Novartis' FDA Approval Opens The Door For New Treatment Option

Novartis (NVS) was able to recently obtain FDA approval for its drug Mayzent (Siponimod) to treat patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). This is good news for both Novartis and the patients who desperately need a new treatment option. The ability to obtain FDA approval for this multiple sclerosis indication was because of positive results from a phase 3 study known as EXPAND.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 trial was a placebo-controlled study that had recruited SPMS patients. Patients were randomized to either receive Mayzent or placebo. I believe this was a well-established study for one reason in particular. That reason being, Novartis sought out a very sick population. The patients that were recruited were those who had been living with MS for at least 16 years and more. The primary endpoint for this study was to determine if Mayzent could reduce the risk of 3-month confirmed disability progression (CDP), compared to placebo. It was noted that the primary endpoint was met with statistical significance, with a p-value of p=0.013. In essence, treatment with Mayzent was able to produce a 21% reduction in CDP, compared to those who were given placebo. As CDP suggests, the goal of the primary endpoint was to stop disability progression for these SPMS patients. SPMS stands for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. Those who have SPMS symptoms continue to get worse over time. It is anticipated that most people with MS will at some point develop SPMS in their lifetime. This is where Mayzent can help, because at the SPMS stage of MS, it can help delay disability progression. New treatment options were desperately needed, now this drug has a chance to help these patients. Especially, when you consider that it was the first oral drug approved in 15 years or more for SPMS. In my opinion, the delaying of disability progression is the key endpoint. However, as you may be aware, MS patients suffer from relapses as well. It was shown that patients treated with Mayzent had a 55% reduction in the annualized relapse rate (ARR) also. This was another important finding from this study.

A Major Risk Factor

The FDA approval of Mayzent for Novartis is good news, however, a major challenge remains. This is the risk of how the uptake of the drug in the market may not be immediate. That's because SPMS is kind of harder to diagnose. Doctors have been comfortable treating patients with currently available drugs for relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) and SPMS. That means the company will have to achieve an excellent training and marketing campaign, if it expects to gain ground in the SPMS market. I believe Novartis has a good shot at doing so. After all, it has already done a good job marketing its other MS drug Gilenya. Gilenya brought in $1.7 billion in sales in 2017. An analyst believes that Mayzent can potentially generate $1.3 billion in sales by 2024. In my opinion, it will be easier to market this new drug. The reason why I state that is because Novartis is pricing its new MS drug Mayzent 7.4% lower than Gilenya at $88,500 per year in the United States. The reason for the lower cost can be due to many reasons, like competition and an increase of scrutiny by lawmakers on drug prices. Plus there are times where some doctors may choose to keep a patient on an older drug instead, despite a newly available option. The risk for Novartis is to attempt to bridge this issue, by convincing doctors that switching to Mayzent for those with SPMS will be far better in the long run for the patient. Another risk factor for Novartis is Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). That's because Roche's Ocrevus may target the SPMS population like Novartis. In addition, Ocrevus treats a broad MS patient population as well. On the flip side, Novartis may have a major advantage over Ocrevus. That advantage being that Mayzent can be given to a patient orally, while Ocrevus has to be infused into the patient. That means Novartis wins in terms of patient compliance.

Conclusion

Novartis has achieved a major milestone in obtaining FDA approval for SPMS, which has not seen a specifically approved oral drug in over 15 years. This is a major advantage for Novartis, which has a large market opportunity. It is also a major win for those who are suffering from SPMS. As I noted above, a majority of those who have RRMS will transition over to SPMS eventually. However, there is is a major risk that remains. This involves the ability to convince doctors to switch away from current treatment options over to Mayzent. I think Novartis can take care of this quite easily. It has a large sales force of people to get the word out about this drug. This is very important, because once a patient transitions over to SPMS the disability progression comes quickly. A drug like Mayzent has the ability to greatly slow this progression. In my opinion, this drug far exceeds many other treatment options that are used to treat MS. Another risk involves Roche with Ocrevus. That's because Ocrevus could also possibly be used to treat SPMS. However, many doctors believe that they will either stick with disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) or Mayzent for treating SPMS. The good news is that Novartis is looking to expand its drug to additional markets. It is hoping to seek regulatory approval of the drug for other territories such as the European Union, Japan, Australia, Canada, and Switzerland.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.