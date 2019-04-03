Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc. (MICT) CEO David Lucatz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 1, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Lucatz - Chairman, President and CEO

Moran Amran - Finance Controller

Operator

On the call this morning, we have David Lucatz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of MICT; and Moran Amran Controller of MICT. And again as a reminder, management will be referring to a slide presentation that can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's site with the link in the press release. We will start with an opening message from David will give an overview of business developments for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018. Then we will move to review the numbers with Moran.

I will now turn the call over to David, who will begin the presentation on Slide 5. Please go ahead, David.

David Lucatz

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We have some significant development into '18, which have the potential to change the direction of our company. In December of 2018, an acquisition agreement was entered into among MICT, BNN and ParagonEx, which contemplates that the proposed business combination shall close on or before May 16, 2019. In connection with acquisition agreement, BNN launched a tender offer to acquire up to 1,953,423 shares of MICT's common stock at the price of $1.65 per share on February 5, 2019 and had some of the tender offer to April 8, 2019.

Earlier in 2018, MICT successfully completed a recent transaction, the sale of our formerly wholly-owned subsidiary Enertec Systems 2001 Ltd or Enertec with Coolisys Technologies Inc or Coolisys for total effective transaction price of $8.7 million. This transaction added $4.7 million in cash and removed $4 million in Enertec from our balance sheet.

Moving to Slide number 6, we will review the 2018 financial results. Revenue for 12 months ended December 31, 2018 decreased by 23% to $14.2 million compared to revenue of 18.3 million in 2017. Gross margin increased to 25% in 2018 from 23% in 2017. Net loss attributed to MICT narrowed by 68% in 2018 to $2.6 million, as compared to $8.2 million in 2017.

Backlog was $1.36 million as of December 31, 2018, driven by contracts for Micronet's new Mobile Resource Management or MRM products including the TREQ-317 and TREQr5. We expect demand will continue to grow as the year demanded requirement deadline of December 2019 new in addition new MRM product are used by Micronet.

Moving to Slide number 8, we present the market the Micronet's MRM product biggest development. Micronet next generation LTE certification is nearly completed and orders have already been received. The marketplace is materializing nicely with Micronet having formally launched its commercial website. A few partnership agreements have already been signed and more are in the pipeline.

Micronet is seeing business development opportunity by exhibiting at industry trade shows including MATS and NAFA. Micronet is cooperating on the SmartCAM with strategic partner and finding it has been very well accepted by the market. Micronet is implementing its LTE customer acquisition with first sale of SmarTab LTE device was made to the Value Added Reseller or VAR channel.

I will now turn the call to Moran for financial review.

Moran Amran

Thank you, David, and good morning everyone. The next slide illustrates the revenue for 2018 as compared to 2017. Revenues were $14.2 million in 2018 at a growth of 23% on 18.4 million in 2017.

Slide 9 provides a detail breakdown of the numbers. Cost of margin was 35% in 2018 as compared to 23% in 2017. Research and development expense were relatively stable on a dollar basis, but up slightly on a percentage of sale basis as compared to the prior year. In 2018, selling general and administrative expense increased by 1.9 million to 7.9 million as compared to 2017, an increase of 32%.

Net loss attributed to MICT narrowed by 68% in 2018 to 2.6 million, as compared to 8.2 million in 2017. On a per share basis, MICT reported results of $0.81 per basic and diluted share continue in 2018 as compared to a loss of $0.45 per basis can diluted share from continuing operation in 2107.

Turning to Slide 10, on our balance sheet, we have 2.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, minus 0.6 million in working capital and 1 million in shareholder equity as of December 31, 2018.

I will now turn the call back to David.

David Lucatz

Thank you, Moran. MICT continued to maintain at 39.3% stake in Micronet. In addition, our merger and acquisition agreement between MICT, BNN and other third-party is currently proceeding according to schedule. Investors interested in more information about BNN tender offer may refer to the press release dated March 13, 2019 for more details. We believe this transaction is completed. We create substantial value for MICT shareholder by also benefiting our merger partners.

I would like to thank our dedicated employees. Thank you and I look forward to speaking with you in next quarter.

