Amazon: Buy If You Can Handle The Risk

Investment Thesis

Source: Amazon Investor Presentation Q4 2018

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is one of the most prominent firms in the entire US and global stock market. When the stock was trading at its all-time-highs, it afforded the e-commerce giant membership to the exclusive league of companies to reach a one trillion dollar market cap, alongside Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT). The company is also one of the most heavily weighted components of the S&P 500, and during Q4 2018's market sell-off, Amazon shares found themselves in the far less exclusive club of companies whose shares fell victim. Since then, shares of the stock, while still off from their trillion dollar highs, have significantly recovered and it looks like they have more room to go from here.

Company Background

Source: Visual Capitalist

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has come a long way from the meek Chief Executive of an online bookstore venture. In addition to being the wealthiest man in the world, he is also one of the most powerful, owning an empire of businesses through the various entities under his ownership; including Amazon. In addition to Amazon's highly lucrative e-commerce and streaming platform, the entity is the parent company of a number of household name businesses including Zappos, Twitch, and Whole Foods. The company's vast portfolio has allowed it to become a powerhouse in e-commerce, on-demand streaming, outsourced warehousing, and cloud computing. Unsurprisingly, all the company's financial performance has reflected its success and prominence.

Historical Performance & Projections

Data by YCharts

The chart above shows Amazon share price performance year-to-date. Although it is not the biggest mover of 2019, gains of roughly 20% are nothing to scoff at. Although the company's third-quarter earnings were considered by many to be a disappointment, Amazon reported strong top-line growth for the year which ended December 31, 2018. Several key financial highlights are as follows:

FY '18 Revenue of $232,877 million USD. (up 31% y/y)

FY '18 Operating Expenses of -$81,310 million USD. (up 31% y/y)

FY '18 Net Income of $10,073 million USD. (up 232% y/y)

FY '18 Diluted EPS of $20.14.

FY '18 Diluted Revenue per share of $465.67.

Amazon reports its annual and quarterly results in three distinct segments - North America, International, and AWS; however, when looking forward and making projections, I feel the individual business units carry far more significance. These segments are Online Stores, Physical Stores, Third-Party Seller Services, Subscription Services, AWS, and Other. The chart below shows the company's historical performance as well as my expectations for the future in each of these operating units.

Source: (Historical Data) Amazon Quarterly Disclosure (Projections) Contributor Research

The graph (seen above) details my expectations for the company's business unit level performance over the next eight quarters. I expect Q4 to continue to make the largest contribution to annual performance due to holiday shopping, and for the company's Other and AWS business units to continue to represent the most rapid annual growth, benefitted by the company's acquisitions and ventures and the macro expansion of the global cloud market. I expect Prime subscriptions to continue to drive non-AWS subscription sales, especially as the company continues to invest in acclaimed original content for their streaming platform, and cable users continue the trend of cutting the cord. Third-Party Seller Services is also an area of particular interest to watch, as I believe this segment could have the potential to outperform in the event of states capitalizing on their legal right to tax e-commerce. In addition to offering outsourced warehouse solutions, Amazon also has the capability to accurately calculate item specific sales tax rates, where many smaller platforms cannot, making it an attractive choice for entrepreneurs with limited resources. Using these assumptions, I am able to model and forecast the company's statement of income.

Source: (Historical data) SimFin (Projections) Contributor Research

The image above details my forecasted results for Amazon's profit and loss statement through Q4 2020. Several key financial highlights are as follows:

FY '19 Revenue of $279,386 million USD. (up 20% y/y)

FY '19 Operating Expenses of -$96,869 million USD. (up 19% y/y)

FY '19 Net Income of $12,497 million USD. (up 24% y/y)

FY '19 Diluted EPS of $24.78.

FY '19 Diluted Revenue per share of $554.01.

FY '20 Revenue of $328,633 million USD. (up 18% y/y)

FY '20 Operating Expenses of -$113,687 million USD. (up 17% y/y)

FY '20 Net Income of $14,753 million USD. (up 18% y/y)

FY '20 Diluted EPS of $28.96.

FY '20 Diluted Revenue per share of $645.20.

With these forecasts established, we are able to establish a valuation for Amazon shares.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Investors in Amazon are buying on hopes of high growth, specifically in total revenue. Revenue multiples have developed a historical significance as a result of this characteristic, and for that reason, it is what I will be looking at to determine my valuation. The chart above illustrates Amazon's historic Price/Sales ratio over the past three years. During the observed time, shares have traded between 2.40 times and 4.80 times revenue per share, which is why this will be the range used in my sensitivity table. The other input required is diluted per share revenue, which I have taken from the income statement in the previous section.

Source: Contributor Research

The chart above shows the next two fiscal years of quarterly per share revenues. For the purpose of my one-year valuation, we are only going to be using the sum of the values making up the fiscal year 2019.

Source: Contributor Research

Above is the final product of my efforts. It is a sensitivity chart which details the potential future share price depending on future investor sentiment and the company's financial performance, in the event of a slight revenue beat or miss. At the high end of the range is $2,863.70, while $1,232.36 rounds out the lower extreme and $1,994.42 represents the center-most value.

Risks

Volatility

Data by YCharts

Like most high growth stories, Amazon share prices have exhibited a high level of market volatility historically exaggerating moves in the broader markets, and even exhibiting a period of non-correlation during the past year. For this reason, this stock is not an ideal investment vehicle for someone with a short duration time-horizon or a low tolerance for risk. Even my sensitivity table illustrates this volatility in the form of the massive range of outcomes given relatively small changes in the variable inputs. Additionally, as evident by the company's share price collapse during Q4 2018, the company has little room to underperform or even meet expectations, and any otherwise good quarter with negative guiding statements can result in short-term losses.

Regulation & Calls For A Break-Up

Amazon and CEO Jeff Bezos have not risen to power and prominence without controversy. Many have expressed outrage over the company's practices of underpaying and overworking fulfillment center labor and for seemingly misleading municipalities into offering tax breaks in hopes of receiving a second HQ that was destined to be split between New York and Washington, DC, but even that didn't last due to pressure from local politicians. President Donald Trump has also made his disdain for Amazon in his frequent and unpredictable activity on Twitter (TWTR). Most concerning, however, is the calls for the company to be broken up, which have been made by prominent politicians such as Elizabeth Warren, who is also a candidate for the Presidential nomination from the Democratic Party.

Conclusion

Amazon is a stock with great growth potential if you can stomach the risks. The company has its toes in the water of almost every industry you can think of whether directly or indirectly, and that reach only looks to expand going forward. Given my bullish stance on Facebook (FB), it goes without saying I am skeptical that Washington will move to break-up the tech giants anytime soon. For these reasons, I am giving this stock a buy rating with a one-year price target of $2,000 per share.

