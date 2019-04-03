Corn, Soybeans, And Wheat Rally Monday Over 1% After Friday's Decline Amid Trade Optimism, Inspection Data, And Weather

Investment Thesis

The latest set of agriculture news were largely positive, sparking Monday's rally. Corn and soybeans appear to be the safer buys given the headwinds looming this planting season, optimism on the U.S.-China trade talks, and a bullish inspection report. The 29-cent spread between the CBOT wheat and the KCBT wheat still continues to show a reluctance by investors to get into the market, and thus, a bearish sentiment. It makes sense given the good crop progress report and adequate supply, both domestically and internationally.

Trade optimism, weather concerns, and a global stock market rally boost grain markets

After a bearish United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report sent corn prices plummeting, ultimately lowering the grain market across the board on Friday, futures have turned higher on Monday. The U.S.-China trade talks ended last week on a positive note, and optimism has boosted sentiment this morning. Trade talks will continue this week in Washington, D.C. Wetter weather for the month of April is also a concern regarding disruptions in the planting season and the logistics of agricultural products (specifically, corn and soybeans). Overall, grain prices are rallying as part of a global rally driven by stronger Chinese manufacturing data.

U.S. May corn futures settled up over 1.5% to $3.616. U.S. May soybean futures settled higher 1.29% to $8.954, and U.S. wheat futures up 1.67% to 4.626. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) settled up 1.31% ($0.20) to $15.43, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 1.27% ($0.20) to $15.95, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) up 0.94% ($0.05) to $5.34.

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures settled up 5 cents to $4.626, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures settled up 4.4 cents to $4.344, resulting in a 29-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract finished down $0.16 to $5.530. Figure 1 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for corn price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for soybeans price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for wheat price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

The USDA released its weekly inspection or weighted to export data on Monday. The report was a bullish report for corn with 1,259,000 tonnes or 1.26 mmt, with 255k going to Mexico and 208k going to Japan. This exceeded the market expectation range of 700k-1,000k tonnes. The year-over-year (YoY) inspection of 29,679k tonnes of corn is 21% greater than last year. Meanwhile, soybean (731k tonnes) and wheat (431k tonnes) both came in line with traders' expectation range of 500k-900k and 300k-550k, respectively. About 265k tonnes of soybeans were shipped to China. Figure 4 is a table from the USDA Inspection Report for the week ending March 28, 2019.

Source: USDA

In all, 828k tonnes of soybeans have been sold for 2018/19 deliveries to China. The USDA is estimating that China will import 91.5 million tonnes of soybean in 2019/20 vs. 88 million tonnes in 2018/19 vs. 94 million tonnes in 2017/18. The decrease in demand in 2018/19 was partly due to the African Swine Fever (ASF) that led to lower feed demand.

Aside from the inspection report, the USDA on Monday released the first Crop Progress Report of the season. For the week ending March 31, the report revealed that winter wheat came in at 56% in excellent to good condition, slightly above (but in line of) market expectations of 55% and above last year's 32%. California is leading the way with 100% of its winter wheat in excellent to good condition. Nebraska (69%), Oklahoma (69%), Colorado (66%), and Oregon (64%) are also off to strong starts. Only 9% came in very poor to poor condition, compared to 30% last year. Amongst the states struggling early with poor to very poor conditions are South Dakota (38%), Missouri (32%), and Ohio (28%).

On the weather front, floodwaters along the Mississippi, Red, and Missouri rivers remain a key focal point. Floodwaters continue to create major logistic problems and planting delays. This will likely continue through the spring months and even into the summer. Temperatures and additional rainfall will continue to remain important across the corn and soybean belt as planting is set to get underway. Temperatures will begin to moderate and turn warmer than normal late this week and through early next week. Forecast models have trended cooler as of late, and we are expecting for the central U.S. to experience cooler-than-normal temperatures in the April 10-15 time frame. Figure 5 is a map from the 12z ECMWF EPS model depicting cooler-than-normal temperatures across much of the nation in the April 11-16 time frame.

Source: WeatherBELL

Precipitation-wise, the bulk of the activity will be across the southern U.S. (southern Plains into the Mississippi Delta) over the next 7 days. Beyond that time frame, there are a few systems that I'm watching that could have impacts across a larger part of the corn and soybean belt. At this point, these storm systems will be quick-moving, and thus, likely not to include flooding rainfall. That said, over the next two weeks, there will be few dry days in between a continued active (stormy) weather pattern. Figure 6 is a map depicting the total accumulated forecast precipitation over the next 7 days.

Source: NOAA

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.