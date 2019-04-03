AMZA Should Be Able To Raise Its Distribution

Therefore, AMZA’s top holdings should see strong distributable cash flow in 2019, even if new projects are announced.

Many new growth projects proposed by the holdings of AMZA should be able to be funded within cash flows.

The price action of these companies is also becoming more bullish, as the sideways consolidation they are making from the recent run-up is occurring in an upward trajectory.

The InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) holds some of the top midstream companies in North America in its portfolio, eight of which were analyzed in my previous articles on AMZA.

In this article, we will go further in-depth on AMZA's holdings, particularly as it relates to Phillips 66 (PSXP), since it was the ninth-largest holding of the fund upon the time of coverage.

Phillips is solving congestion issues in North America for E&Ps, and has projects on deck to drive future earnings. Phillips should also be growing distributions in 2019.

As a result, I continue to believe in Phillips, and am staying long AMZA for the added diversification and leverage that the fund provides.

AMZA Description

As I recently alluded to, AMZA owns some of the top midstream companies in the world and seeks to:

Provide a high level of current income, a growing income stream, and long-term capital appreciation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-quality, midstream energy master limited partnerships (MLPS) and related general partners, utilizing options strategies and modest leverage.

The expense ratio for AMZA is 2.40%, which is sometimes considered high in the marketplace.

Source: E*TRADE

However, the dividend is still one of the largest in the sector, and management has to do substantially more work than others to retain its MLP status and maintain leverage, I would imagine. So, a larger expense ratio is not a problem for me.

As I always say, I expect stock price appreciation and dividend income in AMZA to more than offset its expense ratio over time.

Now, holdings can always change with an actively managed fund, so it is important to reflect the new fund holdings of AMZA.

For example, it seems like Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) moved up higher in the ranks of AMZA's top holdings, and Western Midstream (WES) was either promoted or added to the group as well.

Regardless of how these new moves occurred (perhaps through active selection, or just better price performance that changed the weighting), it is just important to note here that these holdings are always subject to change.

Here are the fund's most recent top holdings:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Again, we already did a breakdown of AMZA's former top eight holdings which were EQM Midstream (EQM), MPLX LP (MPLX), Energy Transfer LP (ET), Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), and Enbridge (ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners, and Williams Company (WMB), all of whom reported impressive earnings and DCF for 2018.

These positive developments come despite the fact that companies were dealing with new projects that many thought would be constrictive to cash flows, and cause more distribution cuts.

Clearly, while this may have been the case in the past with some of the holdings of AMZA, it certainly doesn’t seem to be the case today, as many of the top nine holdings of AMZA, if not all, are raising their distributions in 2019.

Phillips 66 Should Be Raising Its Distribution

Now we will be discussing the ninth largest holding of AMZA in Phillips 66, which is showing strong momentum of its own.

Without going into too much detail, Phillips reported strong EBITDA for 2018 on the backs of surging volumes from new growth projects.

Projects that are already in service, or that are coming online shortly, will drive earnings for the foreseeable future such as the Gray Oak pipeline, Sand Hills, and the Bakken pipeline (which is currently averaging volumes of more than 500,000 barrels per day). The Bakken pipeline was, reportedly, a large contributor to Phillips' earnings.

In addition, the company approved a fourth quarter distribution of $83.5 per common share, which was over 5% increase from the previous quarter. The company also ended the quarter with a healthy distribution coverage ratio of 1.39x, and debt to EBITDA goals were manageable at around 3.5x.

I did not see any guidance for distribution increases by Phillips in its latest conference call (although there could have been, and it was just mentioned elsewhere).

But the company has raised its dividend 21 consecutive times now. So, if history is indicative of future events, then expect to see more dividend increases by Phillips in 2019.

AMZA Price Performance Vs. Related Midstream Funds

AMZA's technicals are strong, as I have been saying for the past few months. After all, the fund made a large 30% move up from the 2018 lows, and has been virtually flat for the last three months of trading.

Flat trading days are not at all uncommon after large moves up, yet AMZA is actually trending in an upward trajectory, too, even after the parabolic move up made in January 2019. Source: E*TRADE

In other words, the trading range that AMZA is in continues to creep higher, allowing moving average resistance lines to sink down and catch up to the share price, in return. This makes breakouts easier.

For example, now AMZA has perked up above the 20-day moving average (orange line), and 100-day moving average (brown line). This pattern is bullish and has the potential to form a golden cross soon, which usually leads to breakouts.

AMZA's RSI also has room to run before becoming exhausted, which means that the share price has room run higher as well, at least until the 150-day moving average comes into play (purple line).

Coincidentally, this is also the level that the RSI would become overbought, and this combination of bearish events usually leads to selloffs. So, expect the 150-day moving average to act as short term resistance next, if and when AMZA moves higher.

Peers of AMZA that are focused on the midstream sector are trading positively, as well.

Take for instance, the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), which does not have as high of a yield as AMZA, or the Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (MLPY).

But, MLPX tracks the Cushing 30 Index, and it does provide another comparison for AMZA on a price performance basis. So, this comparison should add much needed-perspective for how AMZA has truly performed vs. peers.

The Cushing 30 Index

Just to be clear, the Cushing 30 MLP Index:

tracks the performance of 30 publicly traded MLP securities that hold midstream energy infrastructure assets in North America, chosen according to a proprietary fundamental scoring model developed by Cushing® Asset Management, LP to rank MLPs for potential inclusion in the Index. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker “MLPX”

As investors can see below, MLPX is up almost equivalently to AMZA for the year. Both funds are up about 30% YTD, and both funds are up against resistance of the 150-day moving average (purple line). Source: E*TRADE

So, since AMZA and MLPX are up nearly the same amount from the lows, and are both trending up in a similar manner, at this point I am still electing to invest in AMZA, since its 20% yield is much greater than MLPX's, which is only 5.66% (30-day, SEC yield).

MLPX also only tracks 30 names, where as it seems that AMZA owns 164 companies. This could cause expenses to be lower for MLPX, but AMZA would have more diversification. So, this element of added diversification could make AMZA the safer way to go in the end, even if it is more expensive to manage.

Also, even though MLPX has a much smaller expense ratio (.45%) than AMZA (2.4%), AMZA's dividend yield is more than twice that of MLPX's, as stated above, even when taking its higher expense ratio into account.

Risks

Besides the obvious risks of lower oil & gas prices that could reduce annual throughput for midstream players owned by AMZA, leverage is another risk that investors need to be aware of.

Leverage is employed in AMZA to accomplish its higher yield through options and other various strategies, and these can magnify gains and losses in volatile markets.

Another risk I have mentioned in the past is the overbuilding of pipelines, which could possibly affect pricing power for midstream players down the road. More importantly, overbuilding projects leads some investors into becoming more fearful again that distribution cuts will come.

But, even though some companies had to cut distributions in the past due to new projects eating into cash flow, falling oil prices, and delayed oil & gas activity, the sacrifice was worthwhile.

All of the projects will provide a new, larger base of earnings for midstream companies to operate from, which in the end provides for greater revenue growth and distribution coverage further into the future.

Conclusion

AMZA's top nine holdings have catalysts to drive future earnings and sustain dividend coverage, if not grow them, due to the surging oilfield activity taking place in North America.

Phillips is more than doing its part to grow shale operations in the U.S. for E&Ps, and it has also been rewarding shareholders in the process, 21 consecutive quarters in a row, in fact. I see no reason why this trend can’t continue.

Therefore, I believe that the midstream space offers one of the best investment opportunities in the marketplace due to its cheap valuations, high dividend payouts, strong growth potential, and tax shelter capabilities.

As a result, I remain long midstream players, and will continue to use AMZA as my vehicle of choice to play the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.