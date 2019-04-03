Best Buy: Overcoming Retail Challenges To Deliver Dividend Growth

Much has been made about the digital disruption of retail in recent years. A number of companies have gone under, or substantially diminished as consumers have flocked to digital channels. It seems only the largest retailers such as Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) have had the resources and the deep pockets to withstand competitive pressures and thrive in such a "cut-throat" operating landscape. It may be time to include Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) in this grouping. The electronics retailer has improved its operating metrics over the past several years, and just closed out a strong fiscal year. The company also has an ongoing dividend growth streak of 15 years that is poised to continue. While there is a lot to like, the "big ticket item" nature of Best Buy means that the company is prone to recessionary environments when consumers tighten up their spending. Investors should be aware of this as the current economic upturn following the 08-09 recession continues to age.

Best Buy is a retail company that sells electronic products and services to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's products and services range from televisions, to media, to video games, audio equipment, and various installation and consultation services. The company generates more than $42 billion in annual sales.

Performance Overview

Source: YCharts

We can see that Best Buy has rebounded nicely since bottoming out in 2013. Over the past ten years, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 0.63% with EPS growing at a CAGR of 4.79% over that same time period. We can see the momentum Best Buy has built up over the second half of this decade. This has been partially driven by a rebound in comparable store sales, a trend that has steadily accelerated since 2013.

Source: Best Buy Co., Inc.

The other tailwind behind Best Buy has been improvements throughout its operational and financial metrics. We can illustrate this by reviewing a number of metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: YCharts

When looking at Best Buy's performance compared to our standard benchmarks, we need to add some context. As a retail business, pricing is extremely competitive. The pricing leverage isn't there to provide robust margins. Hence, the company's operating margins and FCF conversion rate is coming in below our desired rate. However, some important points of emphasis: Best Buy's operating margin of 4.54% exceeds that of Walmart (4.27%), and is competitive with that of Target and even Amazon. Additionally, all metrics have trended substantially higher over the past 3-4 years (difficult to see on the above graph because of the CROCI metric). What we are really impressed with is the company's robust cash rate of return on invested capital. The metric is a solid gauge of how well a company is using its financial resources, and Best Buy is performing exceptionally well in that area. Best Buy seems to be quite well run by management, and it's showing up in the store's sales numbers.

Another impressive aspect of Best Buy's business is the financial discipline that it displays. There are many companies that have over-borrowed, and leveraged their balance sheets "to the gills." This often hurts liquidity, and restricts the company's cash flows to servicing debt - rather than growing its dividend, or investing for growth. That isn't the case with Best Buy. The company is carrying $1.98 billion in cash, and is debt-free on a net basis.

Source: YCharts

Dividend & Buybacks

This performance uptick and clean balance sheet have freed up cash that Best Buy has been able to distribute to shareholders. Best Buy has raised its dividend for the past 15 years. The company's annual per share payout of $2.00 yields 2.77% on the current stock price. This is a solid yield that exceeds what investors can get from 10-year US treasuries (yielding 2.47%).

Source: YCharts

As the operating results of Best Buy have improved, the company has accelerated its dividend growth rate. While the 10-year growth rate is still strong at 13.0%, it has picked up steam and grown at a CAGR of 25.1% over the past three years. The payout remains very manageable at just 31% of cash flows. The company has also increased its stock buybacks. Future dividend growth will depend on how management prioritizes the payout versus buybacks, but Best Buy remains in a great position to continue showering shareholders with cash.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

The company's turnaround has been largely driven by strong management decisions that have focused on adding value to the customer's experience. From purchase through usage life cycle, Best Buy has made an effort to be more than just a commodity seller.

For example, Best Buy has embraced solutions selling by demoing new technologies in stores, and offering consultation and solutions for complex applications such as smart home outfitting and home theatre construction. Best Buy is rolling out 24/7 support through Geek Squad to service customers, and maintains involvement so that when it comes time to upgrade hardware Best Buy remains involved in the buying process.

Best Buy has also focused on its digital channel, by optimizing the mobile shopping experience and coming full circle with smooth shipping and in-store pick-up execution. The company has worked to find efficiencies in its supply chain to help save on annual costs ($285 million saved in 2018). The company essentially needs to continue executing. This agenda termed "Renew Blue" has been successful, and is still driving growth.

The largest potential risk to this growth is the macro-economic environment. While Best Buy's focus on key aspects of the consumer experience has been effective, the overall economic strength of the past few years has loosened up the purse strings of consumers.

We have had some bumps along the way, but we are largely a decade into the economic recovery following the major recession in 08-09. A quick internet search will reveal various "expert" projections that the global economy is slowing down. If we enter any sort of recessionary environment, Best Buy will be hit hard as big-screen televisions and home theater equipment take a backseat with most shoppers during economic downturns. The aging economic recovery is what investors need to be most wary of when considering Best Buy as an investment.

Valuation

When it comes to the stock itself, shares of Best Buy are currently trading at $71 per share, towards the upper end of its 52-week range.

Source: YCharts

The company is currently projecting FY20 earnings per share (the current calendar year) at between $5.45 and $5.65. Based on a midpoint of $5.55, the stock is currently trading at an earnings multiple of 12.8X. This is just a hair under the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 13.3X.

When we look at valuation from a cash-flow perspective, we see that the current FCF yield of 7.91% is in the upper-middle of its 10-year range.

Source: YCharts

The stock is clearly not a bargain at the current share price, but the stock isn't absurdly expensive either. Given the aging state of our current economic cycle, it's important to approach a cyclical business such as Best Buy with a margin of safety. With Best Buy near what we think is "fair value," a 15% discount to account for a potential contraction in the business would result in a target share price of approximately $60 per share.

Wrapping Up

Best Buy is an example of how strong management can help a company thrive in a tough industry. The company's improving fundamentals and clean balance sheet give Best Buy staying power in the retail sector. However, the time will come when the economy contracts, and this will impact Best Buy negatively. A margin of safety can help insulate investors from this cyclical risk. Unfortunately, the current stock price does not offer a margin of safety at this time.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.