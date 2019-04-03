Trex Company And Its Real Value

Trex has become a household name for low-maintenance decking, fencing, railing, and outdoor furniture that is made from 95% recycled wood and plastic bags.

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) produces a composite alternative wood building material that is used in decking, fencing, railing, porch, trim, framing, and outdoor furniture. Trex products are typically more expensive than wood, but consumers are drawn to this product because it is low-maintenance, more durable, and is more eco-friendly than traditional wood. More impressively, Trex has never cut down a tree for manufacturing its products, which are made of 95% recycled materials such as recycled wood and recycled plastic bags.

The product is manufactured in the USA and the company licenses its brand to third parties, who manufacture and sell products under the Trex brand. Distribution of the product is focused on wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, who then sell Trex products to contractors and homeowners.

The company is becoming more diversified by manufacturing and selling a variety of products and expanding into furniture products. The company also sells in the US and abroad, with a strong presence in Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia.

This article will consider the benefits of investing in this consistent and growing business while also looking closer into the fundamentals and facts to see if it’s worth the hefty price tag when compared with earnings, and if it’s at a good price when compared with the stock’s real value. Before fully analyzing this company, I feel that the company will not be able to continue with its stellar growth and that competition will continue to threaten Trex’s moat and begin to take over more of its market share.

Competition

Trex Company does have competition; however, at this time Trex seems to stand above competition in terms of revenue and number of employees.

Trex also seems to offer an all-around better quality and more versatile product than its competitors.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 89/100. Therefore, Trex Company is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. Trex has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, Gross Margin Percent, and ROIC. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that Trex seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been increasing overall through the last 10 years, with some periods of stagnant or accelerated price increases. This indicates that the industry or business may face similar booms and busts or stagnant periods of share price in the future. Overall, share price average has grown by about 248.23% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 14.87%. This is a better-than-average return.

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings were negative until 2012, but since then the company has been turning out consistently growing profits.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, Trex is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth and current value.

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has increased overall during the last five years. ROE has seen some fluctuations, but levels have remained high, which is a good sign. Five-year average ROE is very good at around 46.5%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So Trex easily meets my requirements.

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 42 Building Materials companies is 19.57%.

Therefore, Trex Company’s 5-year average of 46.54% and current ROE of 46.87% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital history displays much like the ROE history. Overall, ROIC has grown, while experiencing some fluctuations. Levels have remained high throughout the five-year period with no need for concern. Five-year average ROIC is very good at around 46%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So Trex easily passes this test as well.

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable and increasing over the last five years. Five-year GMP is good at around 39%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So TREX has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity shows no number, indicating that this company doesn’t have any long-term debt to speak of. This is a very good sign, suggesting that the company owns more than it owes.

Trex’s Current Ratio of 2.91 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so Trex exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short term, the company’s financial situation is also stable.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 27.6 indicates that Trex might be selling at a high price when comparing Trex’s P/E Ratio to a long-term market average P/E Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average P/E Ratio of Trex has typically been between 29.45 and 61.74, so this indicates that Trex could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to Trex’s average historical P/E Ratio range.

Trex doesn’t currently pay a regular dividend.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an adjusted diluted EPS of 2.28. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and P/E Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, TREX is undervalued...

If Trex continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If Trex continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If Trex continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If Trex continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If Trex continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to Trex’s typical P/E ratio relation to the S&P 500's P/E Ratio, Trex is undervalued.

If Trex continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $75 per share versus its current price of about $64, this would indicate that Trex Company is undervalued.

If I decide to purchase Trex, I would personally try to buy at a discount with added margin of safety since future growth forecasts are expected to be lower than average and since this industry has typical boom and bust cycles, which could provide better buying opportunities.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Trex is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, ROIC, and EPS. Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

Another pro is that this company has grown exponentially when compared with the market benchmark of the S&P 500 and the company has plenty of room to grow. This won’t likely translate into as much growth as seen in the early years of when this company first started growing its profits, but the potential is still massive with growth from new construction and increased revenues from refinishing old wooden structures with Trex.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 8%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 8.01% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 14.01% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 8% growth per year.

Here is an alternative scenario based on Trex’s past earnings growth. During the past 5 years, the average EPS growth rate was about 28%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 14.02% and 17.72%, respectively. Therefore, our annual return could likely be around 14% to 18% in the long term.

If considering actual past results of Trex Co., which includes affected share prices, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in Trex:

Initial Investment Date: 4/2/2009

End Date: 4/2/2019

Cost per Share: $2.35

End Date Price: $64.41

Total Return: 2640.85%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 39%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in Trex:

Initial Investment Date: 4/2/2014

End Date: 4/2/2019

Cost per Share: $18.63

End Date Price: $64.41

Total Return: 245.73%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 28%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 28% to 39%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in Trex, and its products, you could expect Trex to provide you with around at least 14-16% annual return. For the short-term swing trader or impatient investor, the booms and bust periods of the building materials industry could provide an opportunity to buy this stock at a discounted price.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928–2014 is about 10%. So in a typical scenario with Trex, you could expect to earn a higher short-term return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Trex Co. is a chance to own a solid and growing company with good long-term fundamentals. Its products are more green-friendly and sustainable than traditional wood. There is lots of room for more growth because of new construction and growth from converting existing wooden structures to Trex. In addition, there is the potential for more international growth. The big question that investors will need to ask themselves is if they feel that Trex has and will continue to maintain a competitive advantage over its competitors. After my analysis, I’m more confident in Trex’s ability to maintain its competitive advantage than when I began analyzing this company.

At the very least, I expect that this company can produce a long-term average annual return of the S&P 500 benchmark, with greater return potential if I buy at a discount price when the company or industry has a slow-down or a temporary decline in share price.

