Gilead Has A Shot To Regain Investor Confidence With Inflammatory Disorder Drug Filgotinib

Gilead Sciences (GILD) and its partner Galapagos (GLPG) have done well to obtain positive results from a late-stage study in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) using their drug filgotinib. This is good news for Gilead, which really needed a major win after the Gilead NASH trial setback. In addition, filgotinib is not a one-trick pony. That's because it has the capability to target a host of other inflammatory diseases as well. That means the market opportunity this drug could potentially target is almost limitless. Nonetheless, this was a huge victory for Gilead to boost investor confidence.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 study was known as FINCH 3, which recruited patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis. One thing to point out is that these were patients who were methotrexate-naive. What that means is that patients had not yet received treatment with methotrexate (MTX). MTX is typically the go-to drug or standard of care (SOC) drug for patients with RA. For many years, it has been given as the treatment of choice, besides certain biologics. Gilead and its partner approached this study in a very smart way. This is evidenced by the notion of testing filgotinib both alone as a monotherapy and in combination with methotrexate. Considering that methotrexate is the SOC option for RA, I believe this made a lot of sense.

It was noted that the primary endpoint was met, because a large proportion of patients treated with filgotinib had obtained a superior ARC20 score at week 24. In essence, those treated with both 100 mg of filgotinib plus MTX and 200 mg of filgotinib plus MTX achieved a better ARC20 compared to MTX alone. ARC stands for American College of Rheumatology and is a measure of those that achieve at least a 20% improvement in the pain scale. Not only that, but even the number of patients achieving other ARC scores like ARC50, ARC70 and clinical remission at the end of the study was superior in the filgotinib plus MTX groups (filgotinib 100 mg and 200 mg) compared to MTX alone. Filgotinib for this indication alone has the opportunity to become a multi-billion dollar blockbuster drug. An analyst from SVB Leerink, Geoffrey Porges, believes filgotinib is worth about $5-6 in earnings per share for Gilead, especially, because the drug has so much more potential than just rheumatoid arthritis alone.

Potential Expansion Opportunity

Filgotinib in RA is only one potential pathway that Gilead can go. The drug is a JAK1 inhibitor that can be used to treat a multitude of inflammatory diseases. For starters, the company is looking to explore the drug in earlier stages of the RA disease. This involves two programs known as FINCH 1 and FINCH 2. Then, you have a multitude of other indications that the drug can be used to treat, such as:

Psoriatic arthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis

Crohn's disease

Ulcerative colitis

Each one of these indications also carries massive market potential. Most of these target indications are currently in phase 2 or phase 3 studies. That means it won't be many years for filgotinib to obtain an expansion label for all these other indications as well. Of course, that is pending all the studies turn out to be successful. It is good that Gilead at least has this filgotinib program to steer itself back on the right track. Especially because the company suffered a major setback when it reported results from one of its NASH fibrosis programs. This is when it noted that it had failed its STELLAR-4 phase 3 study treating NASH patients with selonsertib. To be fair, this was a NASH population with stage 4 fibrosis. There is other incoming data from STELLAR-3, which will lay out results for using the drug to treat stage 3 fibrosis patients. It's not guaranteed to succeed in this population, but stage 4 may have been a bit tougher of a population to go after.

Potential Risks

There are still many substantial risks when it comes to the FINCH program for RA, the first of which is the safety issue - there were some problems noted in the 200 mg group. This 200 mg group saw about 4.8% of patients having a serious adverse event (SAE). In the case of another JAK1 inhibitor, Pfizer (PFE) has already faced scrutiny for using its drug Xeljanz to treat inflammatory diseases. Both the FDA and EMA are starting to track the safety issues associated with Xeljanz. That means regulators will also be tracking the safety side of things for filgotinib before allowing the drug to be approved.

This is where another risk comes into play. The next watched study for Gilead and Galapagos would be the MANTA safety study. This study will highlight whether or not filgotinib is safe and tolerable for these patients to take. If the safety side of things turn out well, then Gilead has a shot at competing against AbbVie (ABBV) with upadacitinib. However, AbbVie is in better shape, because its NDA for upadacitinib in RA was accepted back in February 2019. Even better, it used one of its priority review vouchers to obtain approval with a faster review time. The FDA is expected to review AbbVie's RA drug by Q3 2019. On the other hand, Gilead will only release its safety study during the same time period. That means when it comes to first-mover market advantage, AbbVie wins in that department. As long as safety data for filgotinib comes out clean - or cleaner - than upadacitinib, the drug has a good shot at competing.

Conclusion

Gilead suffered a big setback with one of its NASH studies, however, it can still make substantial progress with its other partnered drug, filgotinib. Especially because filgotinib can be explored in many other inflammatory diseases. The treatment of rheumatoid arthritis is only one target indication. There are two major risks that should be noted. The first being that filgotinib may not end up working for all these other indications in which it is being explored. Most notably, the biggest risk is the competition that will exist in the rheumatoid arthritis space. Even if filgotinib is approved for RA, there is no guarantee that its sales will outpace those of competitors. How well filgotinib turns out for RA will largely depend on the upcoming safety data from MANTA, which is approaching in the third quarter of this year. Based on the safety data thus far from other filgotinib studies, I believe that it should turn out pretty well for Gilead in the end.

