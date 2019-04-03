Halma Plc: 39 Years Of Dividend Growth, But Overvalued

Still, now is not the time to buy. The stock is way ahead of earnings and needs to pull back significantly.

Background for analysis and conclusion:

Halma plc (OTCPK:HLMAF, OTCPK:HLMLY, OTCPK:HALMY) is based in the UK, reports in pounds and is included in the FTSE 100. The current price is 1700 pence (17 GBP) and the London Stock Exchange ticker is HLMA. In London, stocks are quoted in pence.

My goal is compounding, and thus my ideal investment horizon is at least a decade, preferably an investment that I can just hold and never sell, and the article is based upon that. Most investors are bad at selling, and this applies to me as well. I prefer companies that pay a growing dividend and I stick to investments in beer-drinking countries.

The aim of this article is to present this rather unknown company (at least outside the UK) to other investors.

Summary:

Halma plc has since flotation in 1972 had a spectacular return. Via small/niche acquisitions, good management and organic growth, shareholders have been awarded 15% annually since 1990. The organizational structure is decentralized and management has shown superb skills in capital allocation.

Unfortunately, since the financial crisis in 2008/09, the share price has grown more than the earnings, and the stock is way overvalued, in my opinion. However, the stock deserves a premium, and I will gladly buy some shares if it drops 25% from here.

The business:

Halma is a British company headquartered outside London. Its origin dates back to 1894 when it was a rubber company based in Sri Lanka (!). Sri Lanka later nationalized the rubber industry and Halma became an industrial holding company.

In 1972, it listed on the London Stock Exchange and gradually developed itself into an international manufacturing company that it is today. Up until December 2017 it was part of the FTSE 250, but is now part of the FTSE 100.

At present Halma consists of about 50 small-to-medium sized subsidiaries in over 20 countries. The business centers around hazard detection, life protection, personal and public health improvement and environmental protection. It has four business divisions:

Process safety Infrastructure safety Medical Environmental & analysis Revenue in % 17% 33% 26% 24% Operating profit in % 18% 31% 28% 23%

It is a provider of security services, mainly products that detect hazards to assets, like fire, gazes, corrosion, water pollution, air pollution, etc. The medical business revolves around products that assess eye health and eye surgery.

Halma is a global company with 37% of the revenue coming from the US, 23% from mainland Europe, 17% from UK, 17% from Asia and 7% from Africa and the Middle-East. Revenue is not split into industries, but most of it comes from commercial and public buildings in any industry.

Growth comes from a mix of organic growth and "constant" acquisitions of small-and-medium-sized companies.

Management and owners:

The executive directors are obliged to own shares worth two times their salary, and thus the interests with the shareholders should be reasonably aligned. CEO Andrew Williams owns per April 1, 2017, shares worth 9.5 million pounds and the rest of the management owns around 12.2 million in total.

Halma prefers to recruit internally and thus most of the management has been with Halma for a long time. CEO Williams, for example, has been in the Halma system since 1994 and is CEO since 2005. Before Williams took the helm, from 1997 to 2005, the company had its weakest performance when the founder left and the new CEO brought in more centralization, less investment and subsequently less growth.

Williams brought Halma back to the previous decentralized structure and left the managers of the subsidiaries with as little interference as possible: how they go about their purchasing, how they spend R&D, how they sell, etc. The aim is to let the local managers take ownership of their business and don’t interfere with what has proven to be a good business model before the acquisition. The central management helps with allocations/funding for product development, growth and potential synergies between sister companies, but leave the local management with almost complete freedom in the daily operations. The central management's focus is on capital allocations, and so far has done this very well over the years with mostly successful acquisitions of profitable market niches and exit from less attractive long-term niches.

Historical performance:

Halma has been an extraordinary performer. Since 1990 the CAGR has been 15%, way above the major indices:

Source: Yahoo! Finance. X-axis in pence, logarithmic chart.

The chart is logarithmic and clearly the stock’s performance has been best after the financial crisis of 2008/09. Unfortunately, this is also due to P/E expansion, as valuation has increased more than the underlying growth of the business.

If we look at the three-year rolling returns it has barely been negative the last 29 years:

Source: Yahoo! Finance and my own calculations.

The profitability has grown like clockwork the last ten years:

Source: Morningstar. Blue bar is EPS.

CAGR of EPS is 11.3% which is close to management’s aim of doubling the EPS every five years. Halma does not have much physical capital, mostly intangibles, but ROIC is ticking in at 13% annually.

About 14% of the revenue ends up as free cash flow and 3.7% is spent on CAPEX, well above my preferred rate of 10%. Most of the cash is spent on growth, and a little is paid back to shareholders (see later).

One of my main factors when evaluating a stock is to establish if it's a cyclical or non-cyclical stock by looking at its performance during economic recession and how it eventually recovers. I’m a long-term investor and look to compound and thus draw-down should be as small as possible. In late 2002 and early 2003 Halma's share price fell about 20%, and in 2008/09 it only fell 20% when it hit bottom in September 2008, much less than the market. Better, the operating performance seems not much affected by the crisis as both revenue and profits increased in 2008 to 2010. One of Halma's main requirements is to acquire businesses that are non-cyclical.

Moat and competitive advantage:

Halma aims to double revenue every five years through both organic growth and acquisitions. Acquisitions are extremely difficult to execute successfully. To my knowledge, there is ample empirical evidence for underperformance following big M&A, but Halma has managed this successfully over many decades. One of the reasons is that the company focuses on small companies, often family-owned, and let the local management/subsidiaries mind their own operational decisions. Empirical evidence indicates family-owned businesses perform better than others, as for example indicated by Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), because of a long-term and conservative focus. Instead, Halma's management focuses on capital allocation for the whole concern and allocate capital to innovation, international expansion, talent development and further acquisitions.

The markets in which Halma operates are exposed to increased regulation, which grows year by year. The world is urbanizing and water pollution and air pollution are a real threat for the well-being of the population. Compliance with safety standards is becoming mandatory for a lot of products and Halma is well-positioned for this as it aims to exploit market niches that will be regulated in the future. Increasing safety regulation, increasing demand for healthcare, increasing demand for life-critical resources (energy and water) are all long-term growth drivers.

Dividend and capital allocation:

Historically the management has reinvested most of the cash into further growth. This makes sense as the historical performance is extraordinary. The result is a tiny dividend yield of 1%, even though it has been raised for 39 consecutive years. Dividend growth the last ten years is 8% and over the last five years is 6.5%:

Source: Stockopedia. x-axis in pence.

The yield has gradually gone down because of the rising share price:

Source: Yahoo! Finance and my own calculations.

However, any investment in Halma is more about growth than current income. The payout ratio is still moderate at less than 40%, and this should ensure continued growth going forward:

Source: Morningstar

The dividend is paid semi-annually, a smaller interim dividend and a bigger final dividend, and there is at present no withholding taxes in the UK.

Buyback has been moderate over the years, and that is a good thing considering the very high multiples.

I believe the management's talent for capital allocation is proven extraordinary. Given its ability to reinvest and compound, I would assume the dividend payout will be kept at this level, which is in the best interest of the investors.

Balance sheet:

Long-term debt has tripled over the last ten years, but is still moderate at 1x EBITDA. Because Halma acquires companies that are capital-light, the main asset in the balance sheet is goodwill and intangibles which stand at 60% of total assets. Goodwill is not amortized, but is up to review annually, and will be written off if there is impairment. No goodwill is written off over the last ten years (according to the notes in the annual reports). Halma generates a lot of cash and does not have much external funding.

Valuation:

Based on the last accounting year which ended March 31, 2018, Halma trades at a multiple of 40, and a multiple of 37 on the last interim report. That is of course a pretty steep valuation, even for a growth company like Halma. Before 2009 the valuation was more reasonable, but after the financial crisis the multiple expansion has continued year after year:

Source: My own calculations.

Analysts' consensus for 2021 is 51 pence per share. With today's price of 17 GBP, this equals a P/E of about 33. I would love to be a shareholder of this company, but the share price needs to come down at least 25%.

Risks:

There are two main risks in Halma. The first one is obvious, its valuation which is too high. The second is management’s competence. Peter Lynch once famously said that you should go for a business that any idiot can run – because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it. In my opinion, the competence of the management is by far the most important factor if you consider investing in Halma. Of course, management is important in any investment, but more so in Halma because the management does more capital allocations than operational management.

Conclusion:

This is one of the rare companies that has managed to grow, reinvest and compound over many decades, leading to fantastic shareholder returns. Market cap is still only £6.4 billion so it should be ample room for further growth. Unfortunately, very high growth is already priced in today's share price.

What rate of return can you expect in Halma over the next decade? I like to keep things simple and use late John Bogle’s very simple formula of calculating future returns over the next decade:

Dividend yield + earnings growth + multiple expansion = annual growth.

We know dividend yield is 1% and assuming EPS growth of 10% and same P/E in 2029, we get 11% annual return. However, if P/E contracts to for example, 20, CAGR ends up at a tiny 4.3% (1% dividend yield + 3.3% share price appreciation). That’s certainly not worth the risks, in my opinion. So as of now, it's better to wait on the sidelines for a meaningful drop in the share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. Please do your own due diligence and investment research or consult a financial professional. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities.