial intelligence.

John Deere has a 52-week high of $167.82 and a 52-week low of $128.32. The stock is currently priced at $161.91. Recently, John Deere has outperformed Caterpillar. As Cory Cramer published on Seeking Alpha, rotating into a ETF like the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) could help offset stock price corrections. As John Deere continues to invest in robotics, production and revenue should increase in the long-term.

Don’t miss this one-on-one interview with an expert in robotics from John Deere set aside two other robotics experts from SoftBank and an education startup.

