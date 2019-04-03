Whitestone REIT: Why You Shouldn't Buy The Drop Of This 9.4%-Yielding REIT

Shares are more moderately valued on the drop, but are still expensive given growing dividend risks.

The REIT has covered its dividend with adjusted funds from operations in the last 11 out of 12 quarters, but distribution coverage stats have deteriorated lately.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) has seen strong growth in the last couple of years in terms of portfolio size, net operating income and funds from operations. Whitstone REIT's shares have sold off lately, but are no longer oversold. Shares are more moderately valued on the drop, but don't have an appealing risk/reward ratio now that a distribution cut has become more likely. An investment in WSR yields 9.4 percent.

Whitestone REIT's shares sold off in February after the real estate investment trust released weak fourth quarter earnings and surprised investors with a disappointing guidance that points to yet another decrease in year-over-year funds from operations in 2019.

Source: StockCharts

Whitestone REIT - Portfolio Snapshot

Whitestone REIT is a highly concentrated shopping center REIT that invests in real estate assets in just a few cities. The REIT's core markets are Phoenix, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas. All core markets are characterized by strong population and robust economic growth. At the end of the December quarter, Whitestone REIT's portfolio consisted of 68 properties with 6.1 million gross leasable area.

Source: Whitestone REIT Investor Presentation

Whitestone REIT's core markets have regularly been ranked as one of the best and fastest-growing cities and real estate markets in America.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Acquisition-Driven Growth Opportunity

Whitestone REIT is concentrated in just a few markets and regularly acquires new properties that have fueled the REIT's income and cash flow growth.

More than half of Whitestone REIT's acquisitions have been made in Texas, 53 percent, and the remaining 47 percent occurred in Arizona. From 2011 until 2017 Whitestone REIT spent an average of $125.7 million annually on adding new investment properties to its real estate portfolio.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Due to Whitestone REIT's aggressive acquisition push, the company has seen a significant increase in its net operating income since 2011. The REIT's total net operating income increased from $21.6 million in 2011 to $89.9 million in 2018, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 22.6 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Whitestone REIT's core FFO/share also exploded, even though funds from operations growth has decreased since 2015. In total, Whitestone REIT's core funds from operations have increased from $0.89/share in 2011 to $1.16/share in 2018 which calculates out to yearly growth of 3.9 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Potential To Improve Capital Efficiency

Whitestone REIT has potential to grow its capital efficiency by raising rents and improving occupancy rates. The company has achieved above-average same-store net operating income growth in 2018 and has historically been able to grow rents through contractual rent bump provisions. Whitestone REIT's occupancy rate sat at 91.9 percent at the end of the December quarter, leaving room for improvement.

Source: Whitestone REIT

Is The Dividend At Risk?

Whitestone REIT is a high-yield commercial property REIT that pays a $0.095/share dividend on a monthly basis. The REIT covered its dividend, on average, in the last twelve quarters, but Whitestone REIT's distribution coverage stats have deteriorated lately.

The core FFO-payout ratio most recently hit a 3-year high at 106 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Reasons For The Sell-Off And Previous Recommendation To Take Profits

There are two major reasons why Whitestone REIT's stock sold off in February:

1. The company's distribution coverage has deteriorated notably, which could foreshadow a dividend cut;

2. The REIT has once again guided for a year-over-year drop in core funds from operations in its earnings release, and investor are always sensitive about negative growth.

On October 1, 2018, I penned a piece on Whitestone REIT titled "Whitestone REIT: Why You Should Consider Taking Some Profits In This 8.2%-Yielding REIT" in which I recommended investors to take profits @$13.88:

Investors (should they choose to invest) must keep a close eye on the REIT's FFO trajectory and dividend coverage stats going forward. The REIT covers its payout with core FFO, though only narrowly, but a decline in core FFO could foreshadow a deterioration in the REIT's dividend coverage stats.

My ultimate recommendation was:

Frankly, the rate of price appreciation we have seen in the last couple of months is not sustainable. Shares are on the brink of being overbought, which exposes income investors buying today to considerable correction risks. In other words, it is not the worst time to take some profits... The risk-reward is NOT attractive at this valuation point, in my view.

Valuation

Management has guided for $1.06-$1.10/share in core FFO for the current fiscal year which would mark a year-over-year decrease of 6.9 percent. In 2018, Whitestone REIT's core FFO already dropped 7.2 percent year-over-year.

Based on the REIT's 2019 guidance income investors pay ~11.2x 2019e core FFO, which is still a rather high FFO-multiple for a REIT that could be forced to slash its payout in 2019.

Downside Risks Outweigh Upside Potential

The biggest catalyst for another downside move would likely be an announcement that the dividend will be cut. A U.S. recession is also a major risk factor investors need to consider. An economic downturn would most likely hit Whitestone REIT harder than the average REIT because Whitestone REIT relies just on a few core markets to produce recurring lease income. I don't see any major upside catalysts for shareholders since the REIT's dividend stream is still rather highly valued despite growing dividend risks.

Your Takeaway

A dividend cut is a very real possibility after the REIT underearned its distribution for the first time in three years. Whitestone REIT's excess distribution coverage has continuously declined throughout 2018 and weak core FFO-guidance indeed raises concerns that the current dividend run-rate is not sustainable. With risks like this hanging over Whitestone REIT's share price, I would not recommend income investors to buy the drop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.