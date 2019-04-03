Is MGM Resorts A Bargain After Its Recent Correction?

The company is expected to more than double its earnings per share within the next two years.

MGM Resorts (MGM) has incurred a 14% correction in the last two months. As a result, the stock is now trading just 16% higher than its 2-year low. As the company has strong growth momentum, many investors will conclude that the recent correction has rendered the stock a bargain. However, I advise investors to wait for an even better entry point.

Business overview

MGM Resorts has a striking difference from its peers. While Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Melco Resorts (MLCO) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) generate the vast majority of their revenues in Macau, MGM Resorts generates 79% of its revenues in the U.S. and only 21% of its revenues in Macau.

MGM Resorts was adversely affected by the downturn in Macau, which was triggered by an anti-corruption regulatory crackdown in 2014. However, the downturn lasted about two years, and gaming activity in the area has greatly rebounded since 2016, with gaming revenue having grown for more than 24 consecutive months.

In 2018, MGM resorts grew its revenue by 9% over prior year, mostly thanks to 32% revenue growth in China. However, the company incurred increased costs in its casinos and higher depreciation due to its recent investments. Consequently, its operating income fell 14% in the year. On the other hand, earnings per share decreased only 2%, mostly thanks to a 7% reduction in the share count.

Growth prospects

MGM Resorts has a remarkably poor performance record, as it has posted losses in 7 years during the last decade. More precisely, it posted losses for 7 consecutive years, from 2009 to 2016. A consistent growth record is of paramount importance, as it confirms the presence of a solid business model on which investors can rely. Therefore, the poor performance record of MGM Resorts is a red flag.

On the other hand, the company exhibits strong business momentum right now. It opened MGM Cotai about a year ago, MGM Springfield in August and Park MGM in December. Thanks to the ramp-up of activity in these recently opened resorts, the company is likely to enjoy high growth this and next year. Analysts seem to share this view, as they expect MGM Resorts to more than double its earnings per share in just two years, from $0.82 in 2018 to $1.72 in 2020.

Moreover, management recently initiated an improvement project called “MGM 2020”, which will aim to reduce operating expenses and enhance the overall efficiency of the company. The first cost savings from this initiative will begin to appear in the second half of this year. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect some margin expansion from next year, which will mark a great improvement compared to last year’s performance, when revenue growth was fully offset by increased expenses.

It is also worth noting that MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands have begun to meet with legislators for potential casino openings in New York. The two companies are trying to gain approval from legislators by mentioning the huge economic benefit that the city will enjoy, as it will receive hundreds of millions in taxes, which will be used to support social initiatives. Governor Andrew Cuomo has not been enthusiastic about the opening of casinos in the city, but the casino operators will certainly insist and may eventually succeed in their efforts. This may prove a significant growth opportunity in the future.

Debt

While the recent opening of many resorts has greatly improved the growth prospects of MGM Resorts, it has also taken its toll on the company's balance sheet. To be sure, long-term debt jumped from $12.8 billion to $15.1 billion last year.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) currently stands at $21.5 billion. As this amount is about 45 times last year’s earnings, it is certainly excessive. In addition, interest expense currently consumes 54% of the operating income. It thus renders the company highly leveraged and vulnerable to any unforeseen headwind.

During recessions, consumers drastically curtail their gambling budget, and hence, MGM Resorts is vulnerable to recessions, particularly given its excessive debt pile. As a recession has not shown up for a whole decade, this is a significant risk factor to keep in mind.

Dividend and share repurchases

As MGM Resorts became profitable only in 2016, it initiated a dividend in 2017. Nevertheless, despite the huge amounts that the company has invested in new resorts in recent years, it is offering a decent 1.9% dividend yield. As the payout ratio stands at 59% and the company is likely to grow its earnings at a fast pace in the upcoming years, the dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

It is also worth noting that MGM Resorts repurchases its shares at a fast clip. It reduced its share count by 7% last year and still has $1.4 billion remaining in its buyback program. This amount is sufficient to reduce the share count by 10% at the current stock price. However, given the huge debt load and the elevated forward P/E ratio of the stock, which stands at 20.7, share repurchases hardly enhance shareholder value. It would be much more prudent for the company to use some funds to reduce its debt load and thus limit its exposure to a potential downturn. Moreover, lower debt would boost the earnings per share of the company via lower interest expense.

Final thoughts

After several years of poor results, MGM Resorts has managed to enter a strong growth phase, thanks to the recent opening of major resorts. The company is expected to more than double its earnings per share in just two years, while the stock is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 20.7. While this valuation in not cheap, it is not extreme for a company with strong momentum. However, the poor performance record of MGM Resorts, its high debt load and its vulnerability to recessions are significant risk factors. Therefore, although the stock may reward its shareholders even from its current stock price, I advise investors to wait for a lower entry point in order to increase their margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.