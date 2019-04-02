Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Restructuring of Business Arrangements with Five Star Senior Living Conference Call (Transcript)

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Restructuring of Business Arrangements with Five Star Senior Living Conference Call April 2, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad Shepherd - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Jennifer Francis - President and Chief Operating Officer

Rick Siedel - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Drew Babbin - Baird

Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets

Tayo Okusanya - Jefferies

Vikram Malhotra - Morgan Stanley

Matt Boone - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to Senior Housing Properties Trust Conference Call discussing the Restructuring of Business Arrangements with Five Star Senior Living. All participants will be in a listen-only mode [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity for analysts to ask questions [Operator Instructions]. Today's event is also being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Brad Shepherd, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Brad Shepherd

Thank you. Welcome to Senior Housing Properties Trust call discussing the restructuring of business arrangements with Five Star Senior Living. Joining me today on the call are Jennifer Francis, President and Chief Operating Officer and Rick Siedel, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Today's call includes a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts. I would like to note the transcription, recording and retransmission of today's conference call are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of Senior Housing. SNH has posted a presentation on its Web site homepage, www.snhreit.com. We encourage you to open the presentation and follow along as we will be referencing it in our prepared remarks.

Today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon Senior Housing's present beliefs and expectations as of today, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call, other than through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Jennifer.

Jennifer Francis

Thank you, Brad and good morning everyone. I want to mention before I start that I'm fighting a cold, so my voice is off a bit. This morning, we issued a press release announcing that we've entered into a definitive agreement to modify our existing business arrangements with Five Star Senior Living. Before I get into the specifics of the transaction, let me start by providing a brief history of the relationship between SNH and Five Star.

In the late 1900s, SNH owned senior living communities leased to multiple operators. The balance budget act of 1997 is a result of an industry wide reduced reimbursement rates, which negatively impacted SNH's senior living tenants causing their financial distress. SNH and its principals then formed Five Star to expeditiously take over SNH Senior Living communities operations to avoid the disruption that would have likely resulted from the length of restructuring of these tenants in bankruptcy proceedings.

At the time of Five Star spinout from SNH in 2001 it operated 56 communities containing approximately 5,300 beds or living units for SNH. Over the past 18 years, Five Star has grown as a partner of ours as we have grown. Today, Five Star leases or operates 261 SNH senior living communities containing approximately 30,000 units. Approximately 20,000 of these units operated under a triple net lease structure, a majority of which were put in place or negotiated over 10 years ago when the senior living industry was in a different cycle and the RIDEA structure did not yet exist. The senior living industry grew over this time as did Five Star.

Over the past three or four years, we have seen a combination of shorter lengths of stay cause by increased average age acuity of residents, a growing number of alternatives to senior housing, historic highs of inventory growth, a shortage of qualified employees and wage pressure, all while the growth rate of the target age demographic has been in decline. The combination of these factors has caused financial distress on senior living operators, including Five Star. While we were hopeful that Five Star could weather this storm and there were indications that some of their initiatives were gaining traction, we continued to see that coverage decline from 1.3 times in 2013 to approximately 0.9 times last year. This decline, although, ultimately led to cash flow and liquidity concerns and the disclosure last year regarding doubt about Five Star's ability to continue is a going concern.

I'd now like to provide an overview of the new business arrangement with Five Star and talk about how the special committees of SNH independent trustees and its advisors formulated to come-up with what it believe is the best possible solution for SNH and our shareholders. Page 3 of the presentation summarizes the transaction and timing. SNH and Five Star have entered into new management or RIDEA agreement to operate all of the communities Five Star currently reaches and manages on our behalf. We have executed several financial transactions with Five Star to immediately improve its financial position and create liquidity. In exchange, SNH and SNH's shareholders will be issued approximately 250 million common shares of Five Star to increase their combined ownership in Five Star to 85%. SNH shareholders will receive their portion of common shares through a special dividend.

During the transition period, which is the time between the agreement date and the target date when the communities will convert from the lease structure to a managed structure, we will work to complete the licensing process required for the triple net of these communities to convert to the RIDEA structure and Five Star shareholders will vote to approve the issuance of shares. Our target conversion date is January 1, 2020 as this date provides us ample time to complete the licensing, provide Five Star with ample time to conduct a shareholder vote. And this date comprise with various REIT tax rules, which include limitations on the amount of a tenant a REIT may own during the calendar year. Rick will talk about the financial restructuring during the transition period in more detail later.

On Page 4 of the presentation, we outline the benefits of our new arrangement with Five Star, which will lead us toward our goal of maximizing the value and performance of our senior living communities. We are all aware of the future demand and potential upside that exists in the senior living industry due to the aging of the U.S. population. We believe that the RIDEA structure will allow us as senior living communities owner to realize a greater portion of the upside than we would with the triple-net lease structure. We are hopeful that the near term cash flow reduction from this conversion will lead to significantly more long-term growth. Also, SNH and our shareholders will own a substantial majority of Five Star after the conclusion of this transaction, enabling us both to share in Five Star's future profitability.

With this transaction, Five Star will become one of the more financially stable senior living operators in the country with projected annual EBITDA of $20 million to $30 million, minimal capital expenditure requirements, low leverage and continued direct ownership in 20 senior living communities. And as a result, we'll be focus exclusively on operations and maximizing the performance of the communities. SNH will benefit by our continued relationship with one single national manager, which when combined with the RIDEA structure, creates efficiencies in asset management that cannot be obtained with multiple operating platforms across many states. Expanding the RIDEA structure gives us greater control and oversight of the real estate. We can take a larger role in operation and with our size and access to capital, we can invest in and improve our communities much more than Five Star could under the prior lease structure. Because of this, we are creating more robust senior living asset management group to execute on this larger asset management role.

I'd like to switch gears now and talk about how the special committee made up of independent trustees came to its decision on this new arrangement. It's important to highlight that this transaction was agreed upon after numerous meetings and negotiations between both companies, special committees and their advisors over the last four months. These negotiations were complex and thorough and took into consideration the outcome for both companies. On Page 5 of the presentation, we focus on what some of the key drivers were for the SNH special committee in making its decision. First, the solution needed to be a permanent one. In the interest of the performance and value of the communities, neither management nor the special committee wanted to take a banded approach with a temporary solution, wasting time to the detriment of ongoing senior living operations.

The final structure had to be one in which the interest of SNH and the operator are aligned. In order to do this, we can create a partnership where both companies could share future upsides. The community had to be sure that SNH is partnered with an operator that is viable and financially stable now and has the transparency to demonstrate that stability in the future as well. And the community needed to ensure that SNH has the flexibility to add and remove communities from the arrangement, and also to give us the flexibility to have more asset management control over the real estate. Some of the many options that the special committee took into consideration are listed on the next page, Page 6 of the presentation. I won't go through each of these in detail, but I would like to expand upon one of them.

The first option on the page describes allowing Five Star to go bankrupt, and replacing them with another operator. It's important to note that Five Star was never in default of their leases and therefore, we have no right to terminate from. Had they defaulted, it would likely have been accompanied by their filing for a bankruptcy protection. We understand that this is an option that Five Star's special committees seriously considered. However, a Five Star bankruptcy would have resulted in SNH's loss of control of the restructure process and the long and difficult bankruptcy process would have undoubtedly lead to deterioration of operations. We view that such deteriorations would have been nearly impossible for another operator to recover from and the value of our communities would have greatly suffered as would our senior living residents.

The solution of new management agreement and business arrangements with Five Star satisfies all the key points we felt necessary to preserve the value of our communities and maximize their performance. This one-time solution stabilizes Five Star immediately, and provides them the ability to be profitable in the future. It aligns our interests with Five Star's through an incentive structure that I'll describe shortly. And finally, it allows us added control of the real estate, which we believe puts us in a better position to be successful. Page 7 highlights the important terms of the new management arrangement, including a 15 year term with a 5% management fee. Five Star may also earn an incentive fee equal to 15% of the property level EBITDA for the total portfolio in excess for the target EBITDA. This incentive fee structure induces Five Star to not only focus on increasing revenue to increase base management fees, but to also focus on the bottom-line performance. By measuring performance on the entire portfolio, we ensure that Five Star's interests are firmly aligned with those of SNH.

Turning to Page 8, we show some recent senior living industry trends and future growth data. We believe that senior living industry is at or near the bottom of the cycle, and now is an opportunistic time for SNH to convert to a RIDEA structure. There's evidence that supports this timing, the trends of decreases in new construction starts reported by NIC over the past three quarters, and recent record absorption also reported by NIC. We also believe in the initiatives that Five Star's new CEO has begun to implement and look forward to seeing their results. The combination of these initiatives, SNH's larger asset management role and our willingness to make prudent capital investments to update or reposition assets to be competitive with the markets in which they sit, will position us to take advantage of the demand on the horizon.

I'll now turn the presentation over to Rick to talk about a few aspects of this arrangement in more detail.

Rick Siedel

Thanks, Jennifer. Page 9 gives more detail on the financial transactions to take place during the transition period, which as Jennifer mentioned, ends with the target conversion date of January 1, 2020. During this period, the fixed rent payments under the existing triple-net leases will be reduced to approximately $11 million per month, effective February 1, 2019. The difference between the prior rent of approximately $17.4 million per month and the reduced rents will be deferred and then waved upon shareholder approval of the issuance of the Five Star shares.

SNH purchased all of the property, plant, equipment related to the existing lease communities when these agreements were signed for approximately $50 million. The fixed assets and improvements were purchased for price equal to their depreciated book value. Simultaneously, with the execution of these agreements, we have provided Five Star with a short-term $25 million credit facility, which is secured by six of their own properties. The facility has an interest rate of 6% and will mature on January 1, 2020. During the transition period, Five Star is expected to use its best efforts to amend, refinance, extend or replace existing facility with reasonable terms as soon as practicable.

Finally, in consideration for the Five Star shared issuance and upon successful conversion of all communities, SNH will reduce Five Star's indebtedness under the SNH credit facility and will assume certain of Five Star's liabilities associated with the converted communities and make cash payments to Five Star equal to $75 million in aggregate. These transactions will immediately address Five Star's current financial position and its liquidity challenges, and believe to have positive long-term financial outlook with projected annual EBITDA of $20 million to $30 million, minimum capital expenditure requirements, low leverage and continue record ownership of 20 senior living communities. Five Star will be a healthy company without the cloud of financial uncertainties that they have been operating under, enabling them to focus on providing exceptional service to their residents, which can only benefit our communities.

Page 10 shows the details of our senior living portfolio managed by Five Star's prior to and after the conversion. As Jennifer mentioned earlier, targeting January 1, 2020 of the conversion date, complies with applicable REIT tax rules regarding tenant ownership. Generally, a REIT cannot own more than 10% of the tenant in the same calendar year where they have a lease structure in place.

Turning to page 11, we show what the common equity ownership of Five Star looks like prior to and after the conversion. Currently, SNH owns approximately 8% of Five Star's outstanding shares, which is within the limitations allowed with the triple-net lease structure in place. After the issuance of approximately 260 million shares to SNH and SNH's shareholders, SNH will own approximately 34% of Five Star's outstanding shares, which is just under the limit allowed for REIT of the manager in order for the manager to qualify as an eligible independent contractor.

The issuance to Five Star common shares is subject to the approval of Five Star shareholders. Five Star's Board of Directors will recommend a vote in favor of approval of the issuances and SNH and ABP Trust, which collectively own approximately 44% of Five Star's outstanding shares, have entered into agreements to vote their shares in favor of the issuances. Five Star and RMR Insiders own an additional 7% of Five Star's outstanding shares, bringing the total ownership of affiliates and insiders to over 50%. If approved, SNH's shareholders will have received their portion of the Five Star shares through a special dividend distribution.

On Page 12, we discuss our leverage and our dividend and how they relate to this transaction. Starting with leverage, we expect our debt-to-adjusted EBITDA decline to just about 7 times in the middle of 2019, as a result of the lower cash flow from our Five Star lease communities. The investment grade rating continues to be important to our strategy going forward. So in order to reach a target of debt-to-EBITDA level of approximately 6 times, we expect to sell properties valued up to $900 million by the end of 2019. The focus of these asset sales will be on some of our underperforming senior living communities and other non-core properties, including our standalone skilled nursing facilities and potentially our RMR Insiders. When the asset sale process has concluded, we expect that the percentage of our portfolio invested in medical office and life science buildings will increase as a percentage of our overall portfolio.

As we have announced in the news release earlier this morning, we expect to pay a dividend of $0.55 to $0.65 annually, starting with our next regularly scheduled quarterly dividend. This dividend is based on a target payout ratio of approximately 80% of projected cash available for distribution after the conversion of the leased communities and after selling assets to meet our leverage target. While this transaction with Five Star reduces cash flow immediately, we believe it puts us in a position to take advantage of future growth and at an approximately 80% CAD payout ratio, the dividend will be well covered and will provide SNH with greater financial flexibility.

On Page 13, we summarize what our senior living portfolio will look like after the Five Star lease conversion and including releases we have with other operators before asset sales. Finally, I'd like to revisit the summary of benefits on the last page of the presentation. Through our prepared remarks and this presentation today, we have highlighted that our main goal with this restructuring is to make certain that we are maximizing the value and performance of our senior living communities. We believe this transaction will accomplish that goal, and is in the best interest of SNH and its shareholders.

The summary of benefits we outlined here are not exhausted and was combined to provide a compelling outlook for our portfolio of senior living communities; SNH is better positioned for future upside with this RIDEA structure; Five Star will now become financially stable with the long-term profitable outlook, which will benefit SNH and SNH's shareholders as majority owners; and we gain the ability to have a larger asset management role and more control over the real-estate.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are now ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we'll begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Our first question today comes from Drew Babbin from Baird. Please go ahead with your question.

Drew Babbin

Question on the management fees structure, and sorry if I missed this. Is the management fee set up on exactly the same as the current managed portfolio you have with Five Star, are the terms different under the new agreement?

Rick Siedel

There are some similarities, but the structure is a little different. I want to say its Page 7 of the presentation that addresses that. But the key terms, as Jennifer highlighted in the prepared remarks, the 5% of revenue base management fee, there is a possibility for them to earn an incentive fee but it is pooled for the whole portfolio. So we try to align interest with the manager. We think this is pretty standard, and was heavily negotiated by very strong special committees on both sides.

Drew Babbin

And then moving on the agreement, if you look at the managed facilities in 2018, looks like there is roughly $1,350 or so per bed and CapEx that went along with that. And obviously, the CapEx is shifting from Five Star to SNH with this agreement. And I was just wondering should we expect CapEx per bed in line with what SNH has reported for its managed and senior housing portfolio in the last few years, or might that number change in terms of per bed spending going forward?

Rick Siedel

I think from a modeling perspective, internally when we do it, we've generally used about 1,500 per bed per year -- per unit per year, which we think is probably appropriate as we transition this portfolio. We're pretty excited about some of the opportunity and want to get some of those projects moving forward to make sure our properties are well-positioned.

Drew Babbin

I suppose of that 1,500, how much of that would be recurring versus ROI CapEx?

Rick Siedel

I would say the 1,500 is probably our recurring for the next few years.

Drew Babbin

One last question along with the skilled nursing facilities, wellness centers, other things that you may be selling, in the presentation you mentioned RMR stock as well. Can you comment on that and how much RMR stock you might sell, and how that fits in with some of the alignment discussions that have been had in the past with Armoire's IPO and after that period of time?

Rick Siedel

RMR does have a shelf registration statement in place and SNH does have registration rights, so we've always had the ability to sell the shares. It's always a decision that has to be made by the SNH board. Again, I can't speak for the entire board. But I think some of the considerations that go into it, or the share price, liquidity and the execution, would all be considered. The alternative is to sell additional assets, so it's going to be a judgment call as far as whether we sell those assets. And it's one that the board will make at the time.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Carroll from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead with your question.

Michael Carroll

Jennifer, can you talk a little bit about performance of these assets, I guess since the end of the year. And I know that you've inferred of that, the demographics are improving, so you think maybe we're at the bottom of this. But should we continue to expect the managed portfolio and the lease portfolio to see NOI drop in the mid to high single digits here in 2019, or what's your expectation is there?

Jennifer Francis

It's early to talk completely about the first quarter, the weekend -- end of the first quarter. But the first time show that the first quarter was flat from the prior quarter. I said that I think that we're at or near to bottom, and I think that's true. I don't know that anything's going to be improving in 2019. As I've said it before, I think we're bouncing along the bottom. And it looks more like things will start to turn around after 2019, 2020.

Rick Siedel

Mike, the one thing I might add just from a projections perspective and where we believe the dividend will be set based on that projected 80% CAD payout ratio. We do believe we're at or near the bottom due to the wage pressure and some other things, we have still modeled internally 2019 to be lower than 2018. So while Jennifer mentioned occupancy is pretty flat, we do expect to see continued wage pressure and we've generally models flat revenue. So I would expect, you mentioned high-single-digits, so that's probably appropriate for 2019.

Michael Carroll

And then what's the current mix rate now between your skilled nursing facility revenues and maybe your assisted and independent living revenues at these facilities? And are you still generating a decent amount from your SNF units?

Rick Siedel

There are still some skilled units in the CCRCs, which are pretty important components of those assets. But the Five Star team is regularly doing highest and best use analysis to try to figure out how we can maximize revenue and profitability at each property. So, I think the skilled component is always going to be a mix, but we are continuing to reduce our exposure to the standalone skilled nursing facilities. I think it might have been you would ask on the last quarterly call about our progress on those, and we have had a number of the skilled nursing assets out in the market. We are seeing some traction there. I think we are either under agreement or believe we're pretty close to agreement on the sale of about 20 of them. So, we are moving forward with our plan and continue to focus on private pay, but some amounts of skilled nursing is key to this CCRC model.

Michael Carroll

So what percent of that portfolio reflects SNF revenues?

Rick Siedel

So 3% on a standalone, and then we have a lower concentration, in the current TRS portfolio or RIDEA portfolio about 5% of our units are SNF. Within the properties that are currently leased, the components within CCRCs is a bit higher, and I want to say somewhere in the tune of 20% of what Five Star reports to CCRCs are SNF units. Historically, the occupancy in those units have trailed the rest of the portfolio. So, I don't think it's a disproportionate amount of revenue but it's something that the team is actively working on.

Michael Carroll

And then, Rick, can you talk a little about the $900 million of sales you expect. Is that -- should we expect that's mostly from the senior housing assets and maybe some of the wellness centers and the SNF units you talked about? And what's an appropriate cap rate for that? Is that around 10%?

Jennifer Francis

Now, I think it's lower than -- this is Jennifer. I think it's lower than 10%. It's hard to talk -- the assets will vary greatly in the cap rates. So, a large portion of those sales will be in the senior living communities, but we'll also sell, as I mentioned, some of the non-core assets in the MOB beside in the wellness centers. And so signing a cap rate to some of the underperforming assets doesn’t really make sense. We think overall it’s going to be around a seven cap.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Tayo Okusanya from Jefferies. Please go ahead with your question.

Tayo Okusanya

The new rents at Five Star. The reduced rent, when I think about that new rent relative to bottom line earnings at Five Star, I'm just curious. Could you just help us understand if those two numbers are similar? And the reason I'm asking is I'm trying to make some type of projection out in 2020 of what does this notion you think you could get as the portfolio transition to managed contracts versus triple net for the rest of this year?

Rick Siedel

I mean, I think just from a high level the rent reduction was about $6 million a month. And if you look at Five Star's last few quarters, they've run at a negative EBITDA of a little bit more than $12 million. So the idea was that this was intended to keep them viable for the rest of the year and give them a little bit of breathing room to focus on what they need to do to make sure the portfolio performs well in the future. We think what's the negotiated by the special committees works, and we're all confident that it takes the cloud of uncertainty away from Five Star and they can focus on what they need to do for us taking care of residents and dealing with families. And we're in the process of working with them to prioritize some of the capital projects and really taking a more active asset management role. I think -- yes, I mean that's really the story behind the rent cut. They did operate somewhere around 0.9 times on an EBITDA coverage basis in Q4. So as you model it out, I mentioned that we expected it to come down a little bit in '19 because of wage pressures and some of the other things. So if you start there and model down a little bit, and then we should all benefit as the demographics catch-up.

Tayo Okusanya

And I agree about the point you made about demographics and things of that nature. If they continue performing the way they've been performing, it does sound like when you guys move to a managed contract that the benefit rather than getting $11 million of rent from them a month, you are now moving into a world where you're going to lose all that going forward, because they're barely EBITDA -- really break it even on an EBITDA -- from an EBITDA perspective, that's the point I'm trying to understand that it has a big ramifications and you move to the managed contracts in 2020 your bottom line…

Jennifer Francis

It does and we are aware of that, but it was the solution that came to make the most sense. The triple net lease model just isn't working and there are many across the senior living industry that are moving away from the triple net lease structure. And so we had to move to a structure that made sense so that Five Star could be viable, as Rick said. And so, there are a couple of things we're obviously hoping that the market is at the bottom and is going to turnaround. There's some senior management changes within Five Star, and so we think that Katie and her senior leadership team will be improving operations at Five Star. And we're going to be investing capital into these communities in a way that Five Star hasn't been able to, and so I think that the combination of those three things that are going to help us improve operations. But the triple net lease, I understand what you're saying about we're not getting that triple net lease revenue. But that structure just didn't work anymore.

Tayo Okusanya

And I know Katie is not available to speak. But again, I appreciate some of your comments about trying to improve operations at Five Star, which I do think is the key to resolving this thing. Anything else price wise thinking of doing just business strategy wise that should make them more competitive, or should improve operations? Does it have to be a whole switch out in the business strategy in regards to the EVs? I'm just kind of -- I would love to get a bit more detail about what the turnaround planning and from an operational perspective.

Jennifer Francis

I think Katie and her teams have a long list, but I think there are three that initiatives that they're focusing on immediately. One is they're continuing to focus on operational excellence. They're really pushing to provide a very good resident experience. They've recently partnered with JD Power and Associates and they're thinking that rolling that certification process out across all of the communities is really going to benefit communities. I talked a lot over the past couple of quarters about their revenue management program that is working. And the dynamic pricing program where they're actively pricing their vacant units and occupied units, but really their vacant units, on what's going on in the market on a regular basis. And her goal is to complete that rollout by the end of 2019, and I think that will really help them stay very close to the market.

The other thing that they're doing is they're defining operational segments across the portfolio, and then assigning each community to one of those segments so that they basically have defined product lines by community type and that’s going to help them -- it's going to help their employees understand the brand that it represents, the communities that they work in. And so it'll help with purchasing, consistent purchasing, consistent advertising, across the communities, and so those are her three main priorities. And she's very focused on employees and attracting and retaining good strong employees as well, pretty important in this market.

Tayo Okusanya

One more from me, if you don't mind. What feedback are you getting from the credit rating agencies at this point about the restructuring agreement?

Rick Siedel

I think, we've obviously shared our projections with them and had previewed the release with them, so I think they'll be publishing in the near future. So I'll let them speak for themselves. But they understand the situation, they understand the restructuring and what we were trying to accomplish. And I think similar to us, they probably have some concerns about the short-term uptick and leverage, but they understand our plan to reduce it in fairly near-term. And we continue to believe that financial well positioned for the future.

Operator

Our next question comes from Vikram Malhotra from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead with your question.

Vikram Malhotra

So, just going back to setting dividend and some of the assumptions made around why that dividend is sustainable from here. Can you just give us some sense of how the current numbers are shaking out on the assets that are going to be converted? But can you just walk us through '19, what are you baking in if these assets return to in terms of top-line and expense growth just to be comfortable with the current dividend.

Rick Siedel

I feel like we've been fairly conservative with our assumptions that we've put into the model. We obviously take reduction in the dividend very seriously, and we want to make sure that this is only once and that will be well positioned to grow the dividend in the future. I mentioned that our 2019 projections have the numbers coming down, largely because of cost pressure. We've generally modeled pretty flat for 2020 with some recovery in '21. So, we intended to set this at a level that we believe we can outperform. And again, we'd still stand by these protections at this point as a good conservative base to start.

Vikram Malhotra

And then just the moving pieces to the payment or the share issuances. I just want to be clear. You are --there is a get piece to this that you're going to assume. Is that in addition to the 75, is it the mix? And then out of the buying back of the PP&E et cetera, how does that figure into that?

Rick Siedel

There's a couple of different pieces there, the easiest one on pack is the fixed assets. So Five Star has invested well over $50 million into equipment and success that's at our leased communities. We're buying them today to provide Five Star with some financial flexibility. But ultimately, those assets now belong to the property and we're going to get the benefit of those assets in the future. So, it prevents Five Star from having to write the assets off as they need to be utilized by SNH on a go forward basis, and provide financial flexibility. So that was the rationale behind the PP&E purchase. The $75 million of payments upon conversion is really a couple of different pieces. We have provided Five Star with that $25 million short-term credit facility.

In the event, there's an outstanding balance on that credit facility and again, there's zero outstanding today. If there is a balance outstanding, the $75 million of payments upon conversion will be reduced by whatever is outstanding on that line. So if for example, it had $25 million outstanding, we would only have to find an additional $50 million. And the idea there is just to provide additional liquidity and ensure Five Star's balance sheet. But it was all part of a negotiated package deal by the special committees. And we believe that this is a model that works for both sides and SNH obviously cares a lot about Five Star, they're our primary operator. And SNH and its shareholders are going to own 85% of the equity of Five Star. So we want them to be successful long-term, it's only going to benefit SNH in the future.

Vikram Malhotra

And just two other quick clarifications, the 0.9 coverage that you referenced that is as of today and that's on an EBITDARM basis?

Rick Siedel

That is Q4 of 2018 on an EBITDARM basis, yes, it's just one quarter. We typically report on a trailing 12 but we thought it was important to give you a snapshot of where it was for the last reported period.

Vikram Malhotra

And then the CapEx you gave, the maintenance number that 1,500 over and above that. Are you modeling in any other one-time CapEx in '19 or '20?

Jennifer Francis

Yes, we are. And we're likely to spend $20 million to $25 million more than we have historically on repositioning selling these assets.

Vikram Malhotra

And that's per annum or over two years?

Jennifer Francis

Per annum…

Operator

And our next question comes from Matt Boone from B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead with your question.

Matt Boone

Just looking at the $900 million of asset sales, sorry if I missed this. But have you guys already identified any potential disposition candidates? And can you give any details surrounding to the timing of when we can expect this to unfold?

Jennifer Francis

Sure. We have identified the standalones skilled nursing facilities and are actively underway and under LOI with many of those and negotiating purchase and sale agreements. We have not publicly identified the remainder of the disposition properties. We have a list that we are working on and we are scheduling to meet with brokers. It's going to be likely to be more senior living communities, a majority of senior living communities. We are also looking at some non-core MOB assets, and potentially thinking about the wellness centers that we hold as well.

Matt Boone

And then my last question. So with the $75 million payment, I understand that that amount would be reduced by whatever is outstanding on the credit facility. But that payment is expected to go out on January 1, 2020, assuming that everything is push through, correct.

Jennifer Francis

That's correct.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen with that, we will conclude today's question-and-answer session and today's conference. We do thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.