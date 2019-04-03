Coherent: It's Reasonably Priced, But Its Growth Is Sporadic

Coherent operates in the laser industry, with growth of around 10% expected for next five years.

The analysts have forecasted that the company’s revenue and earnings will fall for the current fiscal year before recovering in the next fiscal year.

Introduction

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) is a profitable company operating in the competitive laser industry. The company’s growth occurs in spurts that last for a few years rather than with a continuous growth trend. This leads to volatility with surges and plunges in its stock price.

The laser industry is forecast to grow at around 10% for the next five years, providing an opportunity for Coherent to generate more growth. The stock is reasonably priced with a PE multiple of 13.5x and the trailing PE multiple of 14.5x.

In my opinion the stock would make a good long-term investment as future growth is expected from the laser industry. Coherent’s stock price can be volatile and investors looking to buy the stock need to be aware of this. I think the stock would best suit patient investors, but the stock could also suit active traders looking to trade its price swings.

Financials

Coherent has reported financial results for the first quarter ending December 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo). Note: Fiscal year ends September.

The company’s reported revenue fell 20% from the same quarter last fiscal year. Coherent reported diluted earnings per share of $1.45 which was down 13% from the $1.67 reported for the same quarter last fiscal year. Its EBIT was down 52% for the quarter. The EBIT (Earning Before Tax and Interest) gives an indication of the company’s profitability at an operational level.

On an annual basis Coherent reported a revenue increase of 11% over the previous fiscal year. The annual diluted earnings per share were $9.95 which was up 18% from the $8.42 reported for the previous fiscal year. Its annual EBIT was up 4.1% for the current fiscal year.

The return on equity is currently 19%. The return on equity has ranged from 6% to 19% over the last decade.

The profit margin is currently 13%. The profit margin ranged from 6% to 13% over the last decade.

Coherent’s current ratio is 3.3, meaning that its current assets exceed its current liabilities. Coherent’s current ratio has ranged from 3.1 to 5.5 over the last decade. The current ratio gives an indication of how much working capital the company has available. The working capital is the company's short-term finances such as cash and short-term deposits that are used for paying its bills. With a current ratio of 3.3 Coherent has plenty of cash to pay its bills.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 42%, which means that Coherent’s total debt is 42% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Coherent’s asset ratio has ranged from 18% to 50% over the last decade.

The company’s book value is currently $54.16, and with a stock price of $142 Coherent is trading at 2.6x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to decline 18% in 2019 before increasing 12% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to decline 25% in 2019 before increasing 39% in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 13.5x and the trailing PE ratio is 14.5x.

The financials reveal that Coherent operates with good profit margins and decent returns on equity. The company has ample working capital to pay its bills, and its total debt is under control. The forecasts are for declining revenue and earnings for the 2019 fiscal year before recovering the following fiscal year.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient I like to visually present the data on a chart.

Coherent data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Coherent’s historical revenue and earnings trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart reveals that Coherent’s revenue has shown spurts of growth. Revenue increased in 2010 and 2011 but growth then remained flat until a surge in 2017 with more growth in 2018. The analysts are expecting Coherent’s revenue to fall in 2019 before recovering in 2020. Coherent’s earnings essentially mirror its revenue. The company has grown over the last decade, but its growth occurred in two bursts rather than with a continuous growth rate.

Coherent is essentially a growth company as its revenue and earnings have both increased over the last decade, but its growth is patchy.

John Ambroseo, president and CEO, stated in the company’s earnings call:

The uncertainty regarding the outlook for 2019, which makes full-year forecasting very difficult, and as a result, we are not issuing full fiscal year guidance.

The CEO acknowledged that its future outlook is uncertain, which makes the company’s growth somewhat of a hit and miss affair. This is not the response that investors want to here, as it paints a gloomy picture for the company’s future.

Some of the uncertainty the CEO is referring to revolves around China.

It was a predictably challenging quarter for the materials processing business

The CEO further added:

A price war in certain fiber lasers continues to further exacerbate the challenges for the laser industry in China.

It appears that Coherent is facing competition in China. This doesn’t surprise me as China is a developing nation that will naturally attract competition. Also the U.S.-China trade war is putting pressure on sales with Chinese tariffs placed on photonics-based products from the U.S. which is lowering the company’s revenue. Coherent must absorb the tariff if it is to remain competitive with non U.S. companies.

Coherent operates in the highly competitive laser industry. The company produces lasers that are used for manufacturing such as laser cutting and laser machining. The company also provides lasers used in instrumentation and any other application that requires the use of a laser.

Coherent has seen increased demand in the medical field for its instrumentation. The CEO stated that bookings for its medical devices improved in 2018 and that he was expecting the Chinese medical device industry to grow. As the CEO stated:

The Chinese medical device industry is expected to grow by as much as 25%.

The improvement in the Chinese medical device industry should help reduce the impact from the Chinese tariffs on their photonics-based products.

While China is putting a drag on the company’s revenue growth, demand from the U.S. (which has the largest market share) is still quite strong.

The CEO stated:

The strong bookings trend in instrumentation and OEM components continued in Q1. Bioinstrumentation customers are seeing solid demand.

The Laser Diode market is expected to grow at 11% per year up to 2025 and the Semiconductor Laser market is expecting growth of 9% per year up to 2026. In my opinion the future demand for laser technology will only increase. Laser technology is used in a vast array of applications. Some of these applications include laser dentistry drills, laser barcode scanners, laser weapons targeting systems and lasers used for manufacturing.

The laser industry is expected to continue growing. However, Coherent faces strong competition which puts pressure on the company’s margins. In any highly competitive industry, some companies will do well one year at the expense of other companies. This then changes at some point and the company that was performing strongly now performs poorly. As Coherent is in a highly competitive industry, I would expect the company’s future growth to continue with growth spurts rather than a consistent growth trend.

Stock Valuation

While Coherent has a history of growth spurts, its revenue and earnings have both increased considerably over the last decade.

Using the growth period from 2010 to 2020 includes the forecast data. This period provides a reasonable average for the company’s growth rate which gives 21% per year.

An appropriate method for valuing growth stocks is the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate). With a growth rate of 21% Coherent’s forward PEG is 0.7 with a 2020 PE multiple of 13.5.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Coherent is undervalued with a stock price of $142. Its fair value would be around $215.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Coherent chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Coherent’s stock price initially powered up to $60 in 2011 and then remained fairly subdued up until 2016. From there the stock surged and peaked at $320 with a double top late in 2017, before spending 2018 declining all the way back down to below $100. The stock rallied this year along with the stock market’s rally.

Considering that the 2019 forecast is for a decline in revenue and earnings I wouldn’t expect any strong rallies anytime soon. In fact I would expect the stock to trade sideways like it did from 2011 through to 2015. The stock could sell back down to those levels.

Over the longer term Coherent would likely trade higher with surges rather than with a consistent uptrend. These price surges line up with the earnings growth spurts seen on the earnings history chart above. I would expect more of these price surges as the company reports strong earnings growth in future years. Without these growth spurts the stock price has little reason to climb.

Conclusion

Coherent is a profitable company that operates with good profit margins and decent returns on equity. The company’s total debt is under control and it operates with a generous amount of working capital. The company does have a history of growth, but its growth occurs in short bursts with most of its growth from the last decade occurring in just three good years.

The laser industry is expected to grow at around 10% per year for at least the next five years. The industry is highly competitive and I would expect Coherent to report some good years and some not so good years. Over the long-term I think Coherent’s growth will pretty much continue on with growth spurts, like it has done over the last decade.

The stock is reasonably priced with a forward PE ratio of 13.5x and a trailing PE ratio of 14.5x. The company’s forward PEG is 0.7 and its book value is 2.6x. I think the stock would make a good long-term investment for patient investors. As a short-term investment, the stock could suit traders and speculators looking to profit from its price swings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.