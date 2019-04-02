Centene: WellCare Acquisition A Positive

Significant healthcare reform in the U.S could be positive if the Patient Protection and Affordable Health Care Act is expanded, but negative if it's removed, or Medicare for All is introduced.

The deal will need to pass through the scrutiny of competition regulators, as the combined company would have significant market share.

Centene admits earnings will be mildly hit early on but has issued sensible and reasonable guidance, suggesting that after a year or so, they will grow with a renewed pace.

Centene Corporation (CNC) intends to acquire WellCare Health Plans, Inc (WCG) in a potential deal that would have strong strategic rationale, likely result in significant synergies and cost savings, and is financially sound. The deal should close in the first half of 2020 and we expect the deal to be supportive to earnings from the second year onwards.

Medicaid monster in the making

On March 27, CNC announced that it intends to acquire WCG in a $17.3 billion deal, under the terms of a definitive merger agreement, with closure expected in the first half of 2020.

The combined company will have pro-forma 2019 revenues of US$ 97 billion, EBITDA of US$ 5 billion, and would serve 22 million individuals across all 50 U.S states, including 12 million Medicaid recipients, and 5 million Medicare recipients including Medicare prescription drug plans, as well as individuals served in the health insurance market place through TRICARE programs (civilian health cover for active and retired military personnel and their families). CNC would be the undisputed leader in Medicaid.

The Patient Protection and Affordable Healthcare Act (PPACT) requires that all Americans have health insurance that meets minimum essential coverage standards. American citizens can be enrolled in qualifying Medicare programs through their employer, or via veteran benefits, or do this privately. There's a penalty if they have no plan or a plan that does not meet standards, but can also qualify for an income-related exemption

The Trump administration sought to reform PPACT. In June 2018 it sought to abolish the penalty for citizens who choose not to purchase health insurance — as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — yet a federal judge in Texas later ruled this change was unconstitutional, and the case is working its way through the appeals process. In March, it was announced that PPACT should be scrapped altogether.

On March, 26, Democrats in the House introduced healthcare legislation that seeks to strengthen the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, as opposed to the earlier Democratic reform proposals which included a version of Medicare for All, which would stop the sale of traditional healthcare insurance altogether, and move to something akin to the UK’s National Health Service.

Given that the Democrats control the House and Republicans control the Senate, and there's no real and viable alternative to the pre-2010 state of affairs before the PPACT, where there was reduced eligibility for Medicaid, no beneficiary protections preventing discrimination by insurers on the basis of pre-existing health conditions, and no federal exchanges where people can purchase subsidized healthcare, and no progress made in reducing the number of uninsured, it seems sweeping healthcare legislation changes are unlikely.

The status quo is positive for managed care and healthcare providers. CNC will be adding scale in Medicaid and bringing in strong Medicare capabilities with the acquisition of WCG, and will benefit from maintaining the status quo, and even more so from an expansion of the PPACT.

Antitrust scrutiny expected

The combined company will have significant overlap in key Medicaid states, which will prompt consideration of concentration. Antitrust and state regulators will likely scrutinize the deal at the county or service area level in Florida, and in Illinois, where some areas would see greater than 55% percent market share held by the combined company. In Georgia, WCG has around 35%-40% the market for the states managed Medicaid program. CNC has assumed some divestitures in its net synergy estimate but has not given specific details. This is something to watch as the deal moves toward and beyond completion, but the expectation is for some scrutiny and modest divestitures

Impact of the deal

The deal itself would be structured as a cash and stock one, with WCG receiving 3.38 CNC shares and $120 in cash for each of its shares, with the cash portion funded with $8 billion in incremental debt. CNC plans to reduce the debt-to-capital ratio from the post-merger 40% area, back to its target of around 35% within a year to a year and a half the close.

The company expects the acquisition will be slightly dilutive to earnings in the first year post merger but notes that with accelerated synergy realization it can break even.

For the second year, the company states earnings will grow in the mid-single digit range, which is a reasonable forecast given the annual net cost synergies are expected to be close to $500 million. These synergies come primarily from economies of scale in pharmacy and other medical cost management, but also IT system capability optimization (mainly from the WCG plans moving over to the CNC technology platform, which is underappreciated as an asset) and general sales and administrative efficiencies.

Also noteworthy is that the current WCG CEO would be an ideal candidate to replace CNC’s chairman, whose contract expires in 2021, and a transition period suggested after that until a candidate could be found. The purchase of WCG would be a potential solution for this issue.

CNC shares are trading down in the low $50 area at the time of writing, following a move lower to account for the premium on WCG shares announced in the acquisition plan. If all goes to plan, we think there could be plenty of upside ahead, even on the conservative synergy estimates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.