Five Below Isn't Perfect, But Is Priced That Way

A sharp rally that has gone a bit too far

Five Below (FIVE) has been on a huge run in the past couple of years. The stock, however, has settled down since it peaked in the summer of 2018, and today trades for the same price it did in September of last year. I’ve been very bullish on Five Below for much of its life as a public company, but I have become more cautious on its valuation since the spike higher last year. The company reported Q4 earnings last week and investors seem to be taking the report in stride, which suggests to me that investors can wait for a better price before buying.

Sales are strong, but margins not so much

Total sales in Q4 were up 19% against the comparable period last year, or +23% when the impact of the extra operating week from 2017 is excluded. The gain principally came from a 20% increase in net new stores year over year as Five Below ended the quarter with 750 stores. Comparable sales made up the balance of the sales increase at +4.4% as Five Below continues to drive stronger productivity from its stores.

Operating income was up 12.6% in Q4, or 16% without the extra week in last year’s Q4. The increase was lower than that of revenue because gross margins fell slightly and SG&A costs rose, crimping operating margins from both ends. Gross margins declined 60bps to 40.5% and SG&A costs rose 60bps, leading to the 120bps decline in operating margins.

Still, at 19.5%, Five Below’s operating margins are extremely high, and given where the company is in its growth lifecycle, I reiterate that I think there is more margin expansion to be had over the long term. Five Below is still only around 30% of its stated store base goal of 2,500, so it is investing in its supply chain to support that growth. That crimps margins but only temporarily, so I don’t think slightly weaker 2018 results from a margin perspective impair the long-term growth story. I do believe, however, that it will require the stock to slow down a bit to account for slower earnings growth.

The margin picture was actually better for full-year results as compared to Q4 given that gross margins were essentially flat during the year (-10bps) and that SG&A rose only 30bps in 2018, leading to a total decline of just 30bps in operating income to 12% of revenue. While we don’t want to see any margin deterioration, as said above, I believe this is temporary given that Five Below is making significant investments in its future. In addition, its operating income margin is already very high, so investors expecting enormous gains will be disappointed.

The long-term story is intact, but patience is warranted

After the Q4 report, I think Five Below’s long-term fundamentals are well intact. The company continues to open new stores at a very rapid rate - nearly one every two days - and that is fueling tremendous top line growth. Margins have become a bit weaker because they are already very high and because investments in future growth are taking their toll, but I still think Five Below has some runway there in the coming years. Earnings growth has been outstanding and will continue to be as such, but the valuation, at this point, looks to be a bit rich after the sharp 2019 rally we’ve seen thus far.

Management guided for a 3% comparable sales increase for this year and also expects 2019 to be the first time average unit volume reaches $2 million. That will certainly not be the ceiling in terms of store productivity, and I expect AUV to continue to climb as the years drag on.

Five Below reckons it will see ~$3.04 in EPS for this year, putting the valuation at 40 times this year’s earnings at today’s share price. That is an enormous valuation, and while I still think Five Below is one of the best growth stories in retail, I also think it is very expensive here.

I believe Five Below will continue to grow earnings at a rate of at least 20% for the foreseeable future given that it is opening large amounts of new stores and that comparable sales continue to rise. Those two factors alone should get it to 20% or so in annual EPS growth without any sort of margin benefit. However, margins were weaker in 2018, and management very clearly expects margins to be flat or worse for 2019 given that EPS guidance is for a ~14% gain at the midpoint over 2018’s EPS of $2.66. In other words, the ~20% sales gain that is forecast is well in excess of profitability gains, which implies lower margins. Of course, this shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that follows Five Below, but I don’t believe the current valuation is taking this into account.

Given this, I think the company should trade closer to 30 times earnings, but I’m also not naïve enough to think it will fall there overnight. Five Below - rightly - is a darling of Wall Street at this point given its outstanding growth, so it will likely look “overvalued” for some time, as it has been. Thirty times earnings would be a gift, and should we reach that - about $91 per share - investors should buy every share they can. Assuming we don’t, I still think one can do better than paying 40 times earnings for a company that has an outstanding runway for growth but has some near-term margin challenges. That sort of valuation implies perfection to me, and Five Below isn’t perfect, at least not yet.

While I still think this company will reach its 2,500+ store potential and that comparable sales will continue to climb, I don’t think one needs to chase it at $120 per share. Investors can either wait for results to catch up to the valuation or wait for the valuation to come down to meet the fundamentals. In both cases, I think patience is the prudent course of action, as Five Below looks priced to perfection when it isn’t perfect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.